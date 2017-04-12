Cotton May Have Found A Floor

In 2011, cotton exploded to the highest price in modern history when the fiber rose to $2.27 per pound on the nearby ICE cotton futures contract. Since 1972, cotton had only traded above $1 per pound briefly in 1995; therefore, the rally in 2011 caught many in the market by surprise. Producers and consumers were as shocked as speculators by the fantastic price appreciation. The rally was fast and furious, cotton futures were trading at under 90 cents per pound in August 2010, and just seven months later in March 2011, cotton was at a level that no one thought possible. Commodities have a habit of overextending on the up and downside. The rally was a result of a shortage, but the unprecedented price increase caused consumers to seek other alternatives for the production of garments. The Chinese began using synthetic fibers rather than paying sky-high prices for cotton. As demand declined, inventories started to build and the price moved lower. Cotton fell as fast as it appreciated, and by July 2011, the price was back below the $1 per pound level on its way to lows of 55.66 cents per pound in March 2016 where cotton finally found a bottom.

The fiber almost reached 80 cents

On its last run to the upside, cotton came within a whisper of 80 cents per pound. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, May cotton futures traded to a high of 79.46 cents per pound on March 6, the highest price since June 2014. Cotton has been making higher lows and higher highs since the March 2016 lows at 55.66 cents per pound. The most recent correction took the fiber futures to a low of 73.35 on April 10, but cotton put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on that day. Cotton made a lower low than the previous session and closed above the prior session's highs. On the daily chart, the price correction seems to have run out of steam.

The price correction seems to have run out of steam

The slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, has crossed to the upside in oversold territory on April 10 with the bullish technical formation on the daily chart. Source: CQG

May cotton futures settled on April 11 at 75.01 per pound. As the weekly chart illustrates, support for the May futures contract stands at 73.02 and cotton needs to hold above this level to keep the pattern of higher lows intact on the medium-term chart.

Meanwhile, the USDA released its April World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report (WASDE) on Tuesday, April 11, and the prospects for cotton continue to support gains in the price of the fiber.

The April WASDE was constructive

The April WASDE said:

The 2016/17 U.S. cotton supply and demand forecasts show higher exports and lower ending stocks relative to last month. Production and domestic mill use are unchanged. The export forecast is raised 800,000 bales to 14.0 million, based on strong export sales during March. This would be the fourth-largest volume ever for U.S. exports, accounting for nearly 40% of world trade. Ending stocks are now forecast at 3.7 million bales, equivalent to 21% of total disappearance. The marketing year price received by producers is projected to average between 67 and 69 cents per pound, a reduction of 1 cent at the upper end of the range. The 2016/17 world cotton forecasts include higher production and ending stocks. Higher production estimates for China and Brazil are only partly offset by a slightly smaller crop in Australia. Lower expected exports for India, Australia, and Uzbekistan largely offset increases for the United States, Brazil, and Greece. World ending stocks are now projected at 90.9 million bales, about 400,000 bales higher than forecast a month earlier.

While the WASDE reported that world stocks have increased, the export numbers were strong. Global demand for all agricultural commodities continue to rise and, in many commodities, is at record levels. When it comes to cotton and other crops, the path of least resistance for prices will be a function of weather and growing conditions across growing regions around the world over coming months. The weather creates uncertainty for total supplies for the 2017 crop year and increasing demand via expanding exports is a positive and constructive sign for the cotton futures market.

Improving economic growth favors cotton

Increasing U.S. exports and world demand for cotton are a result of improving economic conditions in the United States, China, and around the world. The U.S. central bank has hiked the Fed funds rate three times since December 2015, and two more rate increases are likely in 2017. Moderate economic growth is causing rates to rise. In Europe, the ECB president has recently said that the economy has avoided deflationary pressures. Demand for garments and products that require cotton is likely to rise with economic growth, and that will put downward pressure on stockpiles. Improvements in economies around the world are supportive of the price of cotton.

80-90 cents on a spike is coming

Cotton made a new high on the May contract in early March and had pulled back to 73.35 cents. The price did not violate the 73.02 February 2017 lows, and the fiber remains in bullish mode. Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that as cotton was on its way down from $2.27 per pound in 2011, it experienced an unusually powerful down-move in May and June 2014 as the price dropped from 94.44 to 79.10 cents per pound. I believe that the next new high in cotton that takes the price above the March 6 high of 79.46 cents will result in a spike to the 80-90 cent level. Last summer, we saw a spike from 66 cents to over 77 cents in July and August, and the price has spent the better part of a year consolidating and preparing for another leg higher in the correction that began over a year ago when cotton finally found a bottom at 55.66 cents per pound.

While cotton futures and options on the ICE contract are the most direct route for trading in the fiber, the BAL ETN product does a reasonable job of replicating moves in the cotton futures market. For those who do not trade in the volatile and leveraged world of futures, the ETN product offers an alternative for participation in the cotton market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.