Goldcorp's Acquisition Of Exeter Resource Offers Important Takeaways For Investors

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) recently announced that it had agreed to acquire Exeter Resource (NYSEMKT:XRA) and its Chilean Caspiche deposit in an all-share deal for a total consideration of approximately C$247 million at the time of the announcement. Simultaneously with this transaction, Goldcorp bought a 50% interest in the nearby Cerro Casale deposit (26 million ounces of gold and 5.7 billion pounds of copper) from Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) and Kinross (NYSE:KGC).

With these transactions, Goldcorp becomes a major player in the Maricunga belt adding low-grade but a large quantity of gold and copper reserves which range anywhere from 30-50 million ounces of gold (depending on the mining plan for Caspiche).

We will not go through the analysis of the deal for Goldcorp or Exeter shareholders as plenty of other analysts have already done that, but Goldcorp investors didn't seem particularly pleased based on the share price action after the announcement of the deals. But what we are more concerned with are the implications of the deal and what gold investors can take away from the deal.

Here's a quick list of our takeaways, but we would love to hear more from readers:

Lack of Quality Development Projects Partnering May Become a Future Trend Medium-sized Deposits Near Large Deposits Become More Attractive

Lack Of Quality Gold Development Projects

Exeter's Caspiche deposit is a low-grade deposit made up of an oxide cap (between 1-2 million gold-equivalent ounces) and a large quantity of more complex sulphide gold ounces (more than 13 million gold-equivalent ounces). So, it obviously has size going for it in terms of its gold-equivalent ounces - but in that case, so does the Atlantic Ocean.

The thing that really stands out about the Caspiche deposit, and the reason why we think Goldcorp made this deal, is that it has a location very near a larger remote and undeveloped deposit, and it has "optionality" due to its nice oxide cap. That is that it can be developed in multiple ways to become a large high-NPV and high-CAPEX mine, or it can be developed into a smaller low-CAPEX, low-NPV, but high-IRR mine.

Source: Exeter Resources

Despite its optionality and its close location to the larger Cerro Casale mine, Caspiche has been around for some time without a lot of acquisition interest from mining majors. Why the change?

We think majors are beginning to feel the consequences of exploration budget cuts across the industry and the lack of new discoveries over the past decade.

Source: Exploration Insights

That means that projects that may have been deemed unattractive, may now force majors to reconsider them to replenish depleting reserves. Exeter's Caspiche fits the bill quite well because it has little in the way of excitement (no real exploration upside) but it has been drilled extensively - so it's a pretty known quantity for a development deposit. We think replenishing reserves with these boring, but predictable deposits, will be the acquisition strategy of other majors moving forward.

Additionally, the acquisition's district was something that investors should note. While Chile used to be a very good district for miners, it has recently tumbled in the rankings as a result of uncertainty about environmental regulations. Despite knowing this, Goldcorp still chose to make these large deals within the country.

The takeaway here is that not only are majors revisiting existing lower-quality deposits, we think this shows how major miners will also start looking at formerly undesirable regions to put their acquisition dollars.

Majors Are Increasingly Partnering Up To Develop

One major point about these lower-grade deposits are that they tend to require large amounts of capital to provide the economies of scale that are required to make them profitable. In the past, that didn't really faze a major as money was being thrown at them by investors as the gold price rose - they could raise what they needed through equity or debt. Times have changed though, and investors are requiring much more fiscal discipline from major mining companies, which makes large capital raises much less desirable and feasible.

Partnering up may now become much more in vogue as it allows for much larger capital raises, which is a much better option with the current focus on fiscal discipline. Not only that, but with our prediction that we will see miners entering less politically desirable districts, the political risk-sharing that these partnerships allow will be important.

Finally, when two large mining companies come together there can quite a bit of synergy in terms of the human capital that each brings. From dealing with the local governments to infrastructure development, these connections and know-how can be key to developing these large-capex project. One thing that we think analysts that are critical of Goldcorp's acquisition are overlooking is the cost savings that comes with developing infrastructure once for multiple projects.

In this case, a major development need is probably a desalination facility to allow for the water resources needed for processing the ore - splitting the cost between Cerro Casale and Caspiche will allow for profitability that was not taken into consideration in previous economic analyses. Having Barrick folks on-hand who may have done this before (in addition to Goldcorp people) will obviously allow for a smoother infrastructure development project - exactly the human capital synergies that can be achieved by working together on large projects.

The big takeaway for investors from this point is that projects that have the gold resources but have an extremely high CAPEX requirement, may no longer be undesirable as major miners team together. Of course, the project would need to have solid economics at current gold prices to make the cut (watch out for those $1500 PEAs).

Medium-Sized Deposits Near Large Undeveloped Projects Become More Attractive

Taking the previous point a step further, one of the primary reasons Goldcorp bought Caspiche was because it was a regional stepping stone to other projects - hence the simultaneous purchase of Kinross and Barrick's Cerro Casale stakes.

Looking at both projects, Caspiche can be developed to production in 2-3 years, while Cerro Casale will probably take 5-10 years to start production - thus, Goldcorp can get production and cash flow going on Caspiche while the bigger Cerro Casale is still advancing. Not only will cash flow be generated, but making those important Chilean connections with subcontractors, communities, and government officials can be created.

Thus, with the dearth of high-quality gold projects, these medium-sized deposits (under 3 million ounces) would now become much more attractive as a stepping stone to one of these larger projects that were previously less attractive projects, that are now under consideration by major miners looking to replenish gold reserves.

Conclusion for Investors

Of course, when it comes to gold projects high-quality projects with large gold reserves are tier one of the acquisition targets, but realistically, these are few and far between - with even fewer not already owned by a major. That leaves less options than in the past for major miners as they can either invest in early-stage exploration (which have no guarantees of any production) or start considering lesser-quality projects that still work at current gold prices if they can lead to district-scale development options.

We think Goldcorp's acquisition shows that major miners will start considering these second category of projects and investors should pay close attention to this shift. The two main ways for investors to play this would be to (1) buy the large, high-capex deposits that work at current prices or (2) buy the medium-sized projects near these larger projects that offer a "stepping-stone" type transition.

In our view, the second approach is the preferable option as it offers a larger pool of potential acquirers or the ability of the current owner to develop it themselves. Investors that follow this line of reasoning should start looking for 2-4 million ounce deposits, that work at current gold prices, and that are located within close proximity to major undeveloped deposits (that also work at current gold prices).

We are currently analyzing some deposits that fit this bill, but we would love to hear from readers in the comments below if they have explorers/developers that would qualify.