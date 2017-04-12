Buy Skyworks Solutions After Analyst Downgrade - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/11/2017)

Schlumberger is a better stock than Transocean.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, April 11.

Bullish Calls

Exelon (NYSE:EXC): This utility stock has got better with time and yields 3.6%. With 10 year treasury yields at 2.2%, it's a good buy.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY): Banks are under pressure because interest rates are low. It's a good bank to buy.

Bearish Calls

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS): "I see the money, just hot money, back and forth in Skyworks. Let's take a pause. Let it come in. Let, tomorrow, some analysts panic and downgrade and then you can do some buying. That tends to be what analysts do."

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN): The stock has moved up a lot. Book partial profits.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG): Sell it and buy Schlumberger under $80 as it's a high quality stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC): It's a Trump trade. Sell it.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS): Their yield looks risky considering the crude transporting business currently.

