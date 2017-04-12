DryShips: The Mind Of Economou

Economou may be planning to sell DryShips' assets for the benefit of his other company, Sifnos Shareholders.

This plan, like most of Economou's plans, will not end well for shareholders.

George Economou, DryShips' (NASDAQ:DRYS) detested CEO, is planning something. And it, like most of his plans, will not end well for shareholders. With DryShips, history repeats itself, and Economou's previous actions give us clues about his future intentions.

On April 10th, DryShips filed a 6-K detailing amendments made to the company's revolving line of credit held by Sifnos Shareholders. Sifnos Shareholders is an Economou-controlled entity that purchased DryShips' debt at a discount to its face value several months prior.

The amendment states, quote,

DryShips Inc. a diversified owner of ocean-going cargo vessels, announced today that it has reached an agreement with Sifnos Shareholders Inc. ("Sifnos"), an entity controlled by the Company's Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. George Economou, to amend the Revolving Facility Agreement with Sifnos (the "Sifnos Facility"). As part of the amendment, the Sifnos Facility will cease to be secured by all of the Company's present and future assets, and the maturity will be extended from 3 years to 5 years. The previously announced ability of Sifnos to participate in realized asset value increases of the collateral base in a fixed percentage of 30% will be maintained and will now be documented under a separate contract. Sifnos will receive an amendment fee of $2.0 million and the margin over LIBOR of the Sifnos Facility will be increased by 100bps to 650bps. The transaction was approved by the independent members of the Company's board of directors, and a fairness opinion was obtained in connection with this transaction.

The company claims the amendment is being made so DryShips can gain access to bank debt for future investing activities. The new capital is to be used for more acquisitions. However, there is very little likelihood that DryShips will be able to find a lender willing to loan in light of Economou's unorthodox management practices.

That claim, as well as the de-securing of the bank debt, seems to be nothing more than smokescreens designed to gain positive and distracting headlines - unfortunately, they succeeded.

This 6-K hides some dark information in plain view that hasn't got the attention it deserves.

The Truth About Sifnos.

Read this part of the 6-K one more time:

The maturity will be extended from 3 years to 5 years. The previously announced ability of Sifnos to participate in realized asset value increases of the collateral base in a fixed percentage of 30% will be maintained and will now be documented under a separate contract.

DryShips will no longer secure the Sifnos debt with its assets. But Sifnos is able to participate in 30% of realized asset value increases.

Note, asset value increases are realized when those assets are sold.

To put it plainly, Sifnos will profit whenever DryShips sells its assets. These assets are the vessels DryShips is using shareholder money to acquire right now.

Economou may be planning to sell his entire fleet as soon as shipping rates pick up. If this is the case, he is buying up a portfolio of ships at "historic lows" so he can sell them later for 30% of the profits through Sifnos.

Conclusion

Economou claimed his strategy depended on using operating leverage to generate profits when the shipping industry recovered in the future. However, the credit terms with Sifnos raise disturbing questions about his real intentions.

Sifnos is directly affiliated with George Economou, and it can participate in 30% of all realized gains from the sale of DryShips' assets. This gives Economou a huge incentive to sell his entire portfolio as soon as the shipping industry recovers.

Instead of operating leverage, Economou may be planning a swing trade at shareholders' expense.

George Economou

