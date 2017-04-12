Starbucks: Fundamentally Sound With Growth In Emerging Markets

Starbucks plans to double its number of stores in China (its biggest market outside the US) in the next five years.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has seen enormous growth over the past two decades and looks poised to keep growing over the next few years. There are several key strategies that might help it keep its "recession-proof" business growing at its current rate. Among the strongest indicators of future success are the increase in earnings and cash flow, the restructuring of the management, and the focus on emerging markets.

Perhaps the most important factor in earnings for a restaurant brand is the increase (or decrease) in same-store sales. The ability for growth to occur at the most fundamental level can say a lot about the future of the company as a whole. Starbucks has had five consecutive years of same-store sales increases, with an average increase of 5% year over year. This means that, in general, company-operated stores are bringing in 5% more than the same store in the previous year.

The following facts and figures were obtained from Starbucks Investor Relations, Fiscal 2016 Financial Highlights.

Starbucks Fiscal 2016 Financial Highlights:

This increase in sales has led to an increase in net revenues (GAAP), operating income (non-GAAP), and operating margin (non-GAAP) for five consecutive years. It is important to consider that non-GAAP numbers are used for certain measurements of financial health because of litigation with Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) in 2013. Starbucks was found at fault by an arbitrator for breaking the terms of a distribution contract with Kraft and chose to settle for $2.75 billion. This causes GAAP earnings to look like they have decreased in 2013 when in fact, they increased.

For this same five-year period, free cash flow has also increased consistently. Free cash flow is the operating cash flow minus the capital expenditures. In effect, it is the amount of cash left on hand after the company invests in opening new stores and buying new equipment. This can be a double-edged sword - investing more in growth may lead to a more rapid increase in earnings, but it also means less money is available to reward shareholders with dividends or share repurchases.

Starbucks began paying a dividend in Q2 of 2010 and has continued to do so. The ability to pay a dividend while investing in growth can be attributed to growth in same-store sales, as well as new stores that are outperforming established locations. According to the company's most recent 10-K filing, new stores are expected to contribute to an 8% increase in revenue, higher than any of the previous five years. It is possible that one of the driving factors behind increased growth of the traditional Starbucks brand is Kevin Johnson, the new CEO.

As COO, Kevin Johnson made an impact on the company by investing in its mobile platform. The Starbucks mobile app has a 94% retention rate and had an 18% increase in membership in 2016. The platform allows Starbucks to keep track of user preferences and make recommendations. It recently launched "Personalization" which allows the app to recommend new products based on their habits, and response rates have been up to three times as high as non-personalized marketing (according to its 10-K). The mobile platform will be a key factor in growth as the company moves forward. In the US, the mobile app accounted for 16% of all transactions by Q1 of 2015 but had climbed to 27% of all transactions by Q1 of 2017. This effect will likely also be seen in China, the next largest market for Starbucks.

Currently, there are 2,500 Starbucks locations in China. However, the company plans to double that number in the next five years. In the long term, Starbucks sees China as its largest market, beating out even the United States. A risk factor some investors have mentioned about heavy investment in China is the difficulty in bringing profits to the US, as well as volatility in currency markets. However, Starbucks is largely immune to this risk as it plans to invest in growth in China for years to come. The profits from Chinese operations will likely be invested in China rather than brought back to the US. Growth in the US can be fueled by operations here, which are performing just as well, if not better.

In the United States, growth may come largely from new brands that are being developed, headed by Howard Schultz. Starbucks plans to open 20-30 Starbucks Roastery locations in major cities. There is already one location open in Seattle, with construction underway in New York, Shanghai, and Tokyo. According to the website for the new brand:

The Roastery is where Starbucks Reserve coffees worldwide will be roasted and packaged. Less than 1% of all Starbucks beans will qualify for this distinction, and some are so scarce they might never be available again. Enjoy them while they last.

The Roastery will be a combination of manufacturing and retail sales, including merchandise. This will allow Starbucks to test new products more quickly and without investments into rolling it out to stores.

The premium blends from the Roastery will also be rolled out to premium retail stores, known as Starbucks Reserve stores. Plans to open 1,000 Reserve locations over the coming years are underway. These stores are expected to deliver twice the revenue of a traditional Starbucks location. However, traditional locations will also be retrofitted with Starbucks Reserve Bars, 15 of which are already open.

A hidden gem for growth may come from partnerships with other retailers and distributors. For example, Starbucks-branded K-cups were the number one selling K-cups in 2017. Starbucks has also partnered with Anheuser-Busch, which will distribute its Teavana brand to non-Starbucks locations, starting this year.

According to its 10-K, Starbucks expects earnings to be between $2.09 and $2.11 per share for fiscal 2017. Before the litigation with Kraft Heinz, Starbucks generally traded between 25 and 35 times earnings. However, after the lawsuit, the company has traded at a narrower earnings multiple, between 28 and 34.

The following charts provided by BigCharts show that Starbucks P/E multiples were more sporadic before the Kraft Heinz lawsuit than they have been since then:

Starbucks P/E Before Kraft Heinz Lawsuit:

Starbucks P/E After Kraft Heinz Lawsuit:

Based on the low-end of the earnings multiple as well as the low-end of guidance for 2017, the target price at the end of the year is $58.52. At the time of this writing, the stock was trading for $57.88. Assuming guidance is accurate, this means investors should see a 1.1% return this year before factoring in dividends. If dividends stay stagnant at $0.25 per share, investors will see a 2.4% return this year. Carrying out the same process for the high-end, investors can expect a return of 25.24% at year-end.

Target Price and Investor Returns

Low End Estimate High End Estimate P/E Multiple 28 34 Earnings $2.09 $2.11 Dividends (3x) $0.25 $0.25 Target Price $58.52 $71.74 Total Returns 2.40% 25.24%

This isn't a stock that will make anyone rich overnight. However, based on the evidence discussed above, it seems like a company that will provide solid returns in the long run, particularly if management is successful in accelerating growth through new brands and new markets.

The technicals for this company tell a slightly different story that should be considered for the short term, though it may be less important to consider in the long term.

Starbucks Technical Analysis

The above chart shows exponential moving averages at 25, 50, and 75 days. These can be used to gauge momentum of the stock by smoothing out the sharp movements of price. When the shorter-term moving averages are above the longer-term averages, it can be a sign of upwards momentum and vice versa. In this case, it looks like the price is stagnant and the moving averages are hovering around each other. The MACD (shown at the bottom of the chart) shows a similar slowdown of momentum. The RSI can be a good gauge of whether a stock is oversold (RSI is less than 20) or overbought (RSI is greater than 80). In this case, it does not appear to be in either category.

Based on technicals, it may be possible that the price sees a small regression which may allow investors to come in at a slightly cheaper P/E ratio than if they were to buy immediately. However, technical analysis is not an exact science.

Starbucks has been a tremendous growth stock for the past two decades and will likely continue to do so in coming years. Growth will not only come from same-store sales, but also investments in emerging markets, new brands, and partnerships.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SBUX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.