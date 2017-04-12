Textron Is Set To Grow

Shares of Textron inc. (NYSE:TXT) are up about 30% over the past twelve months, most of that rise coming on the heels of the Presidential election. I thought I'd check in on the company to see if shares are still a bargain at these relatively more elevated levels.

In my view, it does make sense to pick up shares at these prices, as there seems to be more tailwinds than headwinds present. I'll review the financials briefly in order to identify any potential landmines, and I'll model my expected future price based on the retained earnings history here, and I'll conclude by talking about the stock itself.

Financial History

Since 2011, revenue has grown at a CAGR of 3.4%, while net income has grown at a rate of 26%. This is clearly a company that can extract higher levels of profit from every dollar of revenue it receives. The fact that about 25% of the revenues comes from government sources bothers some investors. In my view, governments are innately profligate. This won't change unfortunately. One of the only ways to insulate yourself against their profligacy is to buy those companies that they tend to throw money at. Given that Textron is a play on defense, and given the current rhetoric coming from the White House, this is another plus for Textron.

In regard to the capital structure here, Textron has one of the strongest I've reviewed in a while. Fully 65% of long term debt is due in four years or later, and the level of cash on the balance sheet represents fully 47% of all debt outstanding.

Finally, management seems reasonably shareholder friendly. Since 2011 they have returned a little of $1 billion to shareholders in terms of buybacks and another $133 million in dividends. In the context of $13 billion market cap, this is actually reasonably good. There is certainly room for improvement, though, as the dividend hasn't been raised since 2011, and the payout ratio is currently just under 3%. If anyone from Textron is reading this, how about a dividend increase?

Modeling Future Price Based On Retained Earnings

When I try my hand at predicting future prices, I apply a method whereby I hold all else constant, and change only one variable.

Retained earnings have grown at a CAGR of 10.5% since 2011. In order to be as conservative as possible, I'll actually build my model by reducing the growth rate to 8% and to 6% to see what the stock price will be in 2020, holding all else constant. With 272.3 million shares outstanding and a 2016 retained earnings amount of ~$5.54 billion, I calculate the company currently has about $20.35 per share in retained earnings. Growing this amount by 6% and 8% leads to an approximate total return of 26% and 36% by 2020 respectively. Given that this period covers the first four years of this presidency, suggests to me that these rates of growth are reasonable, and if anything too conservative. A total return of 26% would be adequate in my view, given the risks present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model the trend for TXT would turn Bullish with a close above $48.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from an Inverse Head and Shoulders Pattern which the shares have formed, and which we believe is a consolidation before the next bullish run. From here we see the shares rising to the $51.00 level over the next three months.

As you know, we like to anticipate technical breakouts when the fundamentals support what we see on the charts. Today we bought TXT Call Options which will provide us with approximately 11x leverage on our LONG trade (for details on the call option please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $46.00.

For investors in the shares we recommend you hold for three months or $51.00, whichever comes first. For longer term investors (years not months) we believe TXT is a solid addition to any Growth Portfolio.

Conclusion

I've bored many, many people with my adage that we investors are cursed to access the cash flows of a given company via the stock market, which creates an added level of complexity. Given that the market is so strangely manic-depressive, this can be either a positive for investors (when they can buy at a discount) or negative for them (when it seems nothing's on sale).

At the moment, Textron trades at a significant discount to the market on a PE basis. The shares are currently trading at a 48% discount to the overall market, and, sporting an EV/EBIT of 14.5 implies an earnings yield of ~7% which is quite acceptable to me. There may be bumps in the road over the next few years, as the political process works its particular brand of magic, but in my view, Textron is a company that can survive and thrive in the current environment.

