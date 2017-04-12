Petrobras: 20% Appreciation By Year-End?

Petrobras still has $116B in debt versus just $25B in annual EBITDA, but a break into the green in terms of profit and cash flow will aid in the process.

As it resolves its legal cases, the company should once again become a profitable enterprise.

Argument: Revenue estimates have been lifted since last quarter as oil production is anticipated to expand relative to last quarter. Once the company is able to resolve its eight remaining litigation cases, net margins should consistently move into the green and aid the company's deleveraging efforts. Continued deleveraging will lower the company's capital costs and increase the value of its equity.

Overview

The arrow on Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is pointing up.

Since bottoming out to around $3 per share in January 2016, the stock has increased 3.3x since on the back of a doubling in crude oil prices, which have aided upstream operating trends, lower capital spending initiatives, an appreciation in the Brazilian real currency, and a more favorable Brazilian regulatory environment. The company intends to increase its crude production going forward, which has resulted in revised top-line estimates of up to 10% since last quarter.

These tailwinds have resulted in an improved liquidity position and overall financial profile. Its new fuel pricing policy is also designed to buoy margins in its downstream operations.

The company has been anchored down by a massive debt load that can't be adequately taken care of until the company is cash flow positive. As is the case for all overleveraged companies, this has led to a large amount of volatility with respect to its stock price.

Nonetheless, its liquidity and operational improvements have allowed for continued capital market access. It reduced its debt load by about $4 billion since last quarter, trimming its total amount down to $116.9 billion, or roughly 4.7x EBITDA.

A mixture of repayment and new bond issuances have also worked to extend the company's debt maturity profile. Petrobras owes $20.1 billion over the next two fiscal years (i.e., through December 31, 2018) against total existing cash reserves of $22.0 billion. Approximately $75 billion is due over the next five years. Additional liquidity is expected to come from asset sales, as communicated through its 2017-2021 business plan, though there is execution risk on this front.

Petrobras is more likely than not to break back into the green in terms of earnings in 2017 after two fiscal years in the red. The company's EBITDA has remained relatively steady over the past five years at $24.5-$27.5 billion.

But "unusual expense" over graft and corruption lawsuits has ravaged its bottom line over the past couple years. Petrobras has settled with 19 of 27 investors thus far, leaving eight additional cases pending. There could still be additional financial bleeding with respect to these remaining eight, but there is at least more clarity relative to what we saw when the SEC case (for accounting inaccuracy) and DOJ case (bribery) were unresolved starting in 2014.

Those invested in Petrobras expect outsized gains relative to the market given its risk - high debt, low/negative cash flow due to challenging operating conditions, ties to the political instability in Brazil and the country's ongoing recession, high volatility in the Brazilian real, and inherent volatility of the oil and gas industry.

Petrobras' breakeven oil price is approximately $45, or $50-$52 if including the costs of deep-water natural gas extraction. Oil has barely held above those numbers recently, which hurts its upstream business.

The OPEC price cuts have nonetheless helped in keeping oil out of an elongated stay in the $40's per barrel. At the same time, OPEC's agreement has allowed non-participators in the US, Russia, and South America to grab greater share of the market. Oil price-related risks are somewhat hedged through its integration with extensive downstream operations, but these have been destabilized by real currency volatility and inadequate demand.

In terms of favorable dynamics, Petrobras is backed on some level by the Brazilian government as a semi-public national oil company. The Brazilian government owns around 46% of the company's shares and ~61% of its overall voting shares (source: company financials). Though Brazil isn't the most stable emerging market with fiscal issues of its own, the company's significance to the Brazilian economy diminishes its risk of default. Petrobras also maintains a sizable amount of reserves at nearly 10,000 million barrels of oil equivalent. Its share of the Brazilian oil industry and material technological advantages over competitors provide it with some level of competitive insulation.

The Brazilian economy bottomed in late-2015 at -5.8% year-over-year growth and has been on the way up since (measured at -2.5% y/y growth as of last quarter). The Bovespa (most popular Brazilian stock index) is up 70% since the January 2016 low, which coincided with oil's low. A more favorable economic backdrop will help lower the company's credit risk.

Capital Structure

By year-end 2018, the company is aiming to move its debt figure down to 2.5x EBITDA, as articulated in its 2017-2021 business plan, down from its current 4.7x. This would entail paying down roughly $50 billion worth of debt over the 2017 and 2018 fiscal years when taking into account some level of EBITDA growth.

I expect around 0.28 in 2017 GAAP EPS as a fairly conservative estimate. To create a model that displays the company's optimal financing balance (between debt and equity), I convert various credit metrics to synthetic credit ratings based on the standard scale used by the big three credit agencies. I then use current spreads between the 10-year US Treasury and each credit rating to derive estimated interest costs for each. The optimal point when the cost of the debt/equity mix is minimized.

Based on this model, the company is optimally capitalized with debt at around 25% of total capital.

(Source: author)

When a company isn't profitable at all and gives no indications that it will be in the near-term, it should have no debt, as it won't have the cash to service it. However, it looks increasingly likely that Petrobras will be a cash flow positive company and can tolerate debt to some extent. But not to its current level of 65%, which is value destructive. Should operational performance flounder or the company fail to build up sufficient liquidity, servicing this mountain of debt will be untenable. Most profitable companies should have some level of debt given it's a cheap source of financing relative to equity.

Petrobras will be best served to forgo a share dividend until its debt position becomes manageable at around 2.0x debt or under.

Valuation

All of Petrobras' most expensive debt maturities are yielding under 8% currently, with its highest at 7.7% at the time of this writing. Stock investors will expect some premium over this in accordance with equity's subordination in the capital structure. Somewhere between 10%-15% is likely a reasonable expectation.

I use the following assumptions:

FY2017 revenue of $95 billion (a conservative estimate); 10% top-line growth for 2018 and growth decay from that point on such that its revenue reaches ~$147 billion by 2027

EBITDA margin of 25% and held in perpetuity

Depreciation and amortization expense of 15% of revenue and set equal to capital expenditures in equilibrium

Effective tax rate of 25% long-term

No working capital growth

Cost of equity of 12% and cost of debt at 6%, leaving a weighted average cost of capital ("WACC") of 7.2% when weighting the respective percentage of equity and debt in the capital structure and taking into account debt's tax benefits

Long-run economic growth rate of 1.8%

If share prices are sensitized to a range where the WACC is altered by +/- 50 bps and the long-run growth rate is adjusted by +/- 20 bps, this provides a range of share outcomes running from $9.30-$15.60 per share, with a median price of $12.00.

(Source: author)

Petrobras has upside and will be worth more if it can successfully pull off a deleveraging in the coming quarters/years. This will cause financing costs to drop - both through an improvement in its credit ratings and by dropping investors' returns expectations as the company becomes a less risky investment - and allow the equity in the company to appreciate in conjunction.

Conclusion

For now, Petrobras is heavily focused on improving its liquidity position and paying down debt, which will be highly accretive to shareholders. Or at least refinancing its debt obligations to extend out its maturity profile. Raising material sums through asset sales without impairing the earnings power of the business will also reflect favorably.

Risk is heavily concentrated in its operational volatility due to pending litigation cases and any other investigations borne out the company's past. Once those pass, Petrobras should be on the way to sustaining positive cash flow. But at the same time, Petrobras is inherently tied to the volatile Brazilian economy and its ongoing recession, the country's local currency, high variability of the underlying oil and gas commodities markets, and suffers from low demand in its downstream operations.

Deleveraging will be directly accretive to the stock and Brazil's ability to turn Petrobras into a profitable, self-sustaining business will be a continuing key point of interest as the country emerges from recession.

