Sears Holdings: Rumors Of Its Death Are Greatly Exaggerated

Sears appears quite likely to survive until at least the second half of 2018. There is also a reasonable path for it to survive longer.

There has been renewed talk about Sears Holdings (SHLD) going bankrupt soon due to the going concern warning in its 10-K. However, Sears's plans to sell at least $1 billion in real estate during 2017 combined with its announced cost cutting measures indicate that it is intent on making it through the 2017 holiday season at the very least.

If things go reasonably well for Sears (such as mid-to-high single digits comparable store sales declines combined with continued cost cutting), there may even be a way for Sears to hang on for at least a couple years beyond that (to at least 2020).

I still don't see much value in Sears other than as a trading vehicle, though. Sears is like a critically ill patient on life support, with a quite low chance of recovering. Sears can be kept alive for a while, but the cost of doing so will likely continue to eat up its remaining assets.

Path For Continued Survival

There does appear to be a reasonable path for Sears to continue surviving for multiple years, albeit at the cost of further diminishing its net asset value.

If Sears closes around 200 to 250 stores per year between 2017 and 2019 (with store metrics similar to the announced 2017 store closures), and has comparable store sales declines of -7% per year, it may end up with around $13.1 billion in sales run rate in 2019. If Sears also cuts $450 million in annualised selling and administrative expense by 2019 (in addition to what was recently announced as part of its 2017 cost savings plan and in addition to the direct savings from closing 200 to 250 stores per year), then it could get its selling and administrative expense down to around $3.33 billion. This would put Sears at negative $421 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2019.

$ Million 2019 Merchandise Sales And Services $13,128 Cost Of Sales, Buying And Occupancy $10,219 Gross Margin $2,909 Selling And Administrative $3,330 Adjusted EBITDA -$421

This scenario would leave Sears with estimated cumulative adjusted EBITDA of approximately negative $1.4 billion between Q3 2016 and Q3 2019. Pension plan contributions during that time period would require another $900 million (before applying the $250 million Craftsman payment), while capital expenditures may add another $300 million. After accounting for interest and store closing costs, Sears would have a $3.95 billion shortfall over those three years.

The 40% inventory reduction from all those store closures should net Sears $1.3 billion after allowing for a further decrease in its payables as a percentage of inventory.

$ Million Three Years Adjusted EBITDA -$1,400 Less: Pension Plan Contributions -$900 Less: Capital Expenditures -$300 Less: Interest -$850 Less: Store Closing Costs -$500 Plus: Net Inventory Reduction $1,300 Total -$2,650



In this scenario, Sears needs to raise $2.65 billion in additional funds (since Q3 2016) in order to make it to Q3 2019 (whereupon it should theoretically be able to survive until mid-2020 due to the holiday season drawdown of inventory).



The Craftsman sale will contribute at least $775 million towards this during the time period, while its announced $105 million in real estate proceeds plus another $1.0 billion in targeted real estate sales would bring this up to around $1.88 billion. That leaves Sears needing around another $770 million in asset sales or financing during this three-year period. Sears also has a number of debt maturities during this time period, although I'd assume that Lampert would provide the debt refinancing in those cases.

This situation appears reasonably achievable to me, although there remains a significant possibility that Sears can't even do -7% comps. As well, the asset sales may add additional costs such as rent expense for Sears that would push its cash needs upwards.

Merchandise Payables Decrease

Sears also needs to convince its suppliers that it will continue to be around for a while. One potential indication of increasing supplier unease is Sears's merchandise payables to merchandise inventories ratio. This has gone down from 32.8% at the end of 2014 to 30.4% at the end of 2015 and 26.5% at the end of 2016.

The decreasing percentage may indicate that suppliers are asking for shorter payment terms from Sears and that some suppliers are even requiring cash payment upfront.

