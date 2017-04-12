Big Banks Earnings Preview: Longer-Term, Watch Revenue Growth For The Sector

The out-sized returns on Financial stocks after November 8, 2016 were tempered in Q1 '17.

If regulatory reform is real, investors should see it in revenue growth.

Q1 '16 was the nadir for Energy and commodity prices accompanied by a sharp selloff in the stock and credit markets.

Many of the big banks report Thursday morning before the opening bell, and by the end of next week, the Financial sector will have reported a good chunk of their Q1 '17 earnings reports.

Banks, brokers and insurance company stocks got a big boost in Q4 '16, after the November 8th election results, on the hope that a Dodd-Frank repeal and regulatory reform will take the shackles off the Financial sector.

While I think some regulatory reform is necessary and helpful, I don't think Dodd-Frank will be completely repealed. However, the Financial services sector must be allowed to commit capital to generate a sufficient return for shareholders and also be allowed to fail when they do it badly - hence the shackles that Congress and the administration placed upon them and the very-public flogging and beating the banking system took from 2008 through 2016.

What really shocked me was the CCCAR (Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review) which basically regulated SIFI's (strategically important financial institutions) ability to pay dividends and repurchase stock.

In essence, the banks, brokers and any SIFI had to get permission to pay out or increase a dividend or get regulatory authorization to repurchase stock, which really means that banks and SIFI's had become regulated public utilities.

As a large-cap investor, Financials as a sector within the SP 500 are the benchmark's second largest market cap at 15% of the key index, behind only Technology's 22%, so the sector is hard to avoid for investors looking for exposure.

Using Thomson Reuters data, here is how Financial sector revenue and earnings growth looks - per quarter - from Q4 '12:

Financial sector Y/y revenue growth Y/y earnings growth Q1 '17 est 7.5% 15.4% Q4 '16 actual 4% 11.6% Q3 '16 6.9% 8.5% Q2 '16 0.9% -4.0% Q1 '16 -1.2% -10.4% Q4 '15 2.7% 2.5% Q3 '15 1.0% 7.9% Q2 '15 4.6% 18.5% Q1 '15 4.1% 16.1% Q4 '14 0.7% -3.3% Q3 '14 5.0% 16.5% Q2 '14 0.8% -6.6% Q1 '14 -1.9% -0.6% Q4 '13 -10.9% 24.7% Q3 '13 0.2% 1.5% Q2 '13 6.2% 30.0% Q1 '13 4.1% 18.2% Q4 '12 20.7% 17.4% Average 2.8% 8.7%

"Average" is arithmetic, and doesn't include Q1 '17 "est" Financial sector growth

Just from eyeballing the above data, and the conclusion's aren't rigorous enough to commit substantial capital to the thesis, but note how when Financial sector revenue rises above mid-single-digits, sector earnings growth seems pretty healthy.

For Financial sector revenue growth, the "magic" level to generate mid-teens EPS growth is 4% for the post-2008 world.

Here is a brief summary of Q1 '17 revenue and EPS growth expectations for the big banks reporting Thursday morning, April 13, 2017 before the opening bell:

Citi (NYSE:C) JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) PNC (NYSE:PNC) Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Q1 '17 est rev's $17.76 bl $24.88 $3.8 $22.3 est y/y growth 1% 4% 3.5% 1% Q1 '17 est EPS $1.23 $1.52 $1.83 $0.97 y/y growth 12% 13% 9% -2% Q1 '16 actual revenue $17.55 $24.0 $3.67 $22.2 actual y/y growth -11% -3% -2% 4% Q1 '16 EPS growth $1.10 $1.35 $1.68 $0.99 actual y/y growth -27% -7% -4% -5% Full-yr '17 current rev est $71.32 $102 bl $15.89 $92.1 est y/y growth 2% 3% 5% 4% Full-yr '17 est EPS $5.15 $6.58 $8.00 $4.21 est y/y growth 9% 8% 10% 4%

A couple of note for readers:

1.) Looking at the 4 big banks above, and the estimated revenue growth, the sector expectations for 7.5% growth for Q1 '17, clearly are probably being influenced by the brokers, like Goldman (NYSE:GS) and Morgan, rather than the big banks. I would think JP Morgan probably has the biggest capital market operation of the 4 banks and expected revenue growth is still just 4% for the quarter.

2.) The weaker Q1 '16 quarter is shown above: note how revenue and earnings growth is negative for all of the 4 banks, except Wells Fargo which was likely helped by mortgage refis and the mortgage bank in Q1 '16.

3.) Probably the most important point of all is that full-year 2017 expectations of revenue and earnings growth hasn't changed much, so some of the give back in the Financial sector stocks in Q1 '17 seems justified.

Analysis/conclusion:

President Trump was out this morning (Tuesday, April 11th) making comments about Dodd-Frank before the gathering of CEO's at the White House. Love him or hate him (and so many do not like him), the President made it clear, that regulatory reform of Dodd-Frank is on the way. I still do not think it will be entirely repealed but there will likely be changes.

JP Morgan remains clients sole large-bank holding within accounts, and the bank is in the top 10 of client positions, and has been for years, since 2009. I continue to think Jamie Dimon is the best CEO in the business, only rivaled by the old Wells Fargo, Dick Kovacevich, the old Wells Fargo CEO, although Wells Fargo's recent problems and the culture that persisted at WFC over the years, may have started on Dick's watch.

C JPM PNC WFC 2019 EPS est $6.51 $8.37 $9.71 $4.98 2018 EPS est $5.90 $7.57 $9.00 $4.60 2017 EPS est $5.15 $6.58 $8.00 $4.21 2019 est EPS gro rt 10% 11% 8% 8% 2018 est EPS gro rt 15% 15% 12% 9% 2017 est EPS gro rt 9% 11% 10% 4% 2019 P.E 10(x) 11.5(x) 12(x) 8(x) 2018 P.E 10(x) 13(x) 13(x) 12(x) 2017 P.E 11(x) 13(x) 15(x) 12(x) 2019 est revenue ($'s bl's) $77.5 $114 $17.84 $101.8 2018 est rev $74.4 $108 $16.81 $96.3 2017 est rev $71.3 $102 $15.89 $92 2019 est rev gro rt 4% 6% 6% 6% 2018 est rev gro rt 4% 6% 6% 5% 2017 est rev gro rt 2% 3% 5% 4%

Looking at the P/E-to-growth ratio's for the big banks, the valuations seem reasonable, with the supportive capital markets in Q1 '16, the banks can see slightly better ROE.

The FICC (fixed-income, currency and commodity) divisions likely won't be as strong as Q4 '16, given the surge in commodity prices in the 4th quarter.

The flat yield curve and the 82 basis point total return for the Barclay's Aggregative in Q1 '17 likely kept fixed income returns muted in Q1 '17.

High yield returned about 3%.

JP Morgan's results will be scrutinized closely since analysts will likely extrapolate results to Goldman's earnings report next week.

JP Morgan is my favorite. Wells Fargo was sold last year at $46 after the checking account fiasco surfaced, and it likely won't be repurchased since the mortgage business is such a big factor in Wells Fargo's business, and the returns over the next few years won't likely be as robust as the last few years.

More JPM would be added at $75 per share.

