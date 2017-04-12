Rayonier's Share Price Might Get Cut Down

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN), a timber real estate investment trust (REIT), hit a 52-week high close price of $29.86 on March 1, 2017, bolstered by 4th quarter FY 2016 results, and its 1st quarter FY 2017 dividend announcement. As of the writing of this article, the share price of $28.74 represents a ~4% pullback from this high. While the company has a compelling growth story for FY 2017 and presently offers a 3.5% dividend yield, there are risks to future growth. Given the longer-term risk profile of the company, investors may wonder if the current share price is fair, or if the stock has become overheated, driven up by buyers clamoring for yield.

TIMBER REIT LANDSCAPE

For readers less familiar with timber REITs, Rayonier, with FY 2016 sales of $788M, has major competitors that include Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY), a significantly larger competitor with FY 2016 sales of $6,365M, and Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH), a smaller competitor but close in size with FY 2016 sales of $655M. Both WY and PCH are also organized as timber REITs. The relative performance of these companies over various time periods is summarized in the table below, along with comparisons to the S&P 500 and the iShares Global Timber & Forestry (NASDAQ:WOOD) index. Readers should note that this article is focused on RYN's specific growth/risk prospects and intrinsic value, and less concerned with the company's relative (historical) performance. Thus, the following table is provided largely from a standpoint of convenience.

In regard to business structure, all 3 of these companies essentially operate 3 core business segments.

NOTE 1: Rayonier actually splits its forest resources business into 3 operating segments for each of the 3 major geographies that this specific business participates in. These segments are consolidated into a single segment for simplicity in the figure above.

NOTE 2: "ENR" denotes Energy & Natural Resources.

NOTE 3:"US NE" denotes US Northeast, "US SE" denotes US Southeast, "US NW" denotes US Pacific Northwest, "US N MID" denotes US Midwest North, "US S MID" denotes US Midwest South, "INTL - UY" denotes Uruguay, and "INTL - NZ" denotes New Zealand.

As per the figure, each company operates a forest resources (timber harvesting) segment and higher-and-better use ("HBU") real estate segment. WY and PCH also operate a (finished) wood products business, whereas RYN's third operating segment is in log trading which broadly consists of managed exporting services (exporting logs on behalf of 3rd parties) and log procurement services (reselling 3rd party logs at a profit).

As per the following table, RYN's predominant region is the US Southeast, where it competes with WY:

Data Source: FY 2016 Rayonier Annual Report, FY 2016 Weyerhaeuser Annual Report

RYN has greater international exposure than its competitors, with over 35% of its revenue coming from its New Zealand operation (operated as a joint venture).

Data Source: FY 2016 Rayonier Annual Report, FY 2016 Weyerhaeuser Annual Report, FY 2016 Potlatch Corporation Annual Report.

As PCH operates almost exclusively in the US Midwest, the company will not be a focus of discussion in this article.

In 2014, Rayonier spun-out its cellulose fibers business as a separate company called Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM). RYN financial data for FY 2014 in this article exclude performance results associated with RYAM.

BUSINESS SEGMENT ANALYSIS

RYN's growth and risk profile starts to take shape through examination of the company's business segment performance data.

RYN management describes the business as a "pure-play" timberland REIT that derives greater than 70% of non-GAAP EBITDA from timber harvesting:

Source: FY 2016 Rayonier Annual Report

The "majority-share" held by the timber segment is enumerated by an operating income analysis as well:

Data Source: FY 2016 Rayonier Annual Report

It's clear from the table that the Forest Resources/Timber and Real Estate segments drive almost all RYN operating income. But, given the company's over-weighted dependence on the former, RYN's growth and risk profile will be largely evaluated on this specific segment.

GROWTH AND THE BULL CASE

As is the case for all timber REITs, RYN's Forest Resources/Timber segment has sensitivity to the housing market, and particularly single-family housing (SFH) starts which, the company notes in its FY 2016 Annual Report, use 3x as much lumber as multi-family homes (MFH). The housing market is, in turn, driven by any number of factors, including wage growth, interest rates, lending standards, etc. Given RYN's exposure to the APAC market, the company is also sensitive to several overseas markets.

So, an obvious consideration in assessing RYN's growth opportunity is to examine the housing market forecasts for APAC and the US.

According to a Fitch Ratings report, housing demand in New Zealand is noted to "remain strong" in FY 2017, which clearly is beneficial to RYN over its competitors given its local operation. Moreover, RYN increased its stake in its New Zealand operation in FY 2016 to 77% from 65%. This ownership development, coupled with a strong New Zealand market in FY 2017, should benefit cash flows and earnings.

