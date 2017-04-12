The Dollar-Euro And France

I have been a commodities trader for almost four decades. Over the years, I have learned that supply and demand fundamentals tend to be the ultimate arbiter of the path of least resistance for prices over the medium and long-term. When it comes to energy commodities, metals, agricultural commodities, and minerals, production and consumption are the mother's milk of analysis. However, the U.S. dollar is the reserve currency of the world and its dominant position in foreign exchange markets over decades means that most raw material markets use the dollar as their benchmark pricing mechanism. There are around 325 million people within the borders of the U.S. while global population is around 7.384 billion. The U.S. accounts for less than 4.5% of people on our planet, but its currency is dominant. Commodities are staples that are daily requirements for people all over the world. Therefore, since the dollar is the dominant pricing tool for raw material markets, commodities tend to move higher and lower with changes in the foreign exchange rates. When the dollar moves higher, commodity prices tend to go lower in U.S. currency terms, and during periods of weakness in the greenback, raw material prices tend to move to the upside.

As a commodities trader, I have learned to watch the movements in the dollar versus other major currencies around the world. The foreign exchange markets are often as, if not more, important than supply and demand fundamentals. The dollar is a macroeconomic driver of commodities prices, and we may be on the verge of some increasing volatility in currency markets over the weeks ahead.

The French Election- an April-May saga

The citizens of the Netherlands went to the polls in March, and the status quo candidate prevailed. The Dutch election represented a change in a trend that started in 2016 where Brexit and the election of a populist President in the United States were a rejection of globalism and an embrace of nationalism. However, two critical elections in 2017 are likely to determine the future of the European Union and the euro currency. On April 23 citizens of France will vote on the nation's next leader. The far-right candidate, Marine Le Pen, does not support a future for France in the E. U. Some of the other candidates who are running for office have also expressed doubt about France's participation. Brexit was a shock for the Union and the euro currency, but a Le Pen victory in the French election would be a severe blow to the prospects for the euro. The dollar will likely serve as a safe haven currency, and we could see the greenback rise above the early January highs if the French election turns out to be anything like the Brexit vote last year. Even a strong showing by Le Pen, which is likely that causes a runoff election in May, could cause the euro to move to the downside.

Will the 2016 trend continue?

Price volatility in markets is often a reflection of economic and political events around the world. The political trend in 2016 that commenced with the vote by the citizens of the United Kingdom to depart the E.U. and continued with the election of Donald Trump as the forty-fifth President of the United States were shockers that few analysts saw coming.

A Le Pen victory in France and Merkel defeat later in the year in the German election would be a continuation of the political trend that started last year. Europe faces difficult economic, political and social issues. The economy has been lethargic since the 2008 global financial crisis. Europe had to bail Greece out over recent years, and the prospects for a bailout of Italy are rising. Additionally, unemployment remains high, and lots of immigrants from North Africa and the Middle East have flooded onto the continent causing a rise in nationalistic feelings and support from native citizens. Moreover, increasing numbers of terrorist attacks in France, Belgium, and Germany have caused fears to increase that the immigrant population is masking ISIS sympathizers and other terrorists who have planned and executed attacks. The immigration issue was the driving force in the Brexit vote, and it is likely that fears will cause a strong showing by candidates who, like the new American President, put native ethnic citizens of their country first above the waves of immigrants. The trend in public opinion in Europe presents scary prospects for the future of the E.U. and euro currency.

Scary prospects for the E.U. and the euro

In many ways, the European Union and its currency will be on trial when the French and Germans go to the polls starting at the end of this month. Germany and France are the two strongest economies in the Union, and their rejection of globalism or at least pan-Europeanism would deal a fatal blow to the E.U.

The elections over coming weeks are perhaps the most significant since the birth of the Union and release of the euro currency at the start of the new millennium. Right now, markets are quiet in the lead up to the elections but there is a lot at stake and while markets seem to be counting on a triumph of the status quo in Europe in the French and German elections, last year analysts, pundits, and markets were dead wrong.

The ECB is waiting for election results

In recent statements, the President of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, has had relatively good news for markets. In late February he said that Europe had avoided the scourge of deflation. Short-term rates remain at negative 40 basis points, and quantitative easing will continue throughout the balance of 2017, but the central bank President has told markets that there are signs in the economic data that conditions are improving.

While under normal circumstances the ECB may have increased interest rates to negative 20 basis points in a symbolic gesture given recent data, the members of the central bank are likely holding their breath in Frankfurt for the elections in France and Germany. The central bankers and members of the E.U. Parliament in Brussels know that there are huge risks associated with the elections. Brexit and the start of divorce negotiations with the U.K. stand as an example for nationalist candidates. Additionally, the ever-lingering threat of another terrorist attack that could spark fear and uncertainty that could put a far-right nationalist candidate into office in one or both of the two nations that are the economic pillars of the Union is a frightening prospect for pro-Union loyalists. Therefore, the ECB is waiting to make any changes to the monetary policy until the elections are over and certainty returns to markets, one way or another.

The upside and downside potentials for the euro currency

The French election will be the first shoe to drop on April 23. However, the chances are that two shoes in France will need to drop as it is likely that a runoff election in May will become necessary to elect the next leader of the nation. Germany will follow later in the year.

When it comes to the euro currency, the analysis is relatively straightforward. If France and or Germany elect nationalistic leaders, the euro is heading lower. If both go that way, the euro could be toast as the future of the Union will not only be in question; it will likely disintegrate into a loose association with few, if any, power to legislate on behalf of the member nations. If the status quo remains intact, we could see a fantastic rally in the euro that celebrates not only a victory for globalism when it comes to Europe but a catch-up because of the improvement in the overall economy as expressed by the ECB President in recent statements.

Volatility in the euro currency is likely to increase, perhaps dramatically, in the lead up to the French election which in now less than two weeks away. Fasten your seat belts, politics in Europe will dictate the path of least resistance for the euro and the U.S. dollar could be a bucking bronco over coming weeks.

I want to inform you about an upcoming price increase for The Hecht Commodity Report. On May 1, we are raising our price for the first time. Current subscribers and anyone who signs up before April 30, 2017, will lock in our legacy price. For any new subscriber, I am offering a two-week free trial for the report. The Hecht Commodity Report features a detailed report on the major commodity sectors, covering over 30 individual commodity markets, with analysis on the technical and fundamental state of each market. I also share ways to play those conditions. Sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report and have a look before the price goes up!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.