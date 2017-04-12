Elevate Credit: Not Trading At An Elevated Price

The IPO market is a strange beast where investors tend to flock toward the red hot stocks. The IPO that doubles and triples from the original price range seems to attract more investors while those that dip below the price range is ignored.

One such recent IPO that failed to price anywhere near the original price range is Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT). The question now is whether the ignored IPO offers a compelling value?

Elevate Credit provides loans to sub-prime borrowers using online credit solutions that provide better options for consumers than payday loans. The fintech has funded more than $4 billion in loans for 1.6 million customers by using machine learning to lower fraud scores while providing quick lending decisions based on data inputs for a high-risk borrowing group.

Revenues grew 34% to $580 million last year while operating income expanded to $48 million, up from $9 million in 2015. The fintech is still losing money; that typically is a large negative in the recent IPO market, though other offerings have rallied despite large losses.

The company originally planned an IPO at the start of 2016 with a price range of $20-$22, but Elevate postponed the offering due to the rough market. Since that time, fintech valuations have collapsed while the company has generally produced improving results.

Elevate finally decided to IPO this year with an expected range of $12 to $14. The offering ended up pricing at only $6.50 and now trades at roughly $7.75.

In total, Elevate sold 14.26 million shares at $6.50 including the over allotment amount. The company raised about $81 million after fees.

The company has a fully diluted market cap of only $350 million using a share count of 41 million and nearly 4 million of outstanding stock options. A price/sales multiple of 0.5x trailing revenues is an incredibly cheap level.

The recent price action since the end of 2015 in other fintechs highlights the prime focus on IPO pricing. Stocks like LendingClub (NYSE:LC) and OnDeck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) surged in initial trading and have struggled mightily while Square (NYSE:SQ) has seen solid returns.

LC data by YCharts

The reality is that Square had a very subdued IPO similar to Elevate Credit. The initial price range target was $11 to $13 while the actual offer price dipped to only $9, though Square jumped back to that original price range trading around $12 for most of the first month as a public company.

By most metrics, Square was never a cheap stock similar to Elevate Credit. The stock traded at multiples of revenues from the start and now trades at 8.5x adjusted sales forecast for 2017.

The key investor takeaway is that the market probably isn't too fond of sub-prime lenders, though the financial crisis occurred nearly 10 years ago. The negativity on the stock and the fintech sector provides an opportunity to invest at an incredible price despite the substantially improving financials.