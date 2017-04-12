Cigar Butts With Little Puffs - Low EV/EBIT Large Cap Strategy, Q1 Update

The large cap version of this strategy is off to a slow start in Q1 of 2017.

The calendar year of 2016 was an average year for the strategy, matching the benchmark’s performance, however Jan 20 2016 to Feb 20 2017 performed particularly well.

The buy and hold strategy of finding stocks trading at low EV/EBIT multiples has been shown to outperform over time.

(Credit: Pinterest.com)

Buying stocks with low enterprise value to earnings before interest and taxes, or EV/EBIT, as part of a portfolio has proven to outperform the market over time. Low EV/EBIT investing is a value strategy, and while similar to concept to low P/E ratio, the EV/EBIT ratio is arguably more refined and tells an investor more about the firm and stock. For a complete analysis of the low EV/EBIT strategy please read here.

Low EV/EBIT stocks tend to be Buffett's "cigar butts", potentially ugly and unattractive as businesses. Perhaps their industry has been hit hard due for a variety of reasons such as new government regulations, a commodity businesses in a down cycle, the business has been a steady underperformer, or there is some type of scandal that the business cannot seem to shake. Whatever the reasons, low EV/EBIT stocks typically fit this mold. The low EV/EBIT strategy finds these firms, but also attempts to get them while they are low and positioned for an improvement. Many of the stocks mentioned above do not remain beaten down forever and often eventually increase in price, or they attract the attention of activist investors or are takeout targets for larger firms.

The strategy calls for holding these stocks for one year; the concept being that within the one year period some of these firms will recover and offer the investor an increase in value. After one year, the portfolio is rebalanced with new stocks passing the screen, and those that do not are sold.

In this article, we will look at the performance of the Large Cap version of the strategy in Q1 of 2017. I covered performance for the Large & Mid-Cap strategy during Q1 recently, please read here.

2016

From 1999 to 2015, the large cap and large/mid cap strategies have provided average returns of 20.3 and 20.9% per year, respectively (arithmetic average). The benchmarks, Russell1000TR and Russell3000TR respectively, have returned 6.6% and 6.8% annually, respectively. Other statistics such as maximum drawdown, Sharpe & Sortino ratios are listed in the strategy profile article.

For the large cap strategy, buying stocks on 01 Jan 2016 and holding for the calendar year resulted in a decent return of 14.86%, however it only managed to beat the benchmark's performance (14.71%) by a marginal amount. If an investor managed to buy in later January 2016 and held for a year, results were considerably different at 30.57% and 23.74% for the strategy and benchmark respectively. The large/mid cap version of the strategy did exceptionally well during the latter period.

The graph below shows the historical 5 year CAGR over rolling 5 year periods from 1999 to 2015 for this strategy.

(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author graph)

As was discussed in the Large & Mid Cap quarterly review, most quantitative investing strategies go through periods of both outperformance and underperformance. As can be seen in the above graph, 5 year CAGRs tend to drop off after an exceptional period of outperformance. For the large cap strategy, after an excellent period ending in 2004, return above the benchmark eventually dropped to zero in about mid 2006, returning to a peak of outperformance at the end of 2009, again followed by a gradual decrease in performance to a low at the end of 2012. No surprise, this was again followed by a spike in outperformance the following year. Performance since the end of 2013 has steadily been dropping again, to trailing the benchmark by 5% at the end of 2015.

Let's take a look at how the strategy performed over Q1.

Q1 2017

The graph below plots the performance of the large cap version of the strategy against the Russell 1000TR benchmark over the quarter.

(Source: Portfolio123.com data & Author graph)

January started off as a great year for the strategy, but then began to trail off during the second half of the quarter.

During the first month of the year the strategy managed to match or show brief periods of outperforming the Russell 3000TR, however the later two months of the quarter showed a marked decline. The strategy achieved a positive return of 2.88% over the period, however still trailed the Russell 1000TR's 5.14%.

As can be seen from the graph above, drawdown was also higher with the LC EV/EBIT strategy at 4.89%, compared to the benchmark's 2.25%.

Holdings

The table below lists the 30 stocks passing the strategy's screen on 01 Jan, and their respective performance over the quarter.

