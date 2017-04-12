Oil Is About To Run Out Of Gas - Correction Coming

Source: Stock Photo

The combination of media coverage of the question of whether or not OPEC and others involved in the production cut deal, along with some geopolitical events that have generated a fear trade, has pushed the price of oil up far beyond what fundamentals justify, and once the air clears in the near future, it's going to experience a strong correction.

The only thing I see that could alter that scenario is if fighting in the Middle East escalates, resulting in a fear trade that drives up commodities in general and potentially disrupts a significant amount of oil.

Speaking of oil disruptions, the one factor that is legitimate is the ongoing interruption of oil production and/or delivery in Libya. Libya, if it is able to stabilize the country, will be able to ramp up some serious production by the end of 2017, with a goal of supplying the market with about 1.1 million barrels per day. That's over 400,000 barrels per day above the 700,000 barrels per day it was producing before the most recent internal strife.

That could provide a bit of support to the price of oil, but if the region starts to settle down, once again traders will start to look primarily at fundamentals rather than geopolitical events.

Last but not least on the geopolitical side is the tensions rising over North Korea. I see that as having far more potential impact on commodities, because if war were to break out, there would be a stampede to safety.

With these events winding up so tightly, if nothing comes of any of them beyond saber rattling, the market will quickly reverse direction, and oil will fall closer to $50 per barrel as the collective sigh of relief is released by the market.

Negative catalyst

The negative catalyst offsetting the production cuts by OPEC and others is, of course, the rapidly increasing oil production from producers working U.S. shale. Not only have they increased production, but also the outlook is continually upwardly revised for 2017 and 2018 by the EIA.

The latest report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows it boosted its production projections to 9.22 barrels per day in 2017, a 0.1 uptick from its prior estimate. For 2018, it upwardly revised its production output to 9.9 million barrels per day, an increase of 1.8 percent from former projections.

More importantly to me, the EIA decreased its oil price outlook for West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) to $52.24 per barrel in 2017, down by 2.3 percent from its last report. It downwardly revised Brent crude prices to $54.23 in 2017, a drop of 0.7 percent month over month.

Interestingly, that means if the EIA is correct, the price of oil is already higher than it will be on average for 2017 as a whole.

If production deal is extended

I think two things are going to happen with oil in the short term. First, it's going to correct as already mentioned, and second, there is almost certainly going to be an extension of the oil deal through the remainder of 2017.

That means there should be a correction in the near term, and after that, there will be ongoing coverage of the potential of the extension, until, in fact, that is what happens.

There will be a build-up to the event, which will gradually move the price of oil up, and when the announcement is made, it will get a nice spike.

After that, the direction of oil prices will be determined by market fundamentals, which means, primarily, the pace of the growth of U.S. production and if demand is able to offset that growth.

We'll probably get a period of two to three months where the price of WTI oil hovers around $60 per barrel, and then, once the busy driving season for most Americans is over in August, it'll go through another period of downward pressure. By this time, we should know how effective the production cuts are on rebalancing the market.

What we do know is a lot of oil is coming from the U.S., Canada, and Brazil. At issue now is whether the expected jump in oil supply coming from Libya will remain in play or not. To me, that is now the major question that will determine the support of oil one way or the other for the remainder of 2017, everything else playing out like expected.

Conclusion

Volatility will continue in the market, as offsetting factors like U.S. oil production, geopolitical events, and uncertainty in Libya remain in play. My outlook, for now, is the geopolitical situations outside of Libya are probably going to be resolved and most likely will become a contest of words; that's especially true in my view in regard to Syria.

North Korea has the potential to escalate, but the nuclear factor becomes a real issue and a deterrent to military intervention. But the instability of North Korea's leader may force the hand of nations wanting to end the sword of nuclear attacks hanging over their heads. Again, under that scenario, oil and other commodities would find support, and that would drive the prices more than fundamentals.

With Libya losing an estimated 210,000 barrels a day in production, the lowest level in six months, that, more than anything, will probably be the most probable positive price catalyst for oil if it isn't able to resolve those problems.

On the other hand, if it does resolve them to everyone's satisfaction, it will be a negative catalyst for oil prices and it puts downward pressure on the price. With production falling so much, once it resumes, it'll quickly bring a lot of supply to the market.

Libya may end up increasing and decreasing production in spurts for the remainder of 2017 because of the emergence of new militant groups. To me, if it plays out that way, it will probably cap its output at about 700,000 barrels per day, rather than the 1.1 million barrels per day the country was expecting by the end of 2017.

I see oil going through a correction in the near future unless war breaks out. If not, it'll drop to around $50 per barrel, and possibly the high $40s. The high $40s would likely only come about if Libya turns things around and quickly resumes and grows production.

After that, the output cut narrative will take over, and we'll see the price of oil gradually move up until the day the announcement is made. After that, there will be a quick upward move than a pulling back. Again, this all assumes no war breaks out or supply disruptions happen outside of Libya.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.