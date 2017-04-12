Sturm, Ruger & Company Inc.: High-Yield Gun Maker

During my analysis of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC), I found Sturm, Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) to also be an undervalued high-quality company and added it to my portfolio. Following the release of March NICS numbers, both companies have experienced strong rebounds in share price. At today's closing share price ($58.9), RGR is fairly valued and warrants a hold. I wouldn't recommend buying it, however, until more clarity is gained on near-term gun demand.

RGR's fundamentals are very sound with consistently stellar ROE and ROIC, averaging well above 30% each over the past 10 years. Revenue and income have grown nearly every year over the past decade, with revenue more than quadrupling and net income increasing nearly 9x during that period. Earnings per share have grown even more at 1,000%. Book value per share has more than quadrupled.

In addition to strong profitability, the company has no debt. It has a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.94. It has also been gradually reducing its share count from 23 million in December 2007 to 19 million as of the end of last quarter and has taken advantage of the market overreaction to the election results by repurchasing shares 4.8% of outstanding shares since November 2016 (at an average share price of ~$49.5).

The company also returns 40% of its earnings to shareholders by paying a quarterly dividend (currently yielding over 3%). With the ongoing reduction in outstanding shares and the improving short-term and bullish long-term outlook for firearms, RGR's dividend payout should only increase over time.

The current purchase price appears undervalued when weighed against several valuation metrics:

P/B P/E P/S P/CF RGR 3.8 12.4 1.6 10.4 RGR - 5-year average 6.1 18.9 2.0 12.1 Industry 5.7 19.6 2.0 15.0 S&P 500 3.0 21.3 2.1 13.1

Additional valuation models (Jitta (fair value of $65.72) and GuruFocus (DCF fair value of $144.18)) contribute further to the case for undervaluation. My own DCF analysis allows for an annual EPS growth rate of 5% over the next five years (analysts project a 5% growth rate over the next five years). Assuming a terminal growth rate of 4% and a 15% discount rate yields a valuation of $59.03, making it fairly valued at current levels.

In addition to its large profit returns to shareholders (nearly 50% of 2016 earnings), other factors that make this an attractive investment are its highly capable management and history of disciplined reinvestment in its business. RGR's consistently high ROIC and timely share repurchases demonstrate management's effectiveness at allocating capital, focusing its reinvestments on "new product development as well as increased capacity for products and strong demand." Furthermore, its commitment to minimal debt illustrates management's conservative and sustainable business approach. The company not only has no debt, but has also built up a formidable cash pile of $87 million as of December 31st, 2016, (nearly 9% of current market cap) from which it can support the share price by repurchasing additional shares, raising the dividend, or opportunistically reinvesting in the company.

Compared to AOBC, RGR is a purer firearms play (due to no announced diversification efforts) and pays a dividend. I think both are excellent long-term holds, with AOBC offering more value and growth potential and RGR offering dividend payments. Though I wouldn't recommend buying RGR at current prices, it belongs on every value and dividend investor's watch list until a pullback in share price and/or more firearms demand clarity is reached.

