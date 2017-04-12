Neurocrine Biosciences: With Approval RIsk Off The Table, Stock Has Room To Run

Additional potential value drivers include results from study in children with Tourette's, elagolix NDA in the 3rd quarter, and top-line efficacy data from uterine fibroid program in late 2017.

I expect possible dilution in the near to medium term, providing the company a cash runway into 2019 and a stronger bargaining position in case of buyout.

Ingrezza could do over $1.3 billion in sales, which compares favorably to the company's current market capitalization and not taking into account other assets in the pipeline.

In spite of regulatory risk being off the table for this asset, shares are still trading below their 52 week high.

Shares have climbed almost 20% in after hours on news the FDA has approved Ingrezza for the treatment of Tardive Dyskinesia.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) have climbed almost 20% after hours on news that the FDA has approved its treatment for Tardive Dyskinesia, Ingrezza. Even with the solid share price movement, the stock remains below highs set earlier in late 2016.

NBIX data by YCharts

Ingrezza is a novel, selective vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor.Christoph U. Correll, MD, Professor, Psychiatry and Molecular Medicine, Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine, had the following to say about this pivotal moment:

"Until now, one of the few options for physicians, when managing TD, was to stop, change or lower the dose of antipsychotic medication, potentially jeopardizing patients' psychiatric stability. In clinical trials, INGREZZA significantly and rapidly improved TD symptoms compared to placebo, reducing involuntary movements acutely and through 48 weeks of treatment without compromising underlying psychiatric care. These results, combined with convenient once-daily dosing, represent a tremendous breakthrough for patients suffering from TD."

Investors would do well to remember that Ingrezza is projected to bring in $1.3 billion of sales by 2022, which compares favorably to the company's market capitalization.

Figure 2: Opportunity in the United States (source: corporate presentation)

Management has commented that the treatment will be in the distribution channel next week, with promotion to healthcare professionals to begin on May 1st. Additionally, the company's patient support program, dubbed "INBRACE", will at once begin to accept treatment initiation forms from prescribing physicians.

Other Information

As of December 31st the company's cash balance was reported to be $365.1 million, while management estimates cash usage in 2017 in the range of $230 to $240 million. This figure excludes the upfront licensing fee of $30 million for opicapone. I believe it's entirely possible for management to decide to engage in a secondary offering or other form of funding to extend the cash runway into 2019, as well as be in a strong position for talks with potential acquirers.

The company has a deep pipeline with other promising late stage assets, both wholly-owned and partnered.

Figure 2: Pipeline (source: company website)

For elagolix, the company's AbbVie partnered oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist, peak sales in excess of $1 billion in US and Europe are possible. Neurocrine stands to receive over $500 million in milestone payments in addition to a percentage of worldwide sales. The endometriosis market itself is forecast to grow in excess of $2 billion by 2025. Elagolix in uterine fibroids could do in excess of $2 billion in sales, with milestone payments and royalties to be received as well.

As for another late stage asset recent required, opicapone in Parkinson's disease, management plans to sell the drug utilizing its Ingrezza salesforce. The acquisition of the drug doesn't seem to be a watershed event, considering peak sales of around $100 million are expected.

Conclusion

In after hours the stock is still trading under its 52 week high, which is hard to fathom considering significant risk has been taken off the table with the approval of Ingrezza. The drug's label has no boxed warnings or contraindications, a competitive advantage over Teva's (NYSE:TEVA) Austedo. I imagine patients and their physicians would much prefer a treatment without warnings for potential depression or suicidal thoughts. Additionally, management has guided a price range in the $20,000 to $60,000 range, with even the upper end providing a lower cost option to patients than Austedo.

With valuable partnered and wholly owned assets, I consider shares of the company a core buy in biotech. Shareholders can win in several ways, whether from a near-term buyout (medium to high likelihood) or as launch gets underway, with further upside drivers from elagolix partnered program and Ingrezza results in children with Tourette's syndrome.

However, at the current share price for investors who have done their due diligence, a better option might be to initiate a small pilot buy, waiting for potential volatility or future pullbacks to add to the position.

Risks include competition, dilution in the near to medium term, launch setbacks, regulatory risk with other pipeline assets, and clinical disappointments.

