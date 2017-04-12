HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. - A Gold Mine Of Underappreciated And Undervalued Assets

Although I believe that the value could be unlocked soon as HMG started a new real estate project which will either start delivering profit or potentially be sold.

While the undervaluation is clear, HMG is controlled by its CEO which might not be incentivized to reward all shareholders and might not be pressured to realize the underlying value.

In essence, investors are able to buy several properties at little additional cost as company’s liquid securities and cash net of total liabilities consist of 78% of current market capitalization.

On top of this, the shares are trading at 45% discount to unadjusted tangible book. This offers investors exposure to the company with a significant margin of safety.

This small and forgotten ‘quasi-REIT’ is showcasing a straightforward value opportunity due to the fact that a number of owned assets are over depreciated on its balance sheet.

Investment Thesis

HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (HMG) is an interesting opportunity that I believe allows investors to buy that notorious dollar for 50 cents due to the following points.

The market is significantly undervaluing the assets that HMG owns. The liquid assets (securities and cash) are currently worth $10.77 million. The real estate assets and other investments add another $12 million while the total liabilities only amount to $2.3 million. At the current market capitalization of $11.4 million, this presents a significant upside of 83% should the company trade at its tangible book which I believe is reasonable.

The upside could be even stronger as a number of the real estate assets and other investments are likely to be over depreciated. A good example is the corporate headquarters in Miami, Florida which HMG carries on the balance sheet at roughly $0.6 million. According to several real estate listings, it could be worth at least $1.0 million. HMG also holds an investment in a real estate partnership in Florida at zero carrying value since last year which was previously held at $0.8 million and several other assets that could be further accretive to the valuation.

Last but not least, the company entered into a partnership with two other real-estate orientated firms in 2014 in order to build a multi-family apartment complex in Orlando, Florida. HMG has a 33% equity interest in this project which cost $33 million to build. The initial investment is carried at $2 million on the balance sheet. The complex was completed in August of 2016 and by December 31st 78% of it was already leased. I believe that should the project be fully successfully (reaching at least 85% of capacity) it could either start to generate meaningful income or potentially be sold after refinancing of the initial loan as HMG did sell some of its development projects in the past.

The company also pays roughly a 4% dividend per annum.

While the asset undervaluation is enticing there are few things to keep in mind.

The realization of the underlying value is uncertain given the fact that the long-standing CEO, Mr. Maurice Wiener, controls the company as he owns roughly 55% of the shares through direct and indirect holdings. Thus he might not share the same incentives with minority shareholders. Although the new Orlando project could act as a catalyst which does not depend on actions of Mr. Wiener.

Another risk could be that HMG is going to decrease its book value through operational costs. The company does not generate a meaningful amount of rental revenue and thus the ongoing costs matter. These are predominantly tied to compensation of Mr. Wiener and his related entities. So far though this has not been a major issue as HMG does generate a meaningful amount of ‘other income’ from dividends and trading gains which are derived from the company’s marketable securities and several smaller investments. I would also say that Mr. Wiener is not incentivized to overcompensate himself as he wants HMG to succeed in the end as it is likely to be a substantial amount of his net worth.

The other minor risk is connected to the new Orlando project because HMG is jointly liable for a substantial loan ($27 million) that depends on the success of the project (vacancy of the apartments). It does not seem to have any issues though so far and thus it is unlikely that HMG should face any significant liabilities from it.

I believe that by buying shares of HMG you are in essence co-investing with Mr. Wiener which might not be the most beneficial setup but I believe that given his past track record and the undervalued nature of the opportunity the risks are well offset by the potential reward and thus at least a statistical position is warranted.

Historical Overview

HMG was founded in 1972 and was likely to be controlled by Mr. Wiener since at least 1974. The company is structured as REIT and invested in real estate around the US in the past. In the 1990’s and 2000’s the main value of the company was in Grove Isle Hotel, Club and adjacent marina which the company continued to develop throughout the years. HMG sold its interest in this property in 2013 for $23 million which resulted in $20 million gain. This was also the only time the market really appreciated the value of HMG’s assets as the stock price more than tripled overnight after the sale closed.

