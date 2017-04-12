Market Volatility Bulletin: Tempest In A Teapot?

The VIX keeps rising while the S&P darts back and forth over a reasonably tight range; geopolitics plays a role.

CNBC: 8:45 EST

ES futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) appear range-bound in the overnight market, breaking yesterday's highs and selling off quite strongly. At the time of this writing, the overnight highs posted at 2356.50, the lows at 2345.50. Today, investors are likely cautious ahead of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's meeting with his counterpart in Moscow. Expected topics of discussion are Ukraine, counterterrorism, and recent events in Syria.

The VIX is continuing its climb, up another 2%+ during the Asian session to as high as 15.44. Yesterday's VIX close around 15.27 was the highest since the November 8th Presidential elections. The mere fact that this level has been the high over the last five months suggests just how low VIX has been! Even during the calm of 2013-14, there were numerous times we saw VIX above its current print.

Asian market performance continues to tell the story of political uncertainty, with the Nikkei 225, Japan's blue-chip index down over 1% as tensions in the area rise. The US has moved an aircraft carrier group into the region, following multiple missile launches from North Korea.

CNBC: Tuesday Close

Though stocks (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed lower yesterday, strong buying was seen going into the close. The S&P 500 rallied to within 5 points of its prior close after being down as much as 20 points earlier in the session. A strong performance from the real estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) sector helped to pare losses. The technology sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) logged its 8th straight day of closes in the red, losing over 1% during that time.

Article Shout-Out

Our shout-out in today's piece goes to BlackRock's Richard Turnill, for his Tuesday article: Room To Run For Reflationary Assets. The author makes the arguments that although the "Trump trades" have pulled back on political uncertainty, he sees the broader reflation trade with some room to continue further.

Mr. Turnill notes that he defines the reflation trade as those assets likely to benefit from rising growth and inflation, such as cyclical equities and emerging markets. In the author's view, the reflation trade is not contingent upon looser US fiscal policy, but tax reform and increased infrastructure spending may work to amplify it.

Mr. Turnill offers the following bullet points as evidence of better opportunities in emerging markets versus in the US:

March meeting minutes showed the Fed is likely to stay on a gradual tightening path and slow reinvestment later this year, if economic conditions remain on track.

Bank shares fell, weighed down by lower bond yields.

Value and U.S. small-cap stocks underperformed amid growing skepticism about the prospects for U.S. tax reform and infrastructure spending.

Energy prices rebounded further following a U.S. military strike in Syria.

March U.S. non-farm jobs growth came in well below expectations, but the U.S. unemployment rate fell and wages grew moderately.

To be sure, the first bit of Q1 earnings data (to come out Thursday) from the big banks could include additional commentary on regulatory outlook. If bond yields fail to continue higher, the financial sector is unlikely to host a rally.

Thoughts on Volatility

We've continued to see a strong performance from both the spot VIX, and front-month futures this week. The spot index jumped almost 9% to 15.27, while F1 (April) VX futures rocketed over 7.50% higher. At the time of writing, VX futures for April expiry have engulfed deferred-month contracts all the way out to August, while spot VIX has moved higher than both F2 (May) and F3 (NYSEARCA:JUNE).

Today we'll take a more in depth look at the long end of the futures curve, loosely defined as F4-F7, or currently July through October. While the front-end of the VIX curve has received all the attention of late, the deep end of the curve may be tipping its hand as to what's in store as well. The farther back you go on curve, prices tend to be closer to long-term averages, somewhere around 19.5 in the VIX. This is partially why you have contango with lower front-end prices, and backwardation as those near-month contracts begin to rise; the market expects a reversion to the mean of sorts, moving back towards "normal" over a longer-term.

While the contango has all but disappeared from the front-end of the VIX curve, it is still a resounding presence over F4-F7 (July-October). In this deferred-month period, contango currently sits around 8%, slightly higher than its average over the last 16 or so months.

For those investors who desire a longer-term exposure to the volatility market, the VIXM exists to fill this purpose. Click here to view our product feature on the mid-term ETP.

As a reminder, the VIXM achieves an average expiration date 5-months out into the future, by resetting exposure levels daily to months 4 and 7, while maintaining a somewhat steady balance in months 5 and 6.

Shown above, the VIXM does move quite a bit at times, up about 6.5% over the last week. Especially if a flattening over the middle portion of the VIX futures term occurs, the VIXM at times is not subjected to the extreme degradation from contango that shows up in the short-term VIX products. It is worth noting though, if large amounts of contango exist over F4-F7, the VIXM will indeed see a similar roll yield issue.

Organic vol for at-the-money options on the ES moved higher across all expiries. What makes this interesting to us is the very low intraday movement in the S&P. We are now 2% off all-time highs, in a market that realistically has moved within a 1.5% intraday range for the last week. And yet things feel so tense in the options market.

Of course, we're still talking low absolute vol levels here: 12 for a monthly is nothing crazy. But it sure is off a good bit even from last week when we got to as low as nine on the monthly.

Also, last week, we stated that we would not "believe" VIX unless and until we saw a pick-up in the quarterly contract. The quarterly tends to be the least responsive of the expiries that we report on, and the fact that it is pushing higher is significant. Still, we're not really going to say this rally in volatility has legs until that quarterly makes it north of 15. We're headed in the right direction (for those long vol anyway!), but we ain't there yet.

Finally, as with yesterday, the five-day volatility of 7.7 we believe is a glitch in the Interactive Brokers system due to the three-day weekend. For a snapshot of surrounding expiries, look below:

7.7% is not a credible vol reading for Monday's close. Maybe this really is the implied vol for Monday at-the-money, but we'd take that info with a grain of salt. Reader input (as always) would be welcomed on this topic.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

We discussed the wrap-up on our last trade (modified call spread sale - lost $.75 on the spread when all was said and done) over the weekend.

