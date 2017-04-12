TechFaith's (CNTF) CEO Deyou Dong on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF)

Q4 2016 Results Earnings Conference Call

April 12, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

David Pasquale - Global IR Partners

Deyou Dong - CEO

Ouyang Yuping - CFO

Jay Ji - SVP

Analysts

Operator

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. David Pasquale from Global IR Partners. Thank you. Please go ahead.

David Pasquale

Thank you, Operator. Welcome everyone to China TechFaith’s second half and full year 2016 financial results conference call. Joining us today from the Company are CEO, Mr. Deyou Dong; Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Ouyang Yuping; and SVP, Mr. Jay Ji.

At this time, I’d like to now turn the call over to SVP, Mr. Jay Ji. Please go ahead, sir.

Jay Ji

Thank you, David, and welcome to our second half and full year 2016 financial results conference call. We appreciate everyone taking the time to get an update on our Company. Overall, we made a lot more progress in 2016. We delivered concrete progress on the development of our real estate portfolio in China, positive improvement in our enterprise business, and further cuts in our ongoing operating costs. We ended the year with net income of $0.96 per ADS for the full year and a strong gross margin at 20.4%. Our program to reduce operating costs and to more globally line up resources with profitable opportunities, are starting to pay off. These are positive opportunities that we think we can build on in the current year. But we do expect that overall mobile handset market to remain very tough with aggressive competition worldwide from established leaders and startups. Handset sales have also been slower as consumers use [ph] longer and hold out for the next big technology offering [ph]. That is okay for us. We have proven, we can be profitable in this type of lower units and the lower revenue market.

So, yes, it is challenging, but we remain focused by carefully managing which opportunities we go after, we can better use our resources and leverage our long-term record of development and design expertise. A great example of this is our ruggedized family, which continues to be in demand in all form factors from handsets to notepads. We are also encouraged by the rebound we are seeing in the enterprise market. This was not something we anticipated at this point last year. We were able to reverse product decline by leveraging our experienced and R&D capability in the ODP area. This continues to be our calling card [ph] and is helping TechFaith to win among enterprise customers. These tend to be lower volume, higher margin wins with our customers with the true partnership we offer from start to finish.

From a product standpoint, we are also putting more focus on success in customizing new models targeting the enterprise market specific industry. For example, we see there are opportunities to tailor products for users that need extraordinary [ph] protection, those working in sensitive electrical power environment, deliveries [ph] health providers and the others. This product features value-added industrial functions such as location services, RFID, walkie-talkie and other state-of-the-art technologies. We believe these models will help us to gain additional momentum in enterprise market in domestic China and internationally. We are growing after those customers that fit our model and that can help us in the further rebound in our ODP business.

As a reflection of the positive momentum we are seeing, we are starting to schedule some increased marketing to build on our brand as we seek more opportunities and extend our overseas presence. We plan to use more direct channel to promote our tailored enterprise models to customers and we will further enhance our ODP capability. For example, we currently plan to be more active at the industry exhibitions in North America and Europe in 2017. This is designed to our efforts to build relationship with existing customers and the relation with potential new customers. In line with this strategy, we increased our presence with advertisement on public transportation and industry magazines starting in the second half of 2016. We will make additional investments as we monitor the program success. Our goal is to secure new enterprise order and government projects.

We are also very encouraged with the ongoing progress of our real estate business. We have entered into a share transfer agreement to sell our 100% equity interest in Techfaith Intelligent Handset Technology (Beijing) Limited to Beijing Hongkungu Investment Company Limited for a total consideration of RMB1 billion, approximately US$144 million, payable in installments.

Techfaith Intelligent Handset Technology (Beijing) Limited has also acquired certain land and use rights related to a piece of land in Beijing, comprising 139,650 square meters and is in the process of developing and constructing certain facilities on such premise. The consummation of the transaction pursuant to the agreement is subject to certain customary closing conditions. We continue to view real estate as a business segment that will add revenue, diversification and stability to the Company. We also continue to believe that our real estate segment we will ultimately unlock value for both the Company and shareholders.