$ Million Q4 2014 Q4 2015 Q4 2016 Merchandise Inventories $4,943 $5,172 $3,959 Merchandise Payables $1,621 $1,574 $1,048 Payables As % Of Inventory 32.8% 30.4% 26.5%

I expect this percentage to continue declining, which will somewhat offset Sears's ability to use inventory reduction as a source of cash flow. For example, if Sears reduces its inventory by 25% due to continued store closures, it would theoretically reduce its cash requirements by $728 million if payables remained constant at 26.5% of inventory. However, if payables fell to 22% of inventory instead, then Sears would reduce its cash requirements by $595 million instead if it reduced total inventory by 25%. This is a difference of $133 million.

Improving Pension Plan Situation



A positive for Sears is that its pension plan situation appears to be improving, although it will still likely require significant company contributions.

Sears mentioned in its 10-K that it estimated that its domestic pension contribution would be $312 million in 2017 and approximately $297 million in 2018. For comparison, in its 2015 10-K, Sears estimated that its domestic pension contribution would be approximately $416 million in 2017. The $104 million reduction in estimated 2017 pension contributions has been largely the result of a strong 16.08% return on pension plan assets in 2016, which has helped reduce Sears's pension plan funding deficit to $1.598 billion. Sears's pension plan issue was previously exacerbated by its -7.35% return on pension plan assets in 2015 and its 1.49% return on pension plan assets in 2014.

In addition, Sears was able to get its $250 million Craftsman payment (due in 2020) applied to its 2017 to 2019 pension plan contribution requirements. As a result, Sears's estimated additional 2017 pension plan contributions are reduced to $229 million.

There has been some discussion about how an increase in the assumed pension plan discount rate would help Sears. However, at this point, there hasn't been that much movement in pension discount rates, although this remains something to monitor.

Notes On Shorting

At this point, while Sears remains viable for shorting on a short-term basis (such as momentum trading), it appears impractical to short it with the intent of holding a short position until a bankruptcy filing. I've mentioned in previous articles that it appeared quite likely that Sears could last until the second half of 2018 at least. If Sears is intent on surviving for multiple years by continuing to liquidate assets, bankruptcy could potentially be staved off until the next decade. With the cost of shorting currently at over 100% per year, one either needs to trade in and out of short positions, or hope for a 2017 bankruptcy, which I consider unlikely.

The Ownership Question

Lampert and Berkowitz increased their stake in Sears recently, but I don't think those moves mean a huge amount. Sears needs time to attempt to reduce its cash burn and/or liquidate its assets in an orderly fashion, and their investments have the benefit of reassuring investors and reducing the near-term bankruptcy talk. Without those purchases, there probably would have been questions about why there was no insider buying of Sears in the single digits.

Aside from that, the investments can potentially be viewed as a relatively low-cost roll of the dice that Sears can reduce its cash burn by a significant amount. The incremental cost of the additional shares to Fairholme, for example, is less than the amount Fairholme makes from interest on Sears's bonds. That may seem like a reasonable additional amount to risk on Sears to them.

Conclusion

Sears's 10-K filing increased the chatter about a 2017 bankruptcy, but I don't see that as likely. Sears does appear capable of surviving until the second half of 2018 at least, and possibly multiple years longer. The latter depends on more asset sales combined with Sears's comparable store sales decline being reasonably controlled (as opposed to the acceleration to double-digit declines seen in Q4 2016).

Sears's continued survival makes profitable shorting dependent on correctly timing shorter-term trades. Attempting to short Sears for a longer period of time will likely result in profits being eaten up by borrowing costs.

I think that long positions are best used as trading positions as well. Even if Sears does have some asset value remaining, its continued cash burn is using that up. Sears's bondholders will get paid from Sears's continued survival, but that longer-term survival doesn't do much for the intrinsic value of Sears's equity. The only way that can change is if Sears can mostly halt its cash burn, which it has been incapable of doing for multiple years.

Note from the Author: If you found this article informative, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "Follow" to see my newest articles as they are published.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.