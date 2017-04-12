Oracle: Fly Safely

In the event our site is wrong and the bears are right, we present two inexpensive ways for shareholders to stay long while limiting risk.

Dark pool data was somewhat bearish as well, but retail traders on StockTwits were bullish, and our own site was moderately bullish on Oracle.

Oracle was the first stock that came up in bearish mode on the Wing Charts technical analysis screener on Tuesday, so we looked at a few other gauges of sentiment.

Five Ways Of Looking At Oracle

After we mentioned Wing Charts in an article last month, its founder, Vincent Yip, was kind enough to give us complimentary access to his site's technical analysis/historical pattern screener (we don't get compensated if readers join his site). Since we tend to focus on risk, we ran a screen on Tuesday to look for the tickers Wing Charts was most bearish on. The first stock that came up was Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), which got a bearish outlook on all four time periods the site uses.

We were somewhat surprised by that, given the generally positive reaction to Oracle's earnings release last month. So we looked at a few other gauges of sentiment on the stock. First, for a sense of the retail view, we checked StockTwits, where trader sentiment was 67% bullish on Oracle.

Then, to get a sense of institutional sentiment, we looked at recent trading in dark pools, those private exchanges where institutions trade to avoid front-runners in public markets. We pulled up the chart below on Squeeze Metrics, which does compensate us when readers join.

The sentiment there wasn't as bullish. The Dark Pool Indicator, or DPI, was in bullish territory on Tuesday, at 63%, meaning 63% of the dark pool trades in Oracle then were buys. But Tuesday was one of only 3 of the last 10 trading days where the DPI was bullish. On one of those days, it was neutral (50%), and in bearish territory (<50%) on the other 6 days.

Next, we checked Nasdaq to see the current Wall Street 12-month consensus price target on Oracle.

That 12-month price target implied a potential return of a little less than 5% over the next 6 months.

Finally, we checked the potential return on our own site, Portfolio Armor, estimated for Oracle over the next 6 months. Our site was moderately bullish, showing a potential return of about 9% (bear in mind that, historically, actual returns average about 0.3x our site's potential return estimates).

In sum, a mixed picture, with Wing Charts and Squeeze Metrics on the bearish side, and the other three sources modestly bullish (Wall Street's sell-side analysts) to more enthusiastically bullish (StockTwits), with our site in between Wall Street and StockTwits.

Parachutes For Oracle Longs

If you're long Oracle, and bullish, but want to limit your downside risk in the event the bears end up being right, we'll show a couple of ways of doing so below, an optimal put hedge, and an optimal collar hedge designed to limit your risk to a drawdown of no more than 14% over the next several months.

You can read how to find optimal hedges manually in this article, but we used the Portfolio Armor iOS app to find these.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

These were the optimal puts, as of Tuesday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of ORCL against a greater-than-14% drop by mid-September.

As you can see above, the cost there was $730, or 1.65% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts).

Upside Capped At 8%; Negative Cost

This was the optimal collar, as of Tuesday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of ORCL against a greater-than-14% decline by mid-September, without capping your possible upside at less than 8% by then.

Note that the strike in the put leg above is different than in the optimal put hedge. Through an iterative process, the app was able to find a less expensive one due to the lower net cost of the collar. The cost of the put leg was $590, or 1.34% of position value (calculated conservatively again, at the ask). The income generated from the short call leg (below) was a bit more though, $680, or 1.54% of position value (also calculated conservatively, this time at the bid).

So the net cost of this collar was negative, meaning you would have collected $90 when opening it, assuming you bought the puts at the ask and sold the calls at the bid. If you got prices within the spread on both legs, you would have collected more than $90.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

