InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 4/11/17: EHTH, OPK, DKL, WGO

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/11/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:

Insider filing volumes are in a slow period, as more companies close trading windows to their executives until March-quarter earnings are released. The volume of insider trades will pick up again in the first week of May, and stay strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK), and;

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO);

Hemispherx Biopharma (NYSEMKT:HEB), and;

Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Telos (TLSRP);

Musclepharm (OTCQB:MSLP);

Firsthand Tech Val (NASDAQ:SVVC);

Mobivity (OTC:MFON);

Workday (NYSE:WDAY);

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT);

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY);

Vector (NYSE:VGR);

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM);

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK);

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB);

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT), and;

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY).

Insider Purchases

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Duffield David A DIR,BO Workday WDAY AS $35,013,692 2 Cross Atlantic Cap BO Amber Road AMBR S $4,112,436 3 Flynn James E BO Ehealth EHTH S $2,641,691 4 Cox Christopher K O Facebook FB AS $2,259,200 5 Lebow Bennett S DIR Vector VGR AS $2,080,000 6 FMR BO Viewray VRAY S $1,387,997 7 Koch C James CB,DIR,BO Boston Beer SAM AS $1,064,342 8 Franklin Res BO Halcon Resources HK S $923,046 9 Bodner Dan CEO,DIR Verint Systems VRNT S $898,093 10 Wallace Joseph John CFO Collectors Universe CLCT AS $800,160

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.