Syrian Crisis: How Geopolitics Can Unjustifiably 'Goose' Oil Prices

According to many the aftermath of the horrific chemical gas attack in Syria has manifested into a potentially more serious affair to which the screaming "shock & awe" media blitz has unjustifiably 'goosed' oil prices. The reality is that the ongoing Syrian conflict is in a stalemate and has minimal, if any, effect on oil prices.

Many have linked the gas attack and the ensuing US missile retaliation as the price surge catalyst to two key outages. As reported by Wall Street Journal "Oil Extends Gains on Syria Strife, Output Outages" 11 April 2017, in Libya local militias in Sharara, Libya's largest oil field, are blocking a pipeline connecting to an oil terminal and in Canada equipment was damaged by fire with an estimated loss of 450,000 barrels daily.

The reasons cooler heads should prevail are as follows:

Syria is a minor almost insignificant oil producer. Because the Syrian military is under the "supervision" of their Russian masters, the conflict is contained between the Assad-led forces and the coalition of disparate anti-Syrian government forces. For this reason it's in Russia's best political interests to prevent violent contagion into the nearby oil producing countries. Syrian government forces have gotten the upper hand in the war, retaking several key cities, making a conflagration in the region unlikely.

There continues to be a substantial global oil inventory overhang despite recent outages in Libya and Canada. The former is a matter of negotiation with the militias and the latter is a technical/maintenance issue both of which will be resolved shortly.

This means that any gains in oil prices are valid for the ultra-short term because the current fundamentals do not support continued higher oil prices in the near or medium future based on this incident.

In fact the key event to gauge the strength and direction of oil prices is the upcoming OPEC meeting on May 25 when non-member and member nations will decide whether to extend and/or negotiate an adjustment to their production quotas and the all important ensuing compliance levels. Additionally, the global oil inventory overhang will not diminish significantly between now and then.

The perceived escalation in tensions between the US and Russia, which are taking the form of the usual verbal bluster as reported by the media, is hollow when one considers that the US forewarned the Russians plenty of time ahead of the missile retaliation in order that the Russians remove all Russian personnel and expensive equipment. Additionally consider that no Americans or Russian were killed in the attack which makes threatening talk sound rather cheap.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VDE.

