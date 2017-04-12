How HBO's Latest Trend Will Pay Dividends For AT&T

Investors have always come to rely on HBO for its ability to adapt and put out quality content, which makes its value in the Time Warner/AT&T merger even more important.

“The Night Of” and “Big Little Lies” helped keep HBO in a power position as it looked to replace top programming, while prepping for the eventual “Game of Thrones” conclusion.

HBO’s answer to a lack of new long-term hits was to buy into short-term limited run dramas and the early response has been positive.

Netflix found a way to take advantage of a time where HBO was losing a number of key shows, closing the gap further between cable and streaming domination.

HBO has always been an industry leader but the rise of streaming media has chipped away some of its luster.

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a game changer.

We know it. There's no argument there (or at least there shouldn't be).

However what gets lost in the conversation is while Netflix is the latest game changer, HBO is still one of (if not THE) original driver as it relates to changing the TV model. While Netflix continues to make seismic shifts weekly, HBO is again quietly reinventing its game plan as well. For AT&T (NYSE:T) investors, it's just another reason to be excited about an upcoming merger.

HBO has always been at the forefront of entertainment. Remember this is the network that had the first cable series nominated for best comedy with The Larry Sanders Show in 1993. That was a watershed moment for TV because until then the broadcast networks were in complete control of the medium.

Eventually, that balance of power began to shift more towards cable, just as now it's tilting more towards streaming. Although while the broadcast networks failed to evolve and got left behind by cable, cable is not about to go down without a fight.

One of the first real weapons employed was the rise of the anthology series, which got its start via Ryan Murphy's FX American Horror Story franchise. FX has embraced that concept to maximum benefit and good on them for doing it - American Crime Story, Fargo and Feud are all appointment TV. It's also paid off for its parent company and its shareholders.

HBO also tried that approach with True Detective but got so bogged down in "hidden meanings" and metaphors audiences immediately checked out when the network tried it for a second time. Yet it was not long after the network shifted gears and began to embrace "limited series."

Now to be clear the "limited series" is nothing new, but the level of reliance on it is and that's what I'm driving at here. First, a little background, as investors may remember HBO for years was running full steam ahead with full-fledged yearly dramas (The Sopranos, Six Feet Under, Game of Thrones, etc.) It was a fine-tuned machine where when one original ended its run, another was already lined up to take its place.

The problem was in 2014 that stopped being the case. HBO in succession lost True Blood, Boardwalk Empire and The Newsroom. Those were body-blows as Blood and Empire had been mainstays for years helping to solidify a solid year-round schedule and while Newsroom was short-lived, its 25 episodes were immensely entertaining (and Emmy winning).

The network's replacements were not met with the same level of excitement. True Detective couldn't sustain itself, The Leftovers got left behind by viewers and the less said about Vinyl the better (though I chalk that up to a horrific launch strategy). That meant the lone hit drama on the roster was now Game of Thrones. While a stellar series in its own right, the show could only run for 10 weeks a year, which left 42 more weeks to program.

The end result was a long drama drought, which included a full year where the network didn't bow a single new (non-limited) drama. As a result that opened the door to Netflix swooping and stealing viewers, especially during the summer season where HBO once dominated.

Enter The Night Of.

This brilliant short-run series had been shuffled around for years and last year finally found a home as HBO's summer "it" series. A passion project of the late great James Gandolfini, HBO had no idea how to move forward with it following the death of the Emmy-winning Sopranos patriarch. Eventually, Gandolfini's friend John Turturro took over and the project moved forward, but even with the talented Turturro in the lead, it wasn't a sure thing.

No disrespect to Turturro, but Gandolfini was a larger than life personality that everyone knew and his next series would be big news. Instead, HBO was forced to let the series speak for itself - and what a story it told.

After a constant stream of "this may be something" type comments from tastemakers, audiences and critics alike both responded enthusiastically upon its launch. Much to the relief of investors, it finally looked like the network had begun to re-find its footing. Even though Night Of was crafted as a one-and-done project, it didn't matter, it's all about momentum to shareholders.

Night Of helped build a bridge to Westworld and Westworld was at the time HBO's next big thing. Big, bold and expensive, it NEEDED to work. Luckily, it did, but given HBO's short bench there wasn't a new "it" full series to launch after.

Enter Big Little Lies.

Analysts are aware a big hole in HBO's calendar has always been Q1; for some reason launching a drama in that January-March period has been hard. Save for True Detective (which was then moved to summer), the network has gone through a revolving door of attempts (remember Luck?).

So this year the network went right back to the "limited-run" strategy and again saw success. Based on the best-selling novel the network stunt-casted with a who's who of names paired it with the equally female-skewing comedy Girls to create a strong winter combo.

Again though it's a short-term fix, as with Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley as your leads - you can bet additional seasons would be cost-prohibitive (plus the source material was best presented as a one-season project). Though when you start seeing traction with a series, the idea of continuing it won't go away. Just like with Night Of, there are now rumors of a Lies follow-up, but in either case, that many (including myself) believe that would be a mistake.

Both Night Of and Lies are mysteries and HBO was able to capture the national attention for two months as a result. That to me will always be the edge LIVE TV has over streaming (but that's for another article). The point here is that the limited run model works best when it is actually a limited run show. It drives interest, it compels people to watch (often LIVE) and it creates a buzz; above all else, it doesn't feel forced.

Regardless, what HBO did was again what HBO does best - adapt.

Investors have always seen HBO to be the shining star in the Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) portfolio. A lot of it has to do with faith in the executive team and that team helped Time Warner shareholders weather a few rocky quarters.

And HBO is not done just yet. If you look ahead, the next glaring hole for the network is likely January 2018 where potentially the Amy Adam-led Sharp Objects drama could be placed. Based on the book from Gone Girl's Gillian Flynn, this would be an eight-episode season (series?) and was a heavily chased property that could easily garner the same level of interest.

The impact the limited series strategy has had has led to a momentum shift. It was a change of pace at the right time as parent company Time Warner was making plans to sell themselves to AT&T. And yes, HBO's history of success should have been more than enough of a selling point, but fresh success is always better.

If this is the new company business model where HBO can plug in a limited run event while working behind-the-scenes on a longer-run initiative, it will continue to win and so will its investors. Content is content, but only good content lures in subscribers.

AT&T is trying hard to get into the content business, and they found a great partner in Time Warner/HBO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.