On Monday we began a new sim trade. Specs are as follows:

Trade End Date: Apr 22

Trade Instrument: ES (e-mini futures contract on S&P 500)

Trade Strategy: muted short call

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on Apr 10 for initiation)

There appears to be resistance at around 2370 on the S&P. If the market is going to melt up, we do not see it doing so soon. Still, strong earnings reports over the next couple weeks could provide the fodder for a rally, even if it does not hold.

Furthermore, the fact that bulls were able to hold on so well last week in the wake of the air strikes on Syria, the write-down to Q1 GDP, and the weak jobs number, tells us that at least here as we initiate, bulls are not ready to throw in the towel quite yet. The visual from last Friday morning's market action demonstrates this reality.

Finally, we want to pick up vol where it's fairly cheap (to the upside) and sell it where it's a bit more expensive (to the downside). This practice is known as selling 'skew'.

With all this being the case, we will sell an in-the-money call, and hedge with an out-of-the-money call diagonal.

As we write this piece, ES sits at 2347, after having tried out a pretty decent range (twice) over the past forty-eight hours. All told, S&P is down about 8 handles from where we sold the call on Monday, and vol is about flat from yesterday, up since inception.

Tactics

The particular legs we will open with are:

Sell the May5 2340 call

Buy two of the Apr28 2380 May5 2410 call diagonal

Let's take a look at the payoff diagram:

Source: Interactive Brokers

The solid line shows P&L for varying levels of this trade as of the day of initiation, whereas the dotted line shows the "final" P&L as of the Apr28 expiration when the 2380 calls expire.

We'll discuss the Greeks in greater depth below. But for now, we will point out that this is a pretty ambitious spread to trade. There is no max loss, whereas the max gain is $1098. Furthermore, at 2355 where we initiated this trade, it is not difficult to assert that we are closer to the bottom than the top of the recent trading range.

This spread should give us some interesting points for discussion in the days ahead. For now, we'll simply acknowledge that this is a chunky spread, especially for a baseline sim account with $50,000 in it.

That's fine. These pieces are educational in nature, and it's not necessarily bad to try out some trades that are a touch on the riskier side, so that you can learn how to deal with them in case you get into trouble. Better to do it early in a sim account!

"Can you give us an update on your options sensitivities (your "Greeks")?"

We'd be happy to.

The Greeks on this position are very near what they were at trade initiation. The only meaningful change is that vega has grown more negative. That is actually more the exception than the rule (generally as time passes vega falls in absolute value, not rises).

We'll leave it to readers to see if they can answer why vega is up when it "should" be down due to the options being two days closer to expiry; we'll provide an answer in tomorrow's bulletin.

As mentioned yesterday, note that this P&L is quite asymmetric for larger moves, and not in a good way. That comes down to positive vs. negative gamma (ours is negative at this time, and remains so under most scenarios).

"Talk to us more about your theta"

Generally the offset to negative gamma is positive theta. And indeed our theta (bottom row) is positive under most market scenarios. Though for the present strike, theta is quite muted (for today it amounts to a paltry $.04 per day for the spread). To show that theta on this spread will have more potential to grow with the passage of time, we offer the visual below.

The solid line is where theta is today; the dotted line is where it will be with one day left to the Apr28 expiration on our two 2365 calls.

Now bear in mind that our trade window closes on Apr22 (Tracking the Trade always goes for two weeks from beginning to end). So we'll never exactly reach the dotted line. But as you can see, there is strong potential for having to modify this position.

Theta looks meaningfully positive at our short strikes of 2335 and 2400. Note that over the past several weeks, 2335 marks the practical low and 2400 the literal high of the trading range. Naturally we can venture outside of these handles (increasingly it looks to us as though we will), but traders bought the low and sold the high so quickly the last times we reached them, and so they're decent places to sell some options.

We did go with longer expiries on our two short handles than with our one long handle. That is partly what caused the theta profile to go so negative on the dotted line near 2365. Eventually this can become a problem, but we believe a defensible way to start; we will not make any adjustments at this time.

Mechanics

We're not trading anything today. We will quickly address P&L.

We limited into this trade on Monday after having held out for a better price; in this particular case we got it. If we had not gotten it, we would have to jettison the trade, or adjust our strikes, or sell for cheaper.

The price we entered at was a $23.50 credit.

"What's she look like now?"

In pre-market, the trade looks like so:

Really low liquidity (13x55 bid ask) before the open. Midpoint pricing is about $21; this represents a profit of about $2.50 on the spread.

We do not day-trade for these Tracking the Trade segments. But given the recent price action, we must admit it would be tempting on a spread like this to trade around it; perhaps selling (and then repurchasing) an Apr28 2250 put.

Closing Thoughts

Our Tracking-the-Trade thesis was that 2400 was looking less and less attainable (in the near term at least) for S&P. The rising VIX confirms this strategy. VIX is up significantly while the S&P seems to be experiencing a tempest in a teapot (lots of whipping back and forth in a small range).

Traders and investors use many different instruments and disciplines in their decision making. We'll close with a fun response from a regular reader from yesterday:

Fun comment - and so true Chaffey! We speak about options every day here at MVB. That in no way means that we think you must do so also. We do believe that options afford their own special opportunity set, and it can enrich a trader (or investor's) understanding and hopefully holdings. That said, trade your skill set, whatever that may be.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We really enjoy reader comments, and post strong comments from our readers with regularity. We appreciate that.

