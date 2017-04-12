Beating The Perfect Portfolio With 3 Tickers

I recently penned the article, the "Perfect Portfolio With 2 Tickers." It's a simple approach that combines the historical S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) market beat of the equal-weight version of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:RSP) with the hard-working portfolio volatility reducing agent of longer-term Treasuries (NYSEARCA:TLT). The portfolio mix presented for some potential advantageous risk-adjusted returns was 80% RSP and 20% TLT. Investors should, of course, know and understand their own risk tolerance level. And we should always keep in mind that past performance does not guarantee future returns or future outperformance.

As we know, the cap-weighted creation of the S&P 500 is a total return anchor compared to the equal-weight version. There is a size premium, as Kurtis Hemmerling has demonstrated in this article. Seeking Alpha contributor Ploutos has written extensively on the equal-weight benefits for total return. So what if we exaggerate the lesser-cap total return opportunity in a simple ETF portfolio construction? Here's what happens when we replace RSP with US mid-cap (NYSEARCA:IJH) and small-cap (NYSEARCA:IJR) ETFs.

The following is the returns comparison from January 2007 through to end of February 2017, courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com. Portfolio 1 is the small- and mid-cap portfolio construction, and Portfolio 2 is the RSP Perfect Portfolio.

We see some slight outperformance in total return, plus a (surprisingly) lesser drawdown in the last recession of 2008-2009.

The mid- and small-cap indices actually (perhaps surprisingly) held up a little better than RSP through the recession. Here's the period of January 2007 to end 2009. Portfolio 1 is the small-cap IJR, Portfolio 2 is the mid-cap IJH and Portfolio 3 is the equal-weight RSP.

So essentially, we have better risk-adjusted returns. And on the equity front, let's have a look at the combination of small- and mid-cap versus the S&P 500, in this chart represented by SPY. Portfolio 1 is 50% mid-cap IJH and 50% small-cap IJR. The period is from June 1, 2000 to end of February 2017.

We see the small- and mid-cap portfolio crush the S&P 500. Even over a modest 17-year plus period, the returns are almost double that of the cap-weighted S&P 500. That's more than substantial - it's potentially life changing if one had embraced the mid- and small-cap strategy. Imagine the potential of retiring with double, triple or quadruple "more" monies for retirement compared to the standard large-cap model so widely embraced? Yes, one would need to be blessed with a very high risk tolerance level. But back to the simple Balanced Portfolio options, one can inject some bonds into the mix and still potentially enjoy the substantial alpha from mid- and small-cap ETFs. An investor can potentially bring that portfolio construction within their risk tolerance level. Keep in mind, bond yields are low, and hence, the total returns from the bond component is certainly reduced compared to the higher yields that have been available over the last few decades.

Thanks for reading. I welcome your comments.

Happy investing. Please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level.

