Quick Preview Of Google's Earnings Report

If you happen to be a subscriber of Exposing Earnings, you'll have seen my most recent post on the top five requested earnings plays. So, much of this article will be a rehash of what I said for one of those stocks. That stock is the most-requested earnings play, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Yes, I am one of those traders who refuses to say "Alphabet."

This article is to explain two main ideas and several smaller ideas. The two main ideas follow:

Google is a good long earnings play. I'm personally not playing earnings this quarter.

The other smaller ideas, well, you'll pick them up as you read. But we can start out with this one because it will make the writing a bit easier for me: When we play Google long, we play GOOGL, not GOOG. We choose GOOGL over GOOG because of its lack of exposure to dilution and because of its relative outperformance compared to its counterpart.

GOOGL is class A shares, by the way, while GOOG is class C.

Options

Prices as high as they are for this stock, it's no wonder we see such huge plays in the options market. Even a young whipper-snapper in college can gain long exposure to GOOGL through options, but I recommend options also for their downside protection, which is extremely important when opening a position before earnings. Oddly enough, the options market is selling its contracts as we approach earnings, indicative of investor indecision on the direction GOOGL will head at earnings.

Call contract volume (green) and put contract volume (yellow) have fallen to roughly the same amount:

"Earnings Exposers" love to see this pattern before an earnings report. Ever equate call contract buying to earnings outperformance? We all do, which is why we really don't want to see increased call contract buying before earnings: It points out that the market is expecting a positive earnings reaction, which in turn makes the reaction less of a surprise, more expected; i.e., when call buying increases before earnings, some to all of the earnings beat is already priced into the stock.

Only Play When Others Quit

By predicting an earnings reaction via your own research when the market is calm, you gain exposure to all the earnings movement. So, this is good. However, it does not tell us anything about how GOOGL will perform.

Exposing Earnings readers will know of most of the earnings beat predictors I use to analyze possible earnings plays. To keep this article brief, I will point out the most important ones for GOOGL specifically.

One of the important questions with any earnings play is whether EPS beats equate to stock rallies. For GOOGL, the situation is a bit more complex than a simple "yes" to this question and is actually far more bullish. Not only do EPS beats typically lead to stock rallies, but two out of every three misses are saved by guidance.

This is the sign of a stock that reacts to growth in the fundamentals but is also protected by management's plans after a possible misstep. GOOGL's investors have been proven right by their past investments and are therefore less likely to overreact to bad news by selling their investments. On the contrary, they are more likely to dismiss public news in favor of their own news, at least when the public news pertains to the downside.

Upside

As for the upside versus downside, GOOGL offers a payoff that is roughly linear. That is, a movement upward is not expected to be much more than a movement downward. The stock is fairly valued against the software industry as per P/E, and this is a key predictor of the violence - or lack thereof - of an earnings selloff or rally. We also have two opposing forces playing tug-of-war: the investor support factor, which forms a support level after a selloff, and the glamor stock factor, which leads to above-average selloff volumes. These two forces balance each other to an extent and supports the concept of a linear payoff for GOOGL into earnings. Of course, you can make the strategy convex, with a larger upside than downside, with an options strategy.

I offer an options strategy for this play in Exposing Earnings.

Now, to address the second issue: Why am I not playing GOOGL this quarter? Here is the simplest answer:

April is simply not a good month for the stock. I'm all for playing GOOGL when the odds are in my favor, and that time might be now, but when you have four chances per year with three clearly superior, why play the weakest? From a probability perspective, Q1 for GOOGL has been EPS miss after EPS miss. Drawing from our above takeaway, the probability of a rally (our general benchmark) falls from 75% to 66%.

The Key Word Is Unexpected

Remember, GOOGL doesn't need to post growth or even strong growth for an earnings rally - it needs to post unexpected growth. Unless you have some information I don't have, I don't see many analysts seriously underestimating GOOGL or the digital marketing industry this quarter, especially with so many eyes on this stock and this sector.

For a glamour stock such as GOOGL, we only have the stochastics and fundamental growth patterns to guide us, and they are pointing to "miss with a chance of rally." My advice is to buy at the next dip and play Q2 instead if you a piece of this juicy earnings growth:

Notes:

Note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "follow" button at the top of this page. Make sure you choose "real-time alerts." Trade alerts sent through "Copy My Trades."

Note: All unlabeled figures were created by me. I used R to pull data directly from Yahoo and ADVN. Charts with blue backgrounds are from Etrade Pro. Fundamental charts from a paid subscription at simplywall.st.

Gap Trading

I built my trading career on gap trading. See this quick guide for 11 ways to trade gaps.

Upcoming Earnings Predictions

Exposing Earnings - click here for my earnings predictions. To date, we are 94% accurate on earnings report predictions. Subscribers gain access to live chat and can submit their stocks of interest for me to analyze.

Considering joining us? Check out the info page.

Have questions? Contact me.