The Agreement announced today is a milestone achievement for the Company and our shareholders. This Agreement will deliver immediate and highly attractive cash inflow from our investment, while eliminating the routine risks associated with ongoing development and market cycles. The proceeds will strengthen our balance sheet and provide the capital to support targeted growth initiatives for our existing business lines and the exploration of other opportunities. In addition, we closed on the sale of three floors in one of our Beijing buildings in second half of 2016. The transaction price was approximately US$22 million; a net gain of US$14.9 million was recognized as other operating income net gain from the sale of real estate in the second half of 2016.

We hope that we will be able to have a more streamlined process with future sales and hope the market will be more favorable to better in securing needed financing. But, as you know, there are many factors out of our control and we cannot guarantee the timing. Our projects in Hangzhou and Shenyang are also going well, which further adds to our confidence around our real estate portfolio and the higher value we are building. China continues to go through a major economic transformation. Substantial value is being created in the real estate market as buildings cater to the needs of the evolving economy. We continue to take a long-term view on the market needs and remain very optimistic about our prospects.

China continues to invest in the supporting infrastructure, healthcare assistance and education system. We have already seen faster growth of new cities like Shenzhen and the resulting impact that they have had on the surrounding villages. We continue to gain momentum and push forward to achieve the growth and returns we know we are capable of. Overall, our plan is clear. We are gaining momentum in our core enterprise, handsets and the real estate business. We have dramatically reduced our operating expense to support these efforts and improved our profitability and we continue to work to realize a more appropriate valuation for our business and work to build value for shareholders.

Now, let me turn the call over to our CFO, Ouyang Yuping, for more details on our results.

Ouyang Yuping

Thank you, Jay. Thank you to all for joining our second half and full year of 2016 earnings call. Let me quickly review some key operating points and our outlook before taking your questions.

Revenue for the second half of 2016 were US$26.5 million compared to US$34.5 million in the previous period and compared to US$15.8 million in the same period last year. Revenue for the full year 2016 was US$61 million compared to US$63.7 million for the full year of 2015. Revenue from our mobile business accounted for 94.5% of total revenue for the full year 2016, which is the same as in 2015. Revenue from real estate accounted for 5.5% of total revenue for the full year 2016 which is the same as in 2015.

Overall gross profit was US$7 million for the second half of 2016 compared to US$5.5 million for the first half of 2016 and compared to a net loss of US$1.2 million for the second half of 2015 -- sorry, compared to a gross profit of US$1.2 million for the second half of 2015. Gross profit was US$12.5 million for the full year 2016 compared to US$5.8 million for the full year of 2016. Gross margin was 26% for the second half of 2016 compared to 15% for the first half of 2016. Gross margin was 20.4% for the full year 2016 compared to 9.2% for the full year 2015. This significant improvement directly reflects our focus on profitable areas within the highly competitive handset market and the positive impact of initial success in our real estate business. This underscores the improve health and profitability we have been working so hard to deliver. Our goal is to deliver further improvement in the first half of 2017.

Our operating expenses for the second half of 2016 were US$10.2 million compared to US$6 million in the first half of 2016 and US$8.5 million in the second half of 2015. The most recent period includes the higher selling and marketing expenses associated with the advertising and the marketing program Jay mentioned earlier. We will continue to look for other areas to lower operating expenses further, but based on our business level, we can support our current business without any major operating expenses additions in the first half of 2017.

Further showing our progress and positive leverage of our operating model, we delivered net income from continuing operation of US$10.9 million for the second half of 2016, this compared to a net loss from continuing operations of US$8.5 million in the second half of 2015 and a net loss from continuing operation of about US$1 million in the first half of 2016. For the full year 2016, we deliver net income from continuing operations of about US$10 million, compared to a net loss from continuing operation of US$13.7 million in 2015.

