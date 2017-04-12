The Most Hated Commodity Sector? Agriculture

Stocks: Positioning is much more stretched in the DJIA than in the S&P. Speculators have stayed short VIX futures.

Commodities: Agricultural commodities are the least crowded on the long side, traders recently bought up gold futures, and natural gas producers haven't been as quick to hedge their future production.

Note: My approach for analyzing CoT data to reveal how different types of traders are positioned in the futures markets is outlined here. If you missed it, give the article a read to see the method behind my analysis. All data and images in this article come from my website.

This is my 54th weekly update that outlines how traders are positioned and how that positioning has recently changed. I break down the updates by asset class, so let's get started.

Commodities

Money managers have recently gotten more bullish on gold (NYSEARCA:GLD). It should be noted that gold is right under its 200-day moving average and staged quite the price reversal on Friday after comments from the Fed hinted at a faster-than-expected pace of tightening.

The price of lumber has steadily risen in 2017. Fundamentally, both strong housing data and less incoming supply from Canada due to higher taxes on imports have been tailwinds. Speculators at the CME have also established a large number of long positions.

Traders are very bullish on natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG). It's interesting to see that producers are much less willing to hedge their future production at current prices, compared to how they were negatively positioned at the end of 2016.

Of all the energy futures I monitor, speculative positioning has been the most bearish in RBOB gasoline (NYSEARCA:UGA).

The most noteworthy shift in positioning over the past few weeks has occurred in agricultural commodities (NYSEARCA:SOYB). Speculators have abandoned longs and added to their short exposure.

Producers in WTI crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) have reduced a large amount of their short positions over the past few months. Speculators have also grown much less bullish.

Bonds

There's an interesting divergence in fixed income positioning. Speculators are quite long the 2-year note (NYSEARCA:SHY), betting on 2-year yields to retrace some of their 2017 rise.

They're betting on the exact opposite in the much larger Eurodollar contract. The price of Eurodollar futures reflects what traders expect 3-month LIBOR to be in the future. Institutions use the contract to hedge their interest rate risk, both in the short term and long term. A Eurodollar contract expiring in June priced at $98.71 translates to traders betting on 3-month LIBOR to be ~1.3% at that point in time. The lower the price of Eurodollar futures, the higher future short-term rate expectations are. As you can see in the chart below, speculators are massively short which means they're betting on higher short-term rates.

Stocks

There are a number of sentiment indicators that point to an excessive amount of optimism in the U.S. stock market. Positioning in S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) futures isn't one of them. Traders have been much more bullish, notably in early 2015.

Traders are definitely more bullish on the less liquid Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) contract.

The Japanese Nikkei (NYSEARCA:EWJ) is becoming a much more popular long trade.

Traders really haven't changed their stance on VIX (NYSEARCA:VXX) futures this year. They're biased to the short side, which makes sense as being short volatility was a massively profitable trade in the first quarter.

Conclusion

So what are the main takeaways from this week's CoT data? Three things:

We've seen a huge positioning reversal in agricultural commodities - traders recently abandoned their longs and added to shorts. Speculators are overall quite long U.S. stocks, but positioning (particularly in the S&P) has been more extreme in the past Keep an eye on positioning in short-term fixed income markets, the current picture is muddled

I post fresh CoT data each week, so be sure to follow me to stay on top of how people are positioned in the futures markets!

If you have any questions about CoT data, don't hesitate to ask me in the comments below.

