Year-Over-Year Increase Of 13% For The DGI10 And TR7

My previous article covering the first full year of withdrawals from this portfolio can be found here.

Many believe that dividend growth investing will solve all their retirement problems while another camp of investors tries to maximize their retirement income by building the largest retirement portfolio they can, using a variety of total return approaches. It could also be said that a third group, uses a combination of both techniques since they may realize that no one technique can be the best all the time.

My wish is to point out that either approach, or both, can work when combined with a structured variable withdrawal program to mitigate some of the sequence of return risk that retirees face in retirement.

Background

Some time ago I discussed sequence of return risk in this article.

In a previous article, which you can find here, I laid out the starting positions of my two portfolios. One is a dividend income portfolio I call the DGI10 (10 dividend stocks) and the other is a total return portfolio which I call the TR7 (7 ETF's where shares are sold to fund the income). Both of these started at the end of 2015 with about $100,000 each. The income drawn from both will be based on the IRS Required Minimum Distribution table III, from IRS publication 590b, appendix B, starting at age 73 in the table. Below is a table of the changes to my portfolios and the withdrawal rates between 2016 and 2017.

As you might already know by reading some of my previous articles on this subject, when using this variable withdrawal method you have to be flexible in how much money you expect to spend in retirement. However, in most cases this variable income approach adds alpha, or extra income, to what would be the normal withdrawals of a retirement account, while still giving room for principal appreciation. In a previous article found here, I showed some hypothetical outcomes using total returns ranging from about 4% to 12% over a 15 year time span, which would get you to age 88 in the RMD table.

1 st Quarter Results - DGI10

Below is a table showing where these investments have gone after 15 months.

What can be seen from the above table is an initial dividend run rate of 4.4%, which is still above the RMD percentage we are using for the 74 year old in 2017. Remember, I started last year in 2016 using the IRS RMD table for a 73 year old. The actual dividend cash flow has increased year-over-year from the 1 st quarter last year by 5.4%. It should also be noted that 8 of the 9 positions that were in the portfolio all year did increase their dividends. Only Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is still on my watch list for needing to increase its dividend this year or be kicked to the curb. I am looking forward to more dividend increases this year, but whatever happens excepting maybe the apocalypse, the income I will receive is locked-in, based on the RMD table for a 74 year old. As many may know who follow me I have a number of years to go to age 74, but that is what makes this method adaptable to anyone, as long as you take whatever minimum distributions are required from the sum total of your necessary tax-deferred accounts. It could in fact even be used on a taxable account or Roth account to manage the cash flow in an efficient manner.

1st Quarter Results - TR7

Below are two tables showing where these investments have gone after 15 months.

As can be seen from the above, at the end of the quarter I sold shares of VOO, VTV, VIOO, and VBR. I also used about $160 of leftover cash, to bring it closer to being fully invested, which is the goal of the total return portfolio.

Summary

An interesting fact that is coming to light in the second year of existence for these portfolios is that their returns ebb and flow as to which portfolio is doing better at any one time. As you can see from the results, last year the TR7 did much better than the DGI10, however this year just the opposite seems to be materializing. This is what I would expect due to the fact that the DGI10 is highly concentrated in just one kind of stock - 10 dividend growth stocks, most of which have a higher dividend yield than the general market.

Unlike some income portfolios which rely totally on the corporate board actions of companies to continue their dividends, these two RMD rule based portfolios have their income defined for the full year from the previous year end totals and that will not change during the year. For these portfolios the total income I will receive in 2017 is $4432.55, plus $4745.54, which will be $9178.09 or $2294.52 withdrawn per quarter. Not a large amount by most retiree standards, but everyone's income is different and it is a 13% increase over last year. I am sure I will have no problem in spending the extra $1075 of income which I will receive this year, less of course about 15% for taxes. This RMD method of withdrawal is also a natural defense against portfolio failure as it naturally decreases withdrawals after a down market and increases them in a good market.

Conclusion

What this journey offers is a comparison of a concentrated dividend growth portfolio earning greater than 4% income to an ETF portfolio with a similar value slant to it. As time goes forward my hope is that you can compare and contrast these two portfolios and take away what is appropriate for your own situation.

Once again as I pointed out in the article, I certainly would not want to imply that someone who wants to do DGI for retirement do it with 10 stocks invested in 100% of their retirement savings. As I have mentioned many times, I have one bucket or account that produces consistent checks to pay the bills that don't get paid from other sources, such as pensions or pension-like sources. A second bucket sits in a different account accumulating value with reinvested dividends from mutual funds, ETFs, and a couple of stocks.

This study is only as good as the data presented from the sources mentioned in the article, my own calculations, and my ability to apply them. While I have checked results multiple times, I make no further claims and apologize to all if I have mis-represented any of the facts or made any calculation errors.

You also must realize that past performance is no guarantee of the future, and in that regard all the information presented here is past performance up to this point. The information provided here is for educational purposes only. It is not intended to replace your own due diligence or professional financial advice.

