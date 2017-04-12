Mom's Moat-Worthy REIT Portfolio Update

"The way to make money is to buy when blood is running in the streets." - John D. Rockefeller.

Today I will be meeting with my mother for lunch to discuss her REIT Portfolio, purposely named the “Moat-Worthy REIT Portfolio For Mom.”

You may recall that I decided to write an article highlighting the inaugural REIT Portfolio back in early January (2017). Here’s what I said about the new portfolio:

The portfolio should be purposely designed in a manner that will provide long-term enjoyment. Each REIT should be hand-picked and collectively the portfolio should provide sound diversification and durability attributes. The dividends should be generated like clockwork, with absolutely no train wrecks along the way.

To seed the portfolio, I decided to filter out “the REITs that provide the overall best quality ratings,” referred to as SWANs (that stands for "sleeping well at night”).

My process for analyzing REITs includes “substantial due diligence and research, including analyzing financial statements, comparing peers, speaking with management, and weighing the overall profitability of the operation.”

To begin, I whittled the list of SWANs down to 11 (I started with 10 and added 1 later), focusing on stocks that were also trading at a discount.

My mom is an experienced real estate investor, but most of her career has been in single family residential, so she relies on me to scope out the best REITs that offer the highest chance of share price appreciation.

Mom raised me with a conservative mindset, so she won’t stand for chasing high-yielding stocks that promise instant gratification. She is seeking income, but she insists on sustainable income that will allow her portfolio to grow without sacrificing principal erosion.

My mother also taught me to work hard and to never give up, and she always reminds me of the famous words of John D. Rockefeller:

Source: Workers Eating Atop Rockefeller Center in 1932

REITs That Rockefeller Would Own

Nothing can compare to the fortune created by John D. Rockefeller, who would be worth over $336 billion (adjusted for inflation). As you can see below, Rockefeller was not just “rich”, he was “filthy rich.” (source for chart)





It’s clear that nobody can “trump” John D. Rockefeller when it comes to wealth creation and one of the secrets to his success was the power of compounding. Rockefeller famously said,

When I meet my mom today, I plan to first update her on the REIT Portfolio and provide her with an update on dividend safety. The average dividend yield in the Portfolio is 5.1% (the smallest is 3.2% and the largest is 8.0%). This is in line with the target dividend yield for the portfolio (of 5%). I am also targeting the Portfolio to return 10% to 11% in 2017 – consisting of ~5% dividends and ~5% in appreciation.

Year-to-date, the performance of Mom’s Portfolio has been fair, these 11 REITs generated an average total return of 3.23%.

As you can see (above), the 3 Retail REITs, Kimco (KIM), Tanger Factory Outet (SKT), and Simon Property (SPG) have under-performed YTD. However, I view all 3 of these REITs as SWANs and I intend to increase the exposure in KIM (dollar-cost-averaging shares). More on that below.

I’m not as concerned as much by the pullback with these 3 REITs as I am with the concentration. Had I not included these 3 REITs in the Portfolio, the YTD returns would be 7.2%.

Simply put, I’m not going to let 90 days of underperformance in the Retail sector disappoint me. As Rockefeller famously said,

My biggest problem is lack of diversification: the Portfolio has too much retail so in order for me to capitalize on the pullback (in retail) I must increase exposure in other property sectors.

As you can see (above) the Portfolio also has significant Healthcare REIT exposure, but all 3 of the Healthcare REITs have performed well YTD.

In order to diversify, I intend to add more capital to the Portfolio, and to that I will look outside of the primary food groups (Retail, Office, Industrial, and Healthcare) and seek growth opportunities such as Data Centers, Storage, and Lodging. As I said, I would like to increase exposure in KIM, but I need to reduce the overall concentration in Retail first.

4 New REITs To Add

A few days ago I wrote an article on Iron Mountain (IRM) and I summarized the article as follows:

As long as Iron Mountain's business model sustains, the profits should continue and the dividends should grow. There are few competitors (of similar scale), and Iron Mountain has become a globally recognized brand for trusted document storage, information destruction, and data backup and recovery.

Recognizing IRM is not investment grade-rated, like most of the REITs in Mom’s Portfolio, but I consider the business model sound. What this REIT lacks in its balance sheet, it makes up in terms of its diversification attributes. To put it in simple terms, IRM rents out boxes and the company can increase box rents overnight. Also, the boxes have an extraordinary shelf life (50 years).