Ticker Name Price per share 01 Jan 2017 ($) Price per share 31 Mar 2017 ($) % Change Market Cap ($M) Industry FCAU Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV 9.55 10.93 14.45 11,756 Automobile Manufacturers UTHR United Therapeutics Corp 143.99 135.38 -5.98 6,119 Biotechnology WCG WellCare Health Plans Inc 136.9 140.21 2.42 6,072 Managed Health Care DAL Delta Air Lines Inc 49.28 45.96 -6.75 36,223 Airlines GILD Gilead Sciences Inc 73.59 67.92 -7.71 94,668 Biotechnology JBLU JetBlue Airways Corp 22.39 20.61 -7.95 7,258 Airlines UAL United Continental Holdings Inc 72.71 70.64 -2.85 23,169 Airlines BBBY Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. 40.78 39.46 -3.24 6,109 Homefurnishing Retail TX Ternium SA 24.47 26.12 6.74 4,741 Steel AAL American Airlines Group Inc 46.2 42.3 -8.44 24,240 Airlines ANTM Anthem Inc 142.68 165.38 15.91 37,868 Managed Health Care GPS Gap Inc 23.26 24.06 3.45 8,954 Apparel Retail SHI Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd 54.06 55.76 3.14 5,846 Commodity Chemicals SPLS Staples Inc. 8.77 8.77 0.04 5,887 Specialty Stores RIG Transocean Ltd 15.33 12.45 -18.79 5,387 Oil & Gas Drilling LEA Lear Corp 132.45 141.58 6.89 9,295 Auto Parts & Equipment KORS Michael Kors Holdings Ltd 43.08 38.11 -11.54 7,059 Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods ALK Alaska Air Group Inc. 87.73 92.22 5.12 10,937 Airlines ERIC Ericsson 5.68 6.64 16.87 19,036 Communications Equipment BBY Best Buy Co Inc 42.44 49.15 15.8 13,356 Computer & Electronics Retail VVV Valvoline Inc 21.44 24.55 14.49 4,408 Commodity Chemicals CX Cemex SAB de CV 7.9 9.07 14.81 11,247 Construction Materials HPQ HP Inc 14.74 17.88 21.33 25,407 Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 49.89 53.76 7.75 30,681 Airlines GT Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co 31.09 36 15.79 8,059 Tires & Rubber MGA Magna International Inc. 44.01 43.16 -1.94 16,683 Auto Parts & Equipment HLF Herbalife Ltd 49.19 58.14 18.19 4,482 Personal Products TRN Trinity Industries Inc. 27.92 26.55 -4.91 4,225 Construction & Farm Machinery & Heavy Trucks SPR Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc 58.82 59.22 0.68 5,702 Aerospace & Defense HUM Humana Inc. 196.95 206.14 4.67 30,421 Managed Health Care

(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author Table)

The highest industry concentration is in airlines (6 of 30, or 20%). That said, the average return from the airlines was -2.2%. Otherwise industry coverage is fairly distributed.

Only 11 of the holdings lost value over the period, 4 of which were airlines. The biggest loser in the period was oil and gas firm, RIG at -18%.

While 9 of the holdings performed at a 10% return or greater over the period, only one stock managed a return of more than 20%.

What is to come?

While this strategy underperformed the benchmark over Q1, it did perform better than its Large/Mid Cap cousin. Interestingly, this division also exists in the Magic Formula strategy for the quarter; the Large Cap version not only beat out the Large/Mid Cap version, but also beat its benchmark.

Recall that the large & mid cap version of the low EV/EBIT strategy did considerably better in 2016 compared with the Large Cap version. It is possible that with the recent unknowns in Q1 in the market (Trump Trade developments, rate hikes and Middle East uncertainty), investors are attempting to find refuge in larger cap stocks.

Also recall from our first graph in the article that this strategy, like most quant strategies, behaves cyclically over time. After an outstanding 5 year performance ending in 2013, the large cap version of this strategy has been slowing down, until its decent performance in 2016. Whether 2017 and 2018 will revert back to underperformance, or signal a new period of outperformance still remains to be seen. That said, this is a long term strategy that has historically outperformed over time, and ideally should be looked at with a long term view. Stay tuned for more updates.

Until next time, happy investing.

To get notified of more articles on quantitative investing, be sure to follow me on SeekingAlpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am a user of Portfolio123.com, and have included affiliate links in the article. Should investors sign up for a paid membership through my link, I will receive a nominal commission, with no extra fee to the investor. Thanks in advance.