DryShips: Don't Fall For The Dividend

By Parke Shall

Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.

That is the attitude we are adopting with DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS). It is only days since we have published our official mea culpa on the name and we find out more people are piling into the stock due to the promise of the company's dividend going forward. We were fooled with the implementation of the dividend originally, but won't be fooled again.

Yesterday, after hours, DRYS released a press release reaffirming that they are committing to the dividend that they instituted a couple of months ago. The dividend is set at a fixed rate of $2.5 million per quarter, regardless of the company's share count. The press release stated,

DryShips Inc. ( NASDAQ : DRYS ) (the "Company" or "DryShips"), a diversified owner of ocean going cargo vessels, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend with respect to the quarter ended March 31, 2017, under the previously announced new dividend policy. Under this policy, the Company will pay a regular fixed quarterly dividend of $2.5 million to the holders of common stock. With respect to the quarter ended March 31, 2017, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $2.5 million to the common shareholders of record as of May 1, 2017 and payable on or about May 15, 2017. The dividend per share amount to be paid by the Company will be determined based on the number of shares outstanding on the record date.

Reading through the comments of other articles and browsing social media sources, we noticed that the dividend has continued to be a draw for investors in DRYS. A few days ago, we talked about why the dilutive effect of recent financings should have investors avoiding DRYS. Today, we want to explain the simple reasoning behind why the dividend should not, then, draw people back in.

Now that the company has completed another reverse split, one might be inclined to make the argument that the dividend becomes more appealing. After all, if you are dividing $2.5 million up amongst 2.5 million shares, that is $1 per share. But if you divide it up amongst 250,000 shares, that is $10 per share. People are suggesting that because the dividend amount hasn't changed in aggregate that investors can take advantage by buying the stock now with the reduced share account.

It is foolish to buy on this premise!

These investors are missing one key cardinal rule: if the underlying equity goes down more then the dividend pays you annually, your total return on the stock remains negative. While the prospect of a larger dividend may be enticing, we believe that more shares are going to be added to the company's share count yet again and that this is eventually going to pressure the underlying equity.

We could produce a bunch of different scenario analyses to show exactly how low the stock would need to go in order to inhibit the dividend, but its not necessary. They have almost 200 million shares in potential stock sales still coming and we simply don't trust management. That is reason enough for us to avoid the stock as a whole anyway.

Let us also not forget that the company has about 188 million shares left on their share purchase agreement with Kalani Investments. From a recent 6-K,

Following the settlement for all of such Shares sold as of the date hereof, the Company will have a total of 188,043,945 shares of common stock outstanding, prior to the previously announced 1-for-4 reverse stock split that will take effect as of the opening of trading on April 11, 2017. As of the date hereof, up to $188.0 million of the Shares is remaining that the Company may sell pursuant to the Purchase Agreement.

We believe that the coming dilution from the remainder of this deal consummating will easily make the dividend meaningless over the course of the longer-term.

As we said in our last article, there may come a point where DRYS management decides to straighten up and fly right. At that point, the company as an income company may be worth a glance, especially if shipping rates continue to move higher. However, this management team has done nothing over the last year that would convince us that they are going to hold off on selling more stock.

Buying for the dividend is not worth the pain investors are likely going to see from the underlying equity.

To read our entire article on the continued dilutive affects of DRYS financing and why we believe the company will continue to destroy shareholder value, you can click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.