In the US, a Kiplinger report indicates the housing market is off to a good start in 2017, with SFH starts up 6.5%, and a corresponding 3.7% decline in MFH starts. This data is supported by the following graph from the National Association of Home Builders:

The Kiplinger report also notes that while there was an overall decrease in building permits, there was an increase in SFH permits of 3.1%.

The following two data tables on New Residential Construction from the U.S. Census Bureau provide more granular analysis by region.

Table Source: New Residential Construction - Housing Starts

In the preceding table, the US South and US West SFH housing starts data suggest a modest increase in regard to the former and a bit of a slowdown in regard to the latter year over year, meaning the overall story for RYN is mixed based on this data.

The SFH permits data is more encouraging with both US South and US West seeing a double-digit increase year over year.

Table Source: New Residential Construction - Permits

In addition to general growth in the housing market, RYN may benefit from potential discussions on NAFTA in FY 2017 by the Trump Administration with the Canadian government, where it is rumored that President Donald Trump is "being advised to include the softwood lumber dispute during any renegotiations", which could result in import duties on Canadian timber. If that were to occur, it would help to reduce oversupply in key domestic markets and support an increase in log prices.

This data, in aggregate, supports a bullish argument for reasonable growth in RYN's Forest Resources/Timber segment in FY 2017. To that end, the company recently issued 5,000,000 common shares in March 2017 to fund the purchase of approximately 95,000 acres of new timberland in the southern US, perhaps expressing (implied) confidence in the company's ability to meet the annual dividend payment of $1.00 per share despite the earnings dilution impact.

While the foregoing all bodes well for RYN, it is important to note that the US housing and trade data benefits WY as well.

With that said, RYN has certain advantages in terms of its business and debt structures which should drive longer-term growth and benefit cash available for distribution ("CAD").

First, the company has no captive manufacturing operations like WY and, as management points out, is not "encumbered by onerous wood supply agreements." Nor, does RYN have to deal with the inherent volatility, risk, and CAPEX requirements of such operations. Accordingly, the company has the freedom, for example, to defer harvesting when prices are low and avoid "cannibalizing" its asset base. In this respect, the company (arguably) has less risk around its cash flows and can produce sustainable cash flows over time.

Second, the company currently has a reasonable debt profile.

Data Source: FY 2016 Rayonier Annual Report, FY 2016 Weyerhaeuser Annual Report, FY 2016 Potlatch Corporation Annual Report.

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Moreover, 96% of RYN's debt is fixed with an average interest rate of 3.3%. By comparison, 92% of WY's debt is fixed with an average interest rate of 6.39%. As such, the company has the "room" to judiciously absorb additional debt to fund timberland and/or real estate purchases that will be accretive to cash flow.

RISKS AND THE BEAR CASE

But, it's not all "peaches and cream" for Rayonier.

The company notes that it enjoyed "strong demand from China" in FY 2016 in its annual report. However, the Fitch Ratings report mentioned above, which cast a bullish outlook on the New Zealand housing market, was more muted on China. The report suggests that the Chinese market may see tighter lending standards and tougher rules on home purchases, both of which may slow demand. Considering South Korea, another major export market for RYN, the report concludes that "oversupply and high household indebtedness… will gradually soften the market". While the outlook is not "doom and gloom", the possibility certainly exists that Rayonier will see weakness in two of its major APAC markets. Considering that China and South Korea are major markets for WY as well, reduced demand in tandem with competitive pressures from a much larger supplier and international exporters (e.g. Canada) could drive down prices and cash flows from RYN's New Zealand and Pacific Northwest operations in FY 2017.

Notably, Rayonier's operation in the Pacific Northwest has seen declining growth over the last 3 years and was negative in FY 2016.

Table Source: FY 2016 Rayonier Annual Report

The company states in the FY 2016 Annual Report that it recognized, on average, an increase in saw timber prices in the region, partially driven by increasing demand from export markets. Yet, the business operated at a loss. Obviously, any pricing decreases would put further strain on this specific operation. Interestingly, RYN swapped 117,000 acres of younger timberlands for 111,000 acres of more mature land in the Pacific Northwest in FY 2016. The swap was funded by debt and driven by the decision to significantly increase the company's merchantable inventory in the region. It would certainly seem the company is betting on increasing demand. However, recall that the housing starts data for the US West in the New Residential Construction - Housing Starts table in the preceding section indicated a year-over-year decline. Bearish investors would have good reason to argue that the demand scenario in APAC and the Pacific Northwest may not play out as expected.

