Market Challenge: HP On The Rise

HP got a boost this morning from two sources: PC shipment data from IDC and kudos from a key analyst.

Buy - This company is more than just PCs, printers - 56.1%

56.1% Hold - HP stock is set for a run higher - 26.5%

26.5% Avoid - This is a competitive business - 4.1%

4.1% Sell - Take profits with HP near 52-week highs - 13.3%

HP (NYSE:HPQ) stock is up this morning after IDC reported the company is back in the lead in terms of PC shipments.

Along with that news is an observation from Citi analyst Jim Suva that HP's PC mix is shifting toward higher margin gaming commercial PCs. That's good news for the company.

Your thoughts on HP as an investment? Is the stock a buy or sell?

