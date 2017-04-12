3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: April 12, 2017

Welcome to another installment of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a series dedicated to helping expose the material events that impact on a wide range of biotech outlets. Today, we're sticking with oncology, as we have some more straggling news out of AACR that may have missed your radar. Beyond that, we have some new developments, both good and bad, for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and small Idera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IDRA).

Let's get started.

Karyopharm carries big presentations at AACR 2017

Karyopharm (NASDAQ:KPTI) took a beating yesterday, but not because of bad news. In fact, at AACR, KPTI posted some promising early findings for KPT-9274, its dual-disruptor of NAMPT and PAK-4, two regulatory enzymes that help spur cell growth. Note that the company has started a phase 1 clinical trial for this agent, so they've already moved to clinic. At AACR, KPTI presented results of a study in cells and dogs with lymphoma, showing that the novel agent synergizes with doxorubicin in treating this form of cancer, providing further support for the hypothesis that this agent should be explored in clinical trials.

In another late-breaking abstract, KPTI's flagship nuclear exportin inhibitor selinexor showed encouraging efficacy in patients with diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) as part of the phase 2b SADAL trial. 18/63 (28.6%) of patients with relapsed/refractory DLBCL responded to one of two therapeutic doses of selinexor. Responses were seen regardless of disease subtype, as both germinal center B-cell-like (GCB) and non-GCB subsets responded similarly.

Looking forward: These data bode well for KTPI's developing pipeline. Obviously, the selinexor findings carry more weight since this agent is much further along than KPT-9274. The fact that responses observed were quite durable in a heavily pretreated population suggests that Selinexor has promise to become an effective treatment option for patients with DLBCL and little likelihood of responding to further chemotherapy.

Opdivo won't be part of the NHS for head and neck cancer

Bad news from the payer side of things over in the UK. The country's national health service will not recommend BMY's Opdivo for metastatic or recurrent head and neck cancer. This was based on a quality-of-life analysis that determined that the benefit to patients, though being clinically significant, was not enough to justify the cost. This is certainly a setback for patients, as 45% of head and neck patients in the UK are diagnosed at the metastatic stage, where they might be able to benefit from this agent. Pharma Times placed the estimated number of patients who were eligible for this treatment at 600 per year.

Looking forward: Obviously this is a step back for BMY, and it is a disappointment from the perspective of delivering effective treatments to patients with deadly forms of cancer. Unfortunately, the cost-benefit discussion is a necessary one for as long as we focus on drug prices as a key driver of healthcare costs. The fact that this is the only drug that can improve survival without a meaningful impact on quality of life means Opdivo will find others willing to pay. Certainly, though, it does not bode well for the big-stage discussions surrounding drug prices, as they do not stand to get any cheaper.

Idera Therapeutics Steps Up

Idera Pharmaceuticals is a small, clinical-stage biotech focused on development of novel forms of immunotherapy. Its main drug in the pipeline, IMO-2125, is an activator of the Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9), which mediates activation of the immune system and appears to play a significant role in a number of tumor types.

Now, the company has announced a move forward with their collaboration with BMY to study the efficacy of INO-2125 combined with Yervoy in melanoma. Currently, PD-1 antibodies like Opdivo or Keytruda are the standard of care for melanoma, but if patients progress, then there are few options left to them. By injecting INO-2125, IDRA hopes to achieve an increased antitumor immune response. Now, IDRA is moving forward to the phase 2 portion of the study, having seen "preliminary evidence of meaningful clinical activity" in this patient population.

Looking forward: IDRA looks like it can take a meaningful step in the management of melanoma if they can come up with a strategy for anti-PD-1-refractory disease. Case reports indicate that Yervoy alone can have some effect in these patients, and IDRA has shown some promising early-stage data for this combination. BMY may be interested in a deeper collaboration if these results bear out well in phase 2. On top of that, IDRA maintains a pipeline that covers a diverse spectrum of diseases, which makes it a promising up-and-comer, a biotech worth keeping an eye on for now.

Conclusion

Thank you for tuning in; I hope you have found this digest helpful for pulling together the huge world of oncology. If you would like to continue getting updates on these biotechs, please feel free to follow me, as I post regularly on all things biotech, especially in the world of cancer. If you want to read some more on lymphoma therapy, you can check out yesterday's edition to hear about Medivir's innovation in the management of cutaneous lymphoma.