Since then though the market continued to ignore what is going in the company.

HMG used the proceeds to add roughly $7 million to its portfolio of marketable securities which consists mostly of other listed REITs and corporate bonds. They also expanded their investments into private equity funds and other real estate partnerships, the biggest of which was the Orlando project to which HMG paid roughly $2.3 million. In 2013 the company also paid out a $4 million special dividend (on top of the usual $0.5 million one).

In the past, the company was not run with an income statement profit in mind as the company never owned a substantial amount of assets that would be able to offset the operational costs and generate enough revenue. This though never resulted in a significant cash burn as the losses were offset by income from the marketable securities and distributions/dividends from other investments as seen below.

Note: In 2014 and 2015 the company invested in the aforementioned Orlando Project and marketable securities.

Since the 2013 sale, the company’s operating costs are running at roughly $1.6 million per annum as seen below.

Note: In 2015 the company had to spend extra $0.3 million on legal fees connected to cases tied to the Grove Isle property which were settled and did not impact the operational results.

These costs are then at least partially offset by the newly increased other income. I believe that despite the volatile nature of this income stream I do not expect the company to start to bleed cash or liquid assets anytime soon.

Orlando Project

One of the main reasons for that is the newly developed project which could either start contributing to HMG’s income statement or could be possibly sold after the operations stabilize and the entity that owns the complex refinances its debt.

The complex is located in southwest Orlando and consists of 240 luxury apartments that are available for lease. The project was finished in around August 2016 and had a grand opening on the 15th of October. On the 31st of December HMG mentioned that 78% of the apartments were already leased (as per recent annual report).

There are several reviews online which are predominantly positive and the only few negative comments are regarding pricing not the quality of the apartments or any other possible issues with the complex. Therefore it seems that the project is on track.

This is important to state as the joint venture entity that was created for this purpose borrowed $27 million for the construction from Wells Fargo. This loan has several requirements connected to it. The most important one is that 85% of the apartments need to leased by cca. October 2017, it also has to generate certain operating profit by then.

If this does not occur the borrowers are liable to pay down a portion of the loan as Wells Fargo can request a new appraisal of the property. I believe though that this is unlikely to occur as the project does not seem to suffer from any significant challenges.

Furthermore, I believe that it is likely that investors are going to refinance the initial loan that matures in 2018. The new loan might be more lenient in terms of requirements as the complex will have past operational performance. I would also say that HMG might want to sell its stake once this occurs. Among other reasons it could be that Mr. Wiener who is now 74 might want to start to wind down his investments.

Although as I will show in the next section even if the Orlando project is not materially successful this is likely to have only a limited impact on the upside.

Valuation

As aforementioned, the key point of the thesis lies in the balance sheet of HMG which is undervalued by the market. On top of that several assets are likely to be over depreciated as seen below.

Starting with the marketable securities, the company mentioned that the portfolio mainly consists of around 20 preferred stock positions and roughly 50 common stock position in various listed REITs. The company regularly traded in and out of these positions which lead me to believe that the investments should be liquid and should not be exposed to any significant risk other than the usual macro risks such as the decline of the whole REIT sector etc.

The ‘other investments’ item is a mixture of private equity funds which the company invested in since at least 1990’s and smaller real estate partnerships. The PE fund side of the investments has not brought much value or at least not yet. HMG receives distributions from time to time from these funds but usually reinvests the proceeds back due to the commitments to the funds. The company does not showcase what exact funds they are invested in, but in 2007 the SEC had a question regarding these and the company showed a detailed list of the positions. It seems that at that time the company was invested in relatively mainstream PE funds. Most of the asset value is currently in funds invested in ‘diversified businesses’ as seen below.

Note: The company did not showcase this breakdown in its annual report.

The real estate partnerships (‘real estate and related’) then account for the second biggest asset in this item. Again the company does not showcase individual investments but given the 2007 list, it is unlikely that the investments could be undervalued given the small stakes in each project. The only material exception is an investment in Grand Bay Grove LLC which HMG accounts for in Level 3 measurement.