Broader domestic oversupply is another problem. RYN saw an average price decrease in FY 2016 for saw timber in its US Southeast (and largest) operating region. The company notes in the FY 2016 Annual Report that "market conditions during the past several years have resulted in a significant build in merchantable timber inventory across the US South". So, while the housing starts and permits data is encouraging, there is no indication that domestic demand will exceed supply. In fact, the company notes in its "Outlook for 2017" in its FY 2016 Annual Report that "we continue to see near-term headwinds in product pricing due to ample mill log inventories, relatively modest… growth in new housing construction, and high levels of Canadian imports". The company suggests repeatedly in its investor reports that a resolution to the trade dispute with Canada will help timber prices to gradually recover. But, given that no decision has been made by the federal government in terms of applying duties to Canadian timber imports, inventory levels may continue to build, driving down prices and RYN's associated cash flow.

Outside of the preceding scenarios, it goes without saying that any number of currently unforeseen macroeconomic events/variables could negatively impact the global and domestic housing markets for the remainder of FY 2017. Further, there are other longer-term risks to RYN's timber business. From technology and environmental perspectives, builders may shift to non-wood products over time, reducing overall demand for timber. Global urbanization trends may lead to reduced demand for single-family homes, which in turn could reduce demand for wood products. Timber REIT prices should reflect these risks.

With regard to RYN's real estate business, the company sells land parcels in 5 categories that include developed (infrastructure investment), undeveloped (no infrastructure investment, but suitable for development), rural, non-strategic timberlands, and large dispositions. These business assets are not sustainable in the same sense as RYN's timber business. Cash flows from this business segment are highly variable, and particularly sensitive to land prices in the coastal US southeast where the company owns a large amount of its real estate-specific land. Accordingly, the company's share price should also reflect the uncertainty in this business segment.

VALUATION

Expanding on the point that RYN's share price should reflect the inherent risks and economic sensitivities of its business, it remains to be answered if the current share price level is justified based on both growth opportunities and the risk profile of the company.

To help answer this question, a discounted cash flow ("DCF") analysis was used to provide a quantitative guidepost from which to evaluate the current market price. As with most DCF calculations, this analysis is laden with assumptions, and must therefore be taken "with a grain of salt". This author fully acknowledges that this is a bearish model, but would remind readers that RYN's return from December 31, 2011 through December 31, 2016 was -1% whereas WY returned 58% and PCH returned 32%:

Table Source: FY 2016 Rayonier Annual Report

The full calculation is provided in the spreadsheet accompanying this article. However, the main assumptions are as follows:

Discount rate of based on weighted average cost of capital ("WACC") and calculated as 6.54%.

Extended annual growth rate of 4%; based on the assumption that the US economy will grow on average at roughly 2% annually, and inflation will hold on average at 2% per year. The implied assumption is that RYN cash flows will mirror economic growth over extended periods and keep pace with inflation.

Perpetual growth rate of 3%.

Shares outstanding total includes 5,000,000 of newly issued shares in March 2017 for real estate acquisition in the US Southeast.

These rates were applied to RYN's FY 2016 cash available for distribution ("CAD"). Rayonier's CAD measure is a non-GAAP metric, but is a reasonable value to build the DCF model against given that it excludes one-time gains such as large disposition sales. The company calculates CAD as:

CAD = Cash Provided by Operating Activities - CAPEX - Large Dispositions - Cash from Discontinued Operations + Change in Working Capital

The following table summarizes the model:

The model produces a per share value of $25.87, suggesting current prices at $28.74 are 11% overvalued.

BOTTOM LINE AND STRATEGY

Slowing housing markets in APAC, the potential for reduced saw timber demand in the US Pacific Northwest, and oversupply in the US Southeast will create a drag on RYN's operating cash flows in FY 2017. This fact, along with the broader macroeconomic risks associated with housing and the DCF analysis above, create a compelling argument that RYN's share price is overheated.

As weakness in housing becomes more apparent in the next couple months, the expected catalysts for the share price to fall will be a weaker-than-expected summer housing market and weaker-than-expected Q2 earnings result.

Rather than a direct short, this author prefers the $30 put contract expiring on August 18, 2017 with a current bid price of $1.90.

CONCLUSION

Despite improvements in the US housing market and a "well-positioned" New Zealand operation, RYN faces numerous headwinds in FY 2017 that will drag on earnings and cash flow. Accordingly, the company's share price is overheated based on the risk profile and valuation model presented in the article, making for a compelling put strategy as described in the preceding section.