In terms of balance sheet, we ended 2016 with construction in progress balance of about US$70 million. Our balance of other assets held for sale was about US$153 million. Our balance of cash and cash equivalents was US$6.4 million and restricted cash balance was about US$3 million. We expect to gain additional balance sheet strength in 2017 as shown 100% equity interest transfer agreement announced today and as we bring additional properties on line for both lease and sale.

Overall, our progress on the development of our real estate portfolio has been on the radar screen of investors as we work to deliver proof points around valuation from both lease and sales grade. Since real estate has been the major area of our investments and focus and we see our real estate portfolio as being the biggest, that will drive our growth and profitability down to the road. We are also working so that we will have a more streamlined process with future sales. But as you know, there are many factors out of our control and we cannot guarantee timing, nor we can control market conditions and availability of financing to potential buyers.

Overall, we are confident moving forward. We hope the significant progress we are reporting year-to-date will be another step forward in that direction and creating a more appropriate valuation of our business and share price.

Operator, that concludes our formal remarks. We can now take any questions. Thank you, Operator.

Our first question is coming from the line of John Sheehy [ph]. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, everybody. Thank you for taking my call. When would you receive the cash installment payments from the new Beijing property sale?

Ouyang Yuping

According to the agreement we just signed, about 80% of the transaction price will be received within this year and the balance will be received later.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s very helpful. Thanks. And then, when the press release says that you have a variety of in-progress construction, does that mean the Phase 2 of Hangzhou and Shenyang or do you have other projects underway?

Ouyang Yuping

It’s the Phase 2 Shenyang and the Phase 2 of Hangzhou project…

Unidentified Analyst

That’s great. Sorry, did you want to say more?

Ouyang Yuping

Yes, you are right. The construction we mentioned in the press release is related to the Phase 1 of Shenyang and Phase -- sorry, Phase 2 of Shenyang and Phase 2 of Hangzhou.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And when will the Phase 2 in Hangzhou be completed and when will it be available for tenants?

Ouyang Yuping

We expect to complete Phase 2 of Hangzhou in 2018 and for Shenyang, it might be later.

Unidentified Analyst

And have you introduced any co-working space in your current Hangzhou buildings?

Ouyang Yuping

Sorry.

Unidentified Analyst

Any shared working space?

Jay Ji

For the Hangzhou -- for the Phase 1, most of our buildings are ready and rented out for different companies. We didn’t build any shared office, [indiscernible] very, very small business for our self use; that’s the current status for our Hangzhou project at Beijing.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. And do you expect to report a gain or loss on the sale of the Beijing buildings that you announced today anything?

Ouyang Yuping

As we just signed the contract and the details will be determined within this year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And if Mr. Dong is on the call, two years ago Mr. Dong, when you became CEO, you said that you would try new ideas to get a better value for shareholders. Since then, the stock price is down about 50% and the Company has not paid any dividends. One year ago, you said that you would demonstrate your belief in the Company by buying shares but no transaction was reported. When the Company receives proceeds from this real estate sale, will you at last see that some benefit is delivered to shareholders? Thank you for any comments that you can make about that.

Jay Ji

Thank you. Our CEO, Mr. Deyou Dong said that is that we are going to clearly and carefully evaluate our business. We think we will put more efforts on our mobile phone business and also after this evaluation and also make sure our business on the track [ph] again; we probably want to pay that kind of dividend that is into the consideration.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you for that comment. And thank you for answering all of my questions.

Ouyang Yuping

Thank you.

Jay Ji

Thank you.

There are no further questions at this time.

Jay Ji

Thank you everyone for joining today’s call. We look forward to speaking with you on our next results call. Please feel free to follow up with us, if you have any additional questions. Have very good Easter holidays. Bye, bye.

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for participating. You may all disconnect.

