The Risk Of Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) has one of the best yields on the open market considering the stock provides a direct correlation to crude oil, with lower volatility than pure play E&P stocks, and a yield of 6.65%. Yet, determining the safety of the dividend is essential as it is the stock's largest bargaining chip to new investors. Should the guidance on divestments as set by the company be materialized and crude oil prices marginally improve throughout 2017, as a baseline assumption, then Royal Dutch Shell will be able to cover the dividend. The company has really improved its liquidity position YOY and is slated to see a large jump in earnings, EBITDA, and cash flow this year, aided by continued integration of the BG Group acquisition.

Source: AP

Determining Yield Safety

Royal Dutch Shell currently has a yield of 6.65% (on the B shares). This yield has been declining for the better part of the last sixteen months as crude oil prices have started to rally from their lows of $26/barrel back in early Q1 2016. However, the yield, historically, was around 4-5% from 2011-2014. So, certainly, investors have an opportunity on the table where a major oil and gas company has a high yield, which is great for investors who focus on current income. Royal Dutch Shell has been a large provider of yield for quite some time and like other oil majors, did not cut its dividend during the downturn.

However, take a look at the growth rates. The company has not raised the dividend YOY, which isn't the case for a few other oil majors, notably ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last year, but some of the higher yielding names have not. The 5-year and 3-year growth rates are cause for concern, particularly as some of the more stable O&G majors have growth rates above 8%. With that being said, a 6.65% yield still outpaces the more stable O&G majors by a few percentage points, which makes a large difference when calculating total return, especially over the last year. So, the high yield does compensate for a lack of comparable growth rates.

Source: Bloomberg

Relative to other competitors, this yield is also attractive. The only major that has a higher yield than Royal Dutch Shell is BP (NYSE:BP) at 6.84%. A mere 20 basis points is hardly a reason to switch, especially considering that stock has its own unique risks. The only way to answer whether or not this dividend is safe is to look at the coverage of the dividend, as well as the company's projected plans for divestments to help build up the current liquidity position to keep the dividend online while prices continue to recover.

To begin understanding this company's current financial situation, their debt load is front-loaded, and by that I mean the distribution of maturities is heavy over the next couple of years relative to the very long-term. This isn't, by any means, the death knell for this company as the company has many options in order to repair its balance sheet, keep the dividend online, and provide a meaningful return to shareholders. This year there's $5 billion in debt due, close to $8 billion due across 2018 and 2019 and then it scales back down to $6 billion in 2020.

Source: Bloomberg

In terms of leverage, on TTM EBITDA of $27.36 billion, the company has a 2.55x debt/EBITDA. On a forward-looking basis, however, with EBITDA in FY 2017 projected to be X, per Bloomberg, $46.87 billion, debt/EBITDA will end the year at 1.38x. Assuming the cash balance is used in paying down the maturity due this year, then this company has a net debt of just 1.08x, which is absurdly low for an O&G company - even an integrated major. This assumes that the $5 billion in debt this year is paid in full, as well. Now, the company spends $9.7 billion per year, based on 2016 outflows, on dividends and that represents a liability all its own. Thus, it's worth taking a look at cash flow for the upcoming year.

In terms of cash flow, in FY 2016, the company had $18.15 billion in OCF, but a negative free cash flow balance of $3.97 billion. Exxon Mobil was the only major to post positive free cash flow for the full year 2016. With a negative free cash flow balance, especially of that magnitude, it's tough to justify a high paying dividend; but, fortunately, there's a lot to consider here than just that statistic. In projecting OCF for the upcoming year, Bloomberg is expecting net income to increase from $4.58 billion in FY 2016 to $15.97 billion in FY 2017, meaning, all else equal, OCF will rise to $29.54 billion. That means the company's projected capital expenditure budget this year of anywhere from $25-30 billion, so shareholders should reasonably expect this company to be at least free cash flow neutral on the full year.

The company is also sitting with $19.13 billion in cash now, has an open revolver of $8 billion not due until 2019, and is planning to close on $10 billion worth of divestments this year ($5 billion announced and progress on $5 billion more). There should be more color on this as Q1 2017 earnings are announced on May 4. So, with the projection that this company will be free cash flow neutral, has enough money in the bank to pay down short-term debt, the dividend is covered. This is rooted in a liquidity position in excess of $32 billion, with $10 billion stemming from divestment proceeds, $14 billion in cash at YE 2017, and an $8 billion revolver. Is this a high-yielding stock? Yes, absolutely, but the risks are calculated and it is safe to own.

The high estimates for this company's earnings this year are rooted in a massive amount of projects coming online and they're globally diversified. A robust amount of projects coming online will continue to occur through the long-term, but this is just the specific, foreseeable future. These projects are also diversified by product segment, as there's a great mix of conventional O&G, chemicals, deep water, shale, integrated gas, and oil products projects coming online. This should help the company to more than replace lost production from divestments and drive long-term value.

Source: Investor Presentation

Potential Performance

I believe that once Royal Dutch Shell takes some risk off of its balance sheet and the synergies from the BG Group acquisition become clear, then this stock is an easy double over the next five years. Coupled with a current yield of 6.65%, assuming a solid dividend growth rate backed by both a more stable balance sheet and recovering commodity prices, investors are looking at annualized returns upwards of 25%.

Source: Bloomberg

From a shorter perspective, the stock is only down about 2.5% this year, the stock is trading above its primary moving averages and is about 4% above its 200 DMA. It's off of its 2016 highs by a few percentage points and it seems as though $60 is the clear resistance level that the stock will have to take out in the short-term before we see real buying power kick in. Momentum continues to trend positive, but not overbought, which is a positive sign that $54 is the short-term support level, providing investors with some peace of mind. The stock has been on a strong twelve month uptrend, trading up from around $50 to its current level of $56, which, when dividends are included, the total return is close to 18%. From an O&G major, that's more than acceptable.

Source: Bloomberg

If it's risk that shareholders are worried about, then taking a look at the relative volatility of this stock is crucial. The stock has averaged a volatility of about 20% over the last six months, with a slightly higher trailing twelve months volatility of approximately 22%. Let's view this relative to BP, who also has a high yield. That stock has a rolling six month volatility of 21.81% and a trailing twelve months volatility of 23.38%. Compared to a "safer" peer ExxonMobil, that stock has a rolling six month volatility of 19.49% and a trailing twelve months volatility of 20.55%. As we can clearly see, just because this stock has a higher yield, doesn't mean the stock takes on more risk.

Source: NYU Volatility Lab

Conclusion

The company has had a difficult time the past couple of years, as nearly every company has in the O&G space. This company closed on a major acquisition at the height of the downturn and has worked to set up a plan to manage capital expenditure, a larger debt balance, front-loaded maturities, and rising obligations to shareholders. Still, the liquidity position is robust and is expected to materially improve this year. Overall, the yield is safe and investors should know that this stock isn't nearly as risky as it is perceived.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.