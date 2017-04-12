Amyris - The Correction Is Over

I have written about Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) twice - here and here. The stock went significantly up shortly after both publications. However, while it is up 26% since the publication of the first article, it has corrected form $0.8 per share to $0.5 per share since the publication of the second one.

Why is that? Temasek, a 20%+ shareholder has been selling shares. Since October, they have reduced their holdings from almost 69 million shares to just under 52 million. Temasek is the sovereign investor fund of Singapore. In the fiscal year of 2016 they lost $S24 billion or around 17 billion US dollars. That prompted some management changes and a rebalancing of their US portfolio. That sweeping change in a $200bn fund included reducing their position in Amyris. Selling 17 million shares into the market brought down the stock price and encouraged short sellers (such a large shareholder selling creates a safety cap for them).

However, the selling is over now. Temasek's fiscal year ended on March 31st and they haven't sold a share of AMRS since. I expect the shorts to start covering their record 10 million share position soon.

There are plenty of upside catalysts coming in the near future. Amyris just delayed their 10-K filing because of a material impact of certain "in process" transactions. Since they only get 15 days to file the 10-K, we should expect material news very soon.

In May Amyris is holding an investor day to show their new products, including an artificial sweetener, which is a huge revenue opportunity by itself. Moreover, the company is going to showcase their technology platform, which was partly funded by a DARPA grant, which will enable them to scale production of new molecules in weeks instead of years. That is the single most exciting aspect of Amyris.

Finally, a remark on the economics of the company. Their business model includes getting product revenue in two increments. They first receive money when they ship the product to their partner and then get paid again when the partner sells that product - they call it "value share". On the last earnings call their CFO said that in 2016 they received only $838,000 in value share - meaning the company hasn't received the value share payments for 2016 yet. On the same call the CEO said that their gross margin including value share at steady state is 60% for personal care products and 30% for industrial products. The COGS in 2016 was $56 million. Let's assume that the gross margin was 30% for the company in 2016 in total. That means that Amyris should receive over $70M for the products they produced in 2016. They have received only $26.4M in product revenues in 2016 - meaning that value share for the products already sold will bring in over $40M in 2017! Note that all the costs for those products were incurred in 2016. The delayed nature of value share payments made the company look like it has worse unit economics than it actually does in the 2016 results, but it will be corrected in 2017.

To sum it up, Amyris is performing well, the downside pressure has stopped, the upside catalysts are coming and the financial results are set to improve materially this year. I have added to my position over the last month.

