Great Panther Silver: Expect A Poor Q1 Earnings - And A Buying Opportunity

Great Panther Silver: Buying Opportunity Ahead?

Great Panther Silver (NYSEMKT:GPL) recently announced its first-quarter 2017 production results, and while it looks like a disastrous quarter with a 32% drop in silver production and a 8% drop in gold production, I see no cause for concern. Instead, while the company's upcoming Q1 earnings report may be a bit weaker than expected, I think this could present investors with a buying opportunity.

As a reminder, Great Panther Silver was previously listed as my No. 3 overall silver stock to own this year after pulling in the No. 1 spot in the previous year. Great Panther's low cash costs, the strength of its balance sheet (the company ended the year with $56.7 million in cash and no debt), its growth prospects and leverage to silver prices were the main reasons for the selection. While costs are expected to rise a bit in 2017, the company is ramping up of drilling and development of its operating mines and projects, with silver prices on the rise. Great Panther is still likely to increase its total annual production by at least 50% over the next few years.

And as I pointed out in a later article, the company's Topia mine is undergoing construction of a new tailings storage facility and new plant upgrades. Topia is an important mine for Great Panther, accounting for 23% of its total production last year.

This upcoming earnings report for Q1 is not going to be a good one. While gold and silver prices are rising lately, the company just reported a 28% overall decline in silver equivalent production, and hinted towards higher than expected AISC for Q1.

However, a selloff in shares following Q1 earnings could be as a buying opportunity. Investors should keep in mind that the company is still maintaining its previous 2017 guidance, which calls for 4.0 - 4.1 million silver equivalent ounces; AISC guidance is also unchanged, at between $14 - $16 per ounce.

Meanwhile, most of the upgrades and installation of the tailings equipment at Topia have been completed, and under budget, according to the company. Currently, the focus is on commissioning the new plant, which should happen at the end of April.

Now, I'll admit that there is one negative item from this news release besides the higher than expected AISC in Q1. The company's previously announced acquisition of the Coricancha mine in Peru has not been completed. It was supposed to be completed by now, but Great Panther is now saying to expect closing to occur towards the end of Q2. The delay is being blamed on local legal and regulatory requirements.

This is a very important development project for Great Panther as it is the closest of its projects to production (18 months, by the company's estimates); it should add at least 3 million silver equivalent ounces of production annually, and at low cash costs. It's important there are no further delays with closing this acquisition.

To conclude, Great Panther Silver's stock price may continue to underperform peers (NYSEARCA:SIL) over the next month or so, especially once it releases its first-quarter earnings in early May. However, I think any sell-off in shares will present a buying opportunity; a poor earnings report is just temporary given the planned shutdown at Topia. Great Panther's growth potential is huge, and the company has one of the strongest balance sheets in the silver sector. I expect the company and the stock to bounce back strongly by mid-year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.