Grand Bay Grove is a developer of offices at Grand Bay plaza in Miami, Florida. In 2015 HMG received a distribution of roughly $0.7 million from the LLC which resulted in a decrease in the carrying value as pointed out below.

The current carrying value is zero (the rest of the Level 3 item value are likely to be immaterial investments) as pointed out by HMG below the table in the 10K. I believe that as it likely that the investment is an equity stake in the developer (given the 2007 listing of the positions) it is probably worth more than that.

This is the first instance of an underappreciated asset on HMG balance sheet and while it might not be material enough to impact the overall valuation I believe it serves as a potentially offsetting factor should the PE funds be overvalued on the balance sheet or should they decrease in the future. Therefore the item ‘other investments’ is likely to be carried at appropriate values.

The ‘investment in affiliate’ item is tied to the 49% equity stake of HMG in an entity called T.G.I.F Texas Inc. (‘TGIF’), the rest of which is owned by Transco Realty Trust, an entity controlled by Mr. Wiener. TGIF was originally set up to handle franchise of T.G.I Friday’s chain of restaurant in Texas and Louisiana (as per 10-K from 1998), but currently the entity likely holds only one property that is leased out to a restaurant operator in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The company does not showcase enough information thus I am not sure what exact property the entity owns, but it does seem to generate a stream of income as TGIF regularly pays out $0.2 million per annum in dividends to HMG. These dividends then decrease the carrying value of the investment on the balance sheet (in 2005, for example, the item was held at $3 million on the balance sheet). If the dividend is any indication of how much they are able to gain from the property it could be that the item is over depreciated but as of now this is not clear. Although should the dividends continue the item is likely to be over depreciated at some point in the future.

Given this, I believe that the investment in affiliate is unlikely to be overvalued and thus the carrying value could be accurate and could become over depreciated in the future.

Next item is ‘Loans, notes and other receivables’ which mainly consists of $1 million loan connected to the sale of Grove Isle properties in 2013 which should be repaid by 2023. The rest is connected to at least one Florida real estate developer. Interest on all loans have been collected in accordance with the agreements thus I believe that the carrying value is accurate.

‘Investment Properties’ is the most interesting item as this is likely to be clearly over depreciated. The item includes the following properties;

The 5,000 square feet ‘corporate office’ is located in a luxury part of Miami and the whole property could be worth at least $1 million according to various listings. This could result in at least $0.4 million additional value. The land in Massachusetts might be immaterial, but the Rhode Island piece could be worth substantially more due to these listings. It might be that HMG could be able to sell it for at least $0.3 million which would result in $0.24 million of additional value.

The Vermont property seems to be a vacant commercial building and adjacent land (as seen in Google Street View) but it certainly could be valued at more than $0.1 million. HMG has mentioned that they are thinking of developing the property thus it might add further value to HMG’s balance sheet.

Given the potential over depreciation, I believe that the item ‘Investment Properties’ could be undervalued by at least $0.6 million (excluding Vermont).

The last significant item on the balance sheet is the carrying value of the Orlando project which is now $2 million which almost matches the contributions that HMG paid into the joint venture. As mentioned in the previous section should the project start to generate operating income or be potentially sold it could results in significant additional value due to the fact that the whole complex was built for $33 million. This though is unclear for now and therefore I believe one can say that the current carrying value is accurate.

Due to all this, I believe that the market is significantly undervaluing the company. While the management might not have the same incentives to unlock the value, the risks, at least for now, are offset by the balance sheet. In the end, even the SEC thought it was strange that the company traded below the book value while owning these assets as it asked the company to try to explain this in 2011 (via explanation of how they account for the properties etc.)

Conclusion

I have to say that HMG presents a rare opportunity, especially since the stock is listed. The balance sheet value is relatively liquid and clearly shows that the market capitalization is not reasonable as it completely discounts almost every other investment apart from marketable securities and cash.

While the issue here is the catalyst, the management might be incentivized to liquidate in the long run. In the meantime, HMG might sell their interest in the Orlando project which could partially unlock some of the value or at the very least could generate material profit from it.

