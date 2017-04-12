Trump Trade Is Redefined - Cramer's Mad Money (4/11/17)

There is not much Jana Partners can do to propel Whole Foods' stock.

Cramer opened the show by saying it's time to redefine the Trump trade. Businesses and the economy are doing fine but the Trump trades have evolved since the election. "These days, they're more likely to hurt the bull than help, even though so many companies are doing well," said Cramer. Trump tweeted about North Korea on Tuesday morning and it meant only one thing - "Buy bullion! Stow it in Switzerland! Hard assets like gold retain their value in times of geopolitical turmoil," said Cramer.

Another Trump trade in the making is the April 28th debt ceiling deadline. It could turn from a Trump tailwind into a bitter headwind. Cramer thinks the debt ceiling fight in Congress could get as ugly as 2011. "That could be another Trump trade, one that causes the averages to pull back as we get closer to the ceiling. Who would've thought that it might be worth buying puts on the market as we get close to that date? I think it might be," added Cramer.

Most CEOs that are invited to the White House for meetings with Trump convey only one message - don't lay off any workers. "To me, that's starting to feel less like a promise and more like warning, a warning to CEOs not to do any deals that could cause layoffs. So let's be careful if any company that's merging with another has its CEO invited to the White House, because that might take the synergies off the table."

What about the AT&T-Time Warner deal? Trump has already voiced his disapproval and if it does not close by the end of the year, Cramer is worried that the deal may not go through. If Trump were to tweet about the United Continental (NYSE:UAL) passenger issue, then the airline stocks can be in trouble.

"The problem is that as much as Wall Street likes Trump's pro-business policies, their potential is already baked into the stock market. That was that great first quarter. But Trump tweet risk and other unexpected political negatives are not baked in, creating an opening for significant downside," said Cramer.

If Trump tweets continue, then it will be time to put options against averages rather than buying individual stocks.

Off the charts

In this segment, Cramer looked at the charts of biotech companies to get a sense of where they are headed with the debate over drug pricing in Washington. He looked at the charts with the help of technician Bob Lang.

Lang's favorite chart is for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) which develops medicines for central nervous system and mental health disorders. It broke out its consolidation stage and reached new highs by jumping from $64 to $71. The MACD indicator shows a crossover in the bullish territory. "Sage has given us impressive relative strength compared to the rest of the market. The stock pulled back today, coming down by $1.62. Lang says it potentially gives you a better entry point. I've got to agree," said Cramer. Since the company is not profitable yet, it's a speculative buy.

Lang checked the chart of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), which is one of Cramer's favorite stocks. It develops treatments for cancer and inflammatory disorders. The stock has been trading sideways and building a higher base level. The Williams R oscillator shows the stock is inching towards overbought territory, which means it could be gaining momentum. "Once Celgene can rally past its March high of $127 and change, up a little less than 3 bucks from here, Lang believes the stock will start breaking out, easily sailing through $130," said Cramer.

The charts of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) have also been consolidating and building a higher base. If Allergan breaks above $240, it could rally beyond $250. If Kite Pharma can break the $85 level, it can sail to $100.

"I think the drug pricing issue is a total political red herring, and the charts, as interpreted by Bob Lang, suggest that smoking-hot biotechs like Sage Therapeutics, Celgene, Allergan and Kite Pharma could have a lot more room to run," said Cramer.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM)

The stock of Whole Foods has been trading sideways for three years. With activist Jana Partners taking 9% stake in the company, could this mean a turnaround for Whole Foods? Cramer gave his views on it.

As Whole Foods jumped 10% on the stake by Jana, the competition from the likes of Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Kroger (NYSE:KR) has not ended. They are coming at the high-end grocery chain's turf by offering cheaper organic and natural foods options.

Whole Foods has differentiated itself with the low-cost 365 brand and community service initiatives, but the brand has a perception of being too expensive. "The legend of Whole Paycheck, with its image that only the rich can afford to go there, can't seem to be shaken. Cheaper is a word that's almost never associated with Whole Foods," said Cramer.

He said that he has little faith in Jana's directorial nominees. Their other initiative could be to push Whole Foods to cut overheads, boost sales, connect with customers or spend on technology to improve customer relationship management. Cramer is concerned that Whole Foods CEO John Mackey is strong headed and likes to do things his way.

Cramer said that the best hope for a turnaround is for Jana to get a foreign buyer who wants to take on German Trader Joe's. If the food inflation returns, and Jana has no buyer ready, there is no way Whole Foods' stock is going up. "Only a sale can make this thing go higher. So unless Jana has a buyer lined up, I bet you're going to wish you sold Whole Foods if it somehow gets back to that vaunted $34-35 level," concluded Cramer.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR)

Mazor Robotics is a surgical guidance systems manufacturer for spinal surgeries. Its stock has rallied 150% in the last 12 months. The company acts like a small version of Intuitive Surgical that specializes only on the spine.

Their $1M machine helps surgeons cut operating time, costs and recovery times and boosts patient outcomes. The penetration is only 2% so far and it means that there is a huge opportunity for them to grow.

The downside is that Mazor has partnered with few teaching hospitals that are training the next generation of surgeons. "While there are some real risks here, I think Mazor has what it takes, and I am willing to recommend this stock for speculation at least until someone else comes up with a better mousetrap. For now, though, that sure hasn't happened," said Cramer.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

New York Community Bank (NYSE:NYCB): They need the interest rates to go up to make more money. It's a good stock nonetheless.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO): When the company has been disappointing continuously, wait for two good quarters before buying.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO): They had a good quarter. Don't sell the stock.

