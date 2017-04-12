3M Even Near The 52-Week High Price, It Is Still A Good Value

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is a solid dividend paying company. Its growing dividend makes the current market price a buy despite being so close to the 52 week high.

What did I think last time?

I first wrote about 3M back on November 4th in this article. I very much liked the dividend, the rate at which 3M was growing it and the number of years that the dividend has been raised. At the time it was trading around $167 which was much lower than the present value of its future dividend payments. I liked that in the earnings report from October, 3M had beaten expectations on earnings. While I thought some caution was warranted due to flat revenues, the company and stock were worth buying at that price. Sadly I continued my record of not having cash to buy shares when they were selling at a good value.

What new information do we have now?

On January 24th 3M released its Q4 and full year 2016 results. The news was generally good, although sales were flat. This is the 3rd quarter in a row where 3M beat EPS expectations by a penny. I like that record of consistency in beating expectations, while the small beat shows the company isn't deliberately trying to tank expectations. The two slides below show 2016 performance, and guidance for 2017.

I like that 3M was able to grow EPS by high single digits during 2016. I also like that it projects growth of EPS to be in the middle to high single digits in the current year as well. These numbers will help me figure out reasonable parameters when I use DDM to calculate the present value of the dividend stream.

On February 7th, 3M announced a 6% increase in its dividend payment. The annual dividend is now $4.70 which will affect my DDM calculation on what to pay for shares. I want my portfolio to grow its dividends around 6.4%, twice the long term inflation rate as measured by the Federal Reserve, so it's good that 3M grew its dividend by around that amount.

3M has also moved to protect its various patents by suing multiple companies for violating those patents, detailed here, here and here. I like to see a company defend its intellectual property, especially since that property secures either a competitive advantage or license revenue. I am also glad to see that 3M has already settled one of the suits. This is good sign for 3M because the defendant's company makes its money selling automotive paint protection and window protection films. The 3M patent they will now license looks to cover most of their business. That this dispute was settled in around 3 months likely limited the cost of litigation to 3M. If the other suits are also quickly resolved this should give a boost to 3M revenue and earnings.

3M has also been active in changing its portfolio of products. In its latest acquisition, it is acquiring Scott Safety from Johnson Controls, paying a price that is only about 3.5x the yearly revenue. 3M also agreed to sell its identity management business for a price that is 3.95x its annual revenue. While guidance for this year plans that such portfolio management activities will be revenue neutral, these two deals look to increase revenue, if only slightly. I like that management isn't counting on getting a big boost from such deals, but that it is also getting what look to me like good deals.

Looking to Moody's, I see that 3M has an A credit rating. Such a good credit rating is evidence of a strong quality company. By having such a good credit rating, the company is also able to borrow money at relatively low cost, leaving more earnings to be put towards paying dividends and growing the company.

Looking at longer term trends for revenue, EPS and dividends gives a good picture of how 3M has done over the last decade. The decline in revenue during 2015 is some cause for concern, but I think that is mitigated by the fact that EPS increased slightly during the same time. During the Great Recession I also see some decline in revenue and EPS, but that was soon reversed. I see a very nice trend of dividend growth.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish's CCC List(which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see that 3M has raised its dividend for 59 years with its latest announced increase.

Using DDM I want to make sure that 3M can pay the dividend and the increases I predict. Working from the low end of its guidance for 2017 and assuming the same growth rate for 2018, I calculate an EPS estimate for 2018 of $8.788.

I will use the currently declared dividend of $4.70 and the dividend growth rate of 9.3% I used previously. To calculate a good number for the terminal dividend rate, I follow my usual practice of subtracting the yield from the discount rate and picking the closest integer value between 0 and 3. That gives me a terminal dividend growth rate of 3%.

Looking at the dividend I predict for 2018, $5.137, I calculate a payout ratio for 2018 using the EPS I calculated above, $8.788. That gives me a payout ratio of 58.4%, which while higher than the current ratio (54.4%), is one that I think 3M can sustain. If 3M basically grows EPS even a little faster than the bottom of its prediction, the ratio will be even better. As can be seen in the CCC List, analysts expect 3M to grow EPS by 9.1% for 2017 and 8.9% per year over the next 5 years, so I think it's safe to say it's likely to beat the 4% I am using in predicting its ability to support dividend increases.

The DDM calculation gives a present value of $188.37 to the dividend stream. As such I think anything around $189 is a good price. Currently MMM is trading between $190 and $189, so even though it is a bit above my price target, the amount is so small that I still think it's worth buying 3M.

The price is near the 52-week high, is it a buy anyway?

3M hit its 52 week high of $193.50 on March 20th. Since it is currently trading just under $190, it is only about 2% below that high water mark. Should and investor buy now at what might turn out to be a high price?

I think 3M is a good company worth having. I don't currently own it because it so often trades at a premium. However, the way I see it is that the current premium is pretty small and so I think it's worth buying even though it's near a 52 week high. As legendary SA Contributor Chowder says "The Strong often get stronger."

Another way to judge valuation that is good for dividend growth investors to consider is seeing how the current yield compares to the 4 year average yield. Right now, according to the SA key data page, the current yield is 2.48% and the 4 year average yield is 2.28%. Using the 4 year average yield, that indicates that with the current dividend, the stock price should sell for around $206. I see no reason for MMM to trade at a higher yield than it has, so I am not worried that a big price decline is likely.

Given my valuations based on the dividend, I think that MMM is at a good price, even though it is so close to the latest 52 week high. The stock is selling at a good price now and dividend growth investors should consider making a purchase. I just hope that it will still be at a good price next week when I get more cash into my account.

Can options help?

To write a cash secured put, I want a strike price below the current market price and a premium that exceeds the pro-rated dividend payment for the length of the contract.

For 3M, the May expiration date offers a put contract that meets my requirements. This contract should yield a premium that is close to half a year's worth of divided payments while only lasting 38 days. The bid/ask spread is pretty wide, so use a limit order to avoid any surprises.

To write a covered call, I want a strike price above my target price and a premium more than half of the pro-rated dividend for the length of the contract. The May expiration date also offers a good call contract. While it might appear that the $190 strike call contract is a good one, the Delta is 0.55 making the chances of the shares being called away around 55%. I much prefer the $195 call, as its Delta predicts a 30% chance of the shares being called away. I much prefer the better chance of keeping the shares, but the $5 extra a share if they do get called anyway will also provide me with lots of consolation.

What to watch for going forward?

There are two things I want to keep an eye on going forward. First, 3M has launched several suits for patent infringement, so I will want to watch how those proceed. Hopefully the remaining suits will work out much like the first suit, which settled pretty quickly and got additional license revenue for 3M.

The second thing I want to watch is revenue growth. Currently the last few years has seen flat or even negative growth. While 3M was able to increase earnings during this period is great, I want to see better growth in revenue.

Conclusion

Sometimes a stock is a good buy even when the price is around the 52 week high. Often enough such a stock will continue upward in price and set new 52 week highs. MMM is currently available for a market price that is very close to the present value of its dividend stream. The current yield on MMM is above the 4 year average yield. Given those two things, and 3M's excellent credit rating, I think a dividend investor should consider buying MMM stock at the current market price.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.