The iShares MSCI South Africa ETF: Moenie Worrie Nie

Downgrade

South Africa's economy is the second largest in Africa after Nigeria and the 34th-largest in the world. Egypt and South Africa are the only two African countries who are part of the MSCI emerging market index. South Africa accounts for almost 72% of the SPDR S&P Emerging Middle East & Africa ETF.

Both S&P and Fitch recently downgraded South Africa to junk-status after the respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan was dismissed by president Zuma.

The news has hit both the South African rand and the stock market. Is this pullback a buying opportunity or not?

We tend to believe that it is the former. To quote Adrian Saville, the chief strategist at Citadel Investment Services and Cannon Asset Managers:

It's important to recognize that the ratings agencies don't have access to more or better information than the market at large and that their calls don't drive market movements. Rather, their decisions tend to lag rather than lead the markets, and in this way, generally confirm what we already know.

A wall of worry

Every great investment has to climb the proverbial wall of worry.

Graph 1: A wall of worry

There is an impressive list of potential risks and worries South Africa has to face:

trade wars,

increasing protectionism,

currency depreciations,

a global recession,

collapsing commodity prices,

rampant inflation,

a high unemployment rate,

corruption, etc.

When we look at James Picerno's Recession Probability Estimate, we can only conclude that a recession is not around the corner.

Graph 2: Recession Probability Estimate

Since Trump was elected, there has been a lot of talk about protectionism and so on. But in reality, it just has been that: words. Nothing more.

Economic environment

Also the economic figures in South Africa confirm that there are no economic troubles in sight. Both the South Africa composite and the manufacturing PMI remain in healthy territory.

The South Africa Composite PMI increased to 50.70 in March from 50.50 in February of 2017.

Graph 3: South Africa Composite PMI

The South Africa Manufacturing PMI fell to 52.2 in March of 2017 from 52.5 in the previous month, but remains also in expansionary territory.

Graph 4: South Africa Manufacturing PMI

The South African Treasury predicts, supported by improved global conditions and rising consumer and business confidence, an economic growth of 1.3% for 2017 and 2% in 2018, compared to a growth of 0.5% last year.

Sectors

The iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA: EZA) is quite heavily exposed to Consumer Discretionary and Financials, two sectors emerging market-guru Mark Mobius applauded after a recent visit to South Africa.

Graph 5: iShares MSCI South Africa sector-exposure

Valuation

As you can see in Table 1, the valuation of South Africa has room to grow.

Table 1: Valuation

We believe the undervaluation is undeserved and expect the iShares MSCI South Africa ETF to get a valuation more in line with the rest of the world.

Price momentum

On the graph of the iShares MSCI South Africa ETF we can clearly see that the momentum turned positive.

Conclusion

We would label investors in South Africa "bargain hunters" using the terminology of graph 1.

The combination of:

an economic tailwind,

improving earnings forecasts,

positive price momentum and

a cheap valuation

indicate investors don't have to worry (or "moenie worrie nie" in Afrikaans): BUY iShares MSCI South Africa ETF!

Performance earlier recommendations

In Table 2 you can see the returns of the earlier country-ETF recommendations made by The Belgian Dentist, both in absolute terms and relative to the performance of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NYSEARCA: ACWI). So far, so good!

Table 2: Performance earlier recommendations

This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.