I'm Up 15% On This Medical Marijuana Play

(Note: the values used in this article are in Canadian millions unless otherwise indicated)

It's a taboo, speculative segment. Cannabis stocks are for most intents and purposes a sham. They're penny stocks that have zippo financial performance backing them up. Way back in 2014, I got involved with Medical Marijuana Inc. (OTCPK:MJNA), and spent two years sitting on highly diluted, worthless shares with the promise of "developing" business in South America. It was a silly trade, and it was definitely my own dumb fault for picking it. I don't really create a whole lot of exposure to "investments" like these, so its not a huge deal when they fail. Still, it burns the ego.

Fast forward to about a month ago. The US market has become much less likeable considering the opposition coming from an anti-drug administration. I respect the stance, but there's too much skin in the game at this point. I bought into Aphria Inc. (OTCQB:APHQF) a couple of weeks ago. Since buying in, I'm up about 15% depending on the day. I know what you're thinking. This guy just can't learn his lesson. That's partly true, but I've done a little more homework this time around. Aphria is a Canadian medical cannabis maker with some nice numbers behind it. I challenge you to find many cannabis companies with the financial successes Aphria has had in the last two years.

2016 made Aphria a legitimate play

In 2015, the newly public company turned in a less than desirable loss of 6.54 million in net income that amounted to a 0.14 loss per diluted share. It looked like every other cannabis stock. Low revenues (551,000) with lots of startup expense (4.13 million). In a year's time, Aphria's revenue has jumped 14 times to 8.43 million. Net income was 397,961, with 0.01 per diluted share. Are these incredible earnings for shareholders? Not at all, but it indicates a real financial potential for the company. Aphria is one of the first cannabis companies to have such a positive year. The business is financially sound. That's not something that can be said about many marijuana firms.

Furthermore, check out the balance sheet on this one. Total equity is improving quickly from just over 12 million in November 2015, to just over 128 million in their last quarter. The cash flow statement is still in need of some improvements, but with the impressive growth in sales, I hope that cash flow will progressively become less of an issue.

The stock grew more than 400% in a year, but now what?

Only a fool would say that this pick is smooth sailing from here on in. Aphria still has a lot of hurdles to overcome. For one, government policy will drastically affect the upside going forward.

Part of the reason that Aphria is faring so well has to do with its market. The Canadian government is taking a far more Cannabis friendly approach to the fledgling industry. The country is working its way toward legalization past medical purposes. Personally I suspect they see the potential tax implications of the industry. In the event that it all works out, Aphria will be a gold mine assuming there are a limited number of regulated producers.

Moving forward, Aphria's board has approved a $130 million expansion of its production facilities. Expected to take less than a year, this is part 4 of an overall plan to increase its output to 70,000 kilograms. The expense of the project doesn't have me too nervous. The company has just under 100 million in cash, and with the stronger share price, should be able to raise capital with ease. What's really good about Aphria's position within Medical Marijuana is that hospitals can sort of gauge their demand, which helps Aphria out a ton on the production side (Though I'm sure they'd love to be mass producing for public sale).

Canada is where it's at

Supposedly there will be a bill introduced for marijuana legalization in Canada this thursday. Whether this holds true lies with the honesty of the media. Nevertheless, the fact that these discussions are occurring at all tells me that legalization is becoming more and more inevitable. With US business in limbo over the power of the states to legalize, I say the mounties are investors' best bet.

If you don't like Aphria, I recommend taking a look at Canopy Growth (OTCPK:TWMJF). Both are available in the US via OTC. Canopy Growth has also exhibited impressive revenue growth, but they failed to produce a profitable 2016. Nevertheless, there are many that might argue it is the better play. Both companies have expanded capacity in perfect timing with the possible legislation. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did campaign on marijuana, and has a goal of it being legally smokable by July 1st of next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APHQF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.