GM 2043 Bond Yields More Than The Common Dividend

General Motors has $3 billion left on its share repurchase plan expected to be completed during 2017 plus another $5 billion without an expected completion date.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) has been called cheap or undervalued by a number of analysts and previously by GM's management, but is GM cheap? It closed at $33.92 on April 11, below the $36.17 midpoint of the first-quarter trading range and below the $38.03 average price paid the first month that GM began its share repurchase plan in 2015.

GM's share repurchase plan has $3 billion remaining that is expected to be completed during 2017. If the funds are spent each month equally, it will spend $250 million a month for its stock. So far, the $6 plus billion spent repurchasing shares has failed to increase the share price or the market capitalization.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) may soon surpass GM in market capitalization. Tesla's market capitalization has increased while shares have been issued to grow the business, while GM's market capitalization has declined while purchasing over $6 billion worth of shares. GM's board has approved repurchasing a total of $14 billion worth of stock. Since GM emerged from bankruptcy, Tesla has greatly outperformed GM.

TSLA Market Cap data by YCharts

GM pays a $0.38 quarterly dividend or $1.52 annually; that is a 4.48% dividend yield, and a low price-earnings ratio has some convinced that the stock is cheap. However, when compared to the yield on GM's 6.25% bond due 2043 at 5.52%, the stock does not look cheap. The less risky bond offers a superior yield than the riskier common shares. Ford (NYSE:F) pays a $0.15 quarterly dividend or $0.60 annually and sports a 5.32% dividend yield that is greater than GM's stock yield and greater than the yield on Ford's 2043 bond. Ford has also paid a $0.05 supplemental dividend so far in 2017 and paid a $0.25 supplemental dividend during 2016. The yield on the Ford 4.75% bond due 2043 had a yield of 5.219% according to the FINRA website. When factoring in Ford's special stock dividend, the common shares appear more attractively priced than GM's for income and total return-seeking investors.

During 2017's first quarter, GM's stock price ranged between $38.55 and $33.79. The midpoint would be $36.17, and that is higher than the current price of $33.92.

March auto sales missed the forecast of some analysts and the auto stocks sold off. Therefore, there is a risk that when GM reports first-quarter earnings on April 28th, it could disappoint on sales and or earnings. This could further pressure the stock price and result in more calls for management to engage in more financial engineering to get the stock price higher. I would prefer that GM de-risks the balance sheet and announce that it will pay out 50% of earnings to owners via a cash dividend.

The increase in the share repurchase program might suggest that the board wishes that the market focused on the earnings per share or EBITDA per share figure rather than net income or the raw EBITDA figure. It is my belief that investors should focus on the value of the firm and then use the number of shares outstanding to get earnings per share numbers. The EPS number, while useful, does not necessarily tell the entire story of the health or prospects of the firm. A number of firms have reported higher EPS but a lower net income figure, and a few firms have gone private for less than the cost of treasury stock on their balance sheet.

The main catalyst for a higher GM share price would be higher net income and a stronger balance sheet. The fact that GM has indicated that it does not expect to increase the dividend during 2017 suggests that it may be concerned about its long-term earnings power. If GM were confident that it could earn $3 per share, then a bump in the 2017 dividend to $1.68 would have been seen as a sign of confidence. The stable dividend outlook while increasing the share repurchases authorization by $5 billion leads to the conclusion that net income may have peaked for the cycle.

Bottom Line

GM plans to use the $2 billion freed up from the Opel/Vauxhall sale for accelerated share repurchases. Before the transaction, GM had indicated it would earn $6.00-$6.50 diluted adjusted earnings per share. Given that the figures were not increased, it could suggest some weakness in the core business that could be masked by the lower share count because of the accelerated share repurchase plan.

Clearly, the market has not been impressed by the $14 billion the board has approved to purchase shares. Nor has the market been impressed by the proposal by Greenlight Capital. However, Greenlight Capital may gain some traction via the four candidates it has nominated for GM's board.

The April earning release should be interesting, as should the annual meeting with the disappointment of shareholders. If GM feels the shares are undervalued, then it should send a message to the market by way of a Dutch tender offer at a price it pegs at fair value. And or increase the regular quarterly dividend or announce it will pay a variable special dividend quarterly or yearly.

What are your thoughts?

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also short puts and am looking to sell calls.