Cushing Oil Just Hit An All-Time High!

But is this truly a problem right now or is this a matter that investors shouldn't really worry about unless said trend continues?

Over the past few weeks, I have watched oil-related data, specifically US crude and product inventories. However, one area that I have not looked too much into that I believe warrants attention is the amount of oil storage relative to storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma. Cushing is generally regarded as the US's major oil hub and what happens there can be a sign of the future for the domestic oil picture as a whole.

In what follows, I will look at all of this data and more and give my thoughts on what it should mean for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

An update on oil

In the past, I have written articles on Cushing, but they have been few in number, and the last piece I wrote on the oil storage picture there happened some time ago. In fact, looking back at my articles over time, the last one I was able to identify that was dedicated specifically to this topic was published in June of 2016. In it, I concluded that we weren't nearing storage capacity, but the fact of the matter is that things have, unfortunately, worsened lately.

*Taken from the EIA

Take, as an example, the graph above. In it, you can see total storage levels, on a weekly basis, in Cushing spread out over a period of years. This is all courtesy of the EIA (Energy Information Administration). What we can see by looking at this is that, after seeing an initial dip, total inventories in the region have resumed their growth. At 67.95 million barrels as of March 17th, storage in the area was at the third-highest point on record.

The only other time worse than this was in May of 2016 when stocks hit 68.27 million barrels. That was, until last week. At that time, storage rose to 69.14 million barrels after a one-week dip leading up to that. Interestingly, four of the 10 highest points on record occurred so far this year (at spots 1, 3, 4, and 9), and the other six highest points on record were in 2016. It should be mentioned that, over just the past six weeks, storage in Cushing grew by 6.1 million barrels.

Cushing storage details

If you look solely at inventory levels, it looks like there's some trouble for the oil patch (if you believe as many in the market does that what goes on in Cushing should be interpreted accordingly for the rest of the US). Having said that, we also need to be aware of the fact that, over time, storage capacity in Cushing has increased.

Between September of 2010 and September of 2016, storage capacity in Cushing grew from 46 million barrels to 77.09 million barrels. Newer data, which is bi-annual, won't come out until May 31st of this year, but using the historical average of growth in recent years, we can estimate that capacity should increase to maybe 79.68 million barrels.

*Created by Author

If we assume this to be true, and we apply today's inventory levels, we can see, in the graph above, that total stocks represent approximately 86.8% of available capacity. Even though inventories are near the highest on record, stocks as a percent of capacity are elevated but not necessarily what I would consider to be in the danger zone. If, on the other hand, we continue to see significant increases in Cushing over time, it could send an added fear through the markets that would risk pushing energy prices lower.

Fortunately, for oil bulls, however, the storage levels we see (the percent full figures at least) are among the most bearish estimates because they do not incorporate estimated available shell or idle capacity. Shell capacity is the amount of space that could be used if we were to remove water and dirt from the tanks and use contingency space that's available at the top of tanks, and idle capacity is space that should be available in the next 90 days. Incorporating these two estimates into our numbers, we can see the following storage levels in the graph below.

*Created by Author

While tanks are, right now, showing themselves to be 86.8% full as of the time of this writing (and assuming my estimates are appropriate), this number drops to 74% if we make sure the tanks are cleaned out and filled to the brim. This drops even a bit further when we consider idle capacity that can come online within that 90-day period, falling to just 73.3% full as of the time of this writing.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it's clear that Cushing inventories are near the highest point ever recorded and that may be a cause of some of the pessimism facing the market. Even so, while this is a concern if the trend continues like it has these past four weeks, the fact of the matter is that, on the whole, this is still not a major concern when you put it all in perspective. Yes, inventories are high but with growing storage capacity and the ability to tank to utilize additional storage space, I don't see any problems near term, but this is an area that needs to be watched for changes very closely since it could stoke further fear among oil bears.

