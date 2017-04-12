Constellation Brands: Dividend Growth For Years To Come

Over the last week or so, I've been looking for some of the future dividend champions. A few days ago, I looked at Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) and before that Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), which I also believe could be a good 'Trump Stock.'

Today I'd like to look at a company behind a few very good long-term trends in alcoholic beverages, Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ). Back in the beginning of the decade, Constellation Brands saw a few interesting long-term trends in alcoholic beverages, and it took decisive action to get behind them: The 'premiumization' of alcoholic beverage consumption, and also a growing interest in Mexican import beers due to growth of the Mexican-American population.

Fast forward to today, and Constellation Brands accounts for the lion's share of growth in the alcoholic beverage industry, and shares have gone in the same direction. Its brands are forward-looking, riding the trends of the future and selectively acquiring while many of the older brands are just struggling to stay above water. The company in 2015 began paying a dividend for the first time, and management is highly committed to increasing that dividend. This article takes a look at why Constellation has become the 'best of breed' in this industry, what expectations are for the future and what it all means for income-centric investors.

The big name

Courtesy of Constellation Brands Investor Relations.

As you can see, Constellation has really taken a big lead in growth of alcoholic beverage consumption. I'm not too surprised by this, as Constellation really seems to understand Millennials better than all the other mass-market brewers. Millennials aren't typically a top-down "mass market" like previous generations were. According to renown marketing expert Seth Godin, Millennials are much more 'tribal,' with each 'tribe' having differing tastes. Constellation Brands has shown a deep understanding of this trend by coming out with a variety of premium brands and craft beers whose volumes are growing, in beers, wines and spirits.

Latest full year results bear this out very well. Sales revenue from beer increased 13% organically, with 'depletion volume' increasing from Corona, Modela Especial, and especially Pacifico, all of which are manufactured in northern Mexico. Constellation also acquired Ballast Point, which I think will also grow strongly and do much better with the backing of a major manufacturer such as Constellation Brands.

Courtesy of Constellation Brands Investor Relations.

Taking a look at some of Constellation's wines we see much the same thing. Over the last year, organic wine sales increased by 6%, with Charles Smith and High West whisky both leading the way with double-digit sales growth. On the full year last year, sales grew 12%, and income from operations grew by 18%, with margins growing by 140 basis points.

Courtesy of Constellation Brands Investor Relations.

The above chart shows how high-end beers have steadily been taking market share from others, and craft beers have been growing even faster. This calendar year management expects a midpoint earnings of $7.85 per share. That would be 16% higher than earnings in calendar 2016.

Constellation Brands is also something of a counter-Trump play, primarily because the company's top-selling brands, Corona, Modelo and Pacifico are all brewed and packaged in Mexico and exported to the United States. Any kind of border tax, or renegotiation or withdrawal from NAFTA could hurt sales here, but at the same time, if Trump does not get these items on his agenda completed, then Constellation will benefit. These legislative agendas also could cause shares to dip significantly, which could present buying opportunities, depending upon the situation.

Valuation

Courtesy of Google Finance.

The stock chart above shows just how much Constellation Brands has appreciated over the last number of years. According to data from FAST Graphs, Constellation Brands has averaged 16.7 times trailing, operating earnings per share over the last ten years. However, that data is of limited use in my opinion because the company underwent a major transformation starting in 2012.

Nevertheless, shares still trade at nearly 25 times earnings with a yield of only 1.2%, little more than a long-term CD account. For an income investor, that's not much. Still, management's midpoint expectation of 16% EPS growth would give us a PEG ratio (price to earnings over growth, a popular means of valuing 'growth' stocks) of around 1.5, which is actually reasonable. Constellation Brands isn't as expensive as it looks. However, I would still recommend waiting to buy this one on a dip, especially if you are an income investor.

As far as the dividend goes, in 2016, management raised that dividend by a whole 29%. I expect a similar hike in dividends this year, especially because management expects dividends to grow by at least ten percent over the next three years, and that dividend is still less than half of free cash flow. I see a lot of dividend growth ahead.

Conclusion

Constellation Brands is another one of those dividend payers you should add to your watchlist. As far as alcoholic beverages go, this one is the best of breed. Sales are growing while a lot of the other middle-of-the-road, mass-market beers are struggling to tread water. If you're interested in Constellation Brands, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I intend on providing update articles on this company when doing so is both material and relevant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.