I recently wrote an article on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) and I explained that

…you should always buy Boardwalk, especially when the price is right. PEB is trading at a substantial discount and the company has made great progress in executing on its strategic plan to create value. Obviously Mr. Market is distracted by the weaker business travel environment, but we believe that PEB is in excellent shape at this time.

Again, I know Mom is not a speculator, but it’s hard not to ignore the mispricing in the Lodging sector. PEB does not have an investment grade-rated balance sheet, but the assets are very high quality and the company continues to grow despite flat RevPAR and declining total revenues. I know this is one of the weaker hands, but I believe that mom is being adequately rewarded for the risk.

In order for Mom’s Portfolio to outperform it’s essential that I look for unsung heroes, and I think I have one.

Recently I wrote an article on Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) and I concluded that, the company “is a higher quality REIT that is trading at a wide discount.”

I suggested that “several catalysts support my BUY recommendation including: (1) strong acquisition activity combined with low cost of capital, (2) above average lease durations (7.9 years) that provide stability, experienced management team.”

One secret to my REIT picking strategy is to get to know management and I will recommend to Mom invest in GPT because of the company's depth of experience. I see a strong alignment of interest with GPT’s management team and this is the primary reason that I am recommending this mispriced REIT.



The last new pick for Mom is an unconventional one. I may have a hard time explaining the business model to my mother, since it’s not really a traditional REIT. However, nothing is confusing about Hannon Armstrong’s (HASI) mispricing.

I’ll point my mother to a recent article, in which I explain,

There is no other REIT that offers such an attractive investment thesis: double-digit earnings and dividend growth in an environment in which the government is looking to become more efficient.

This new addition will help grow the yield of the portfolio, while also serving to diversify beyond the traditional brick-and-mortar REITs.

If your only goal is to become rich, you will never achieve it.

I think that John D. Rockefeller meant that the key to investing is not swinging for the fences, but to maintain consistency by hitting singles and doubles. In other words, discipline and perseverance are the keys to wealth creation.

With that in mind, I am recommending that Mom invest additional capital into the REIT Portfolio – by selecting the 4 above-referenced REITs and dollar-cost-averaging shares in KIM.

A few days ago I wrote on KIM and I summarized the article as follows:

Given the more recent price decline (and subsequent mis-pricing), I am upgrading KIM from a BUY to a STRONG BUY.

I have been covering KIM for a number of years and while it’s rather obvious that the choppy retail environment has been the major benefactor of the REIT’s price correction, my view is that the shares are now trading at a deep discount. In the words of Warren Buffett,

We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful.

To Recap The New Portfolio



Here is a snapshot of Mom’s REIT Portfolio, including the new trades:

As you can see (below), the % of Retail exposure has been reduced from ~36% to ~29%:

A New President, Backed by a Party-Aligned Congress

The only billionaire that I know is the President of the United States, and I consider it an honor that I have been able to spend time with him (I spoke with him for 5 minutes last week). Like Rockefeller, President Trump has an insatiable work ethic, and I am confident that nobody can outwork the President of the United States.

Backed by a party-aligned Congress, President Trump is moving aggressively to enact fiscal stimulus, tax cuts, deregulation and protectionist measures, carrying implications of higher inflation and stronger growth in the U.S., but also adding risks due to uncertainties around trade and geopolitics.

This Trump-inspired agenda has enhanced business and consumer confidence, as well as spending and job growth, that should drive stronger demand for commercial real estate. In the 10 times since 1990 that the REIT market has fallen below net asset value (as it did in October) it has had an average 17% total return over the following 12 months.

I am recommending that my mom increase exposure in the REIT sector, with a targeted concentration of 15% concentration in REITs. The tea leaves look favorable, and the fundamentals are indisputable.

The Moral of the Story: I don’t know what it would be like to be worth billions of dollars (like Trump or Rockefeller), but I know that the secret to my success (and my mom’s) is hard work. By carefully analyzing stocks within my circle of competence, I am confident that Mom’s REIT Portfolio will generate sound returns.

Furthermore, I believe that Mom's Portfolio is well-positioned for the second quarter and I will provide my Mom (and you) with an update in 90 days. As John D. Rockefeller said,

I do not think there is any other quality so essential to success of any kind as the quality of perseverance. It overcomes almost everything, even nature.

