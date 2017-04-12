Good Jobs Market = Bad Stock Market?

Future stock market returns have actually been below average when unemployment is low.

While this may appear to be a bullish indicator for U.S. stocks, history suggests this is not the case.

Several times each month, investors eagerly await the latest updates on the U.S. employment situation. The theory is that a strong labor market means a strong economy, which translates into high corporate earnings and positive stock market performance.

However, when you actually look at the historical relationship of the job market and the stock market, a fascinating pattern emerges. Honestly, it might be the most surprising stock market data I have ever seen.

First, a quick recap: the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that unemployment in the United States fell to just 4.5% in March. This is the lowest level of unemployment seen in the country since May of 2007:

So, if you have been waiting patiently for the U.S. economy to recover from the 2008 recession to invest in equities, it seems like the time has finally come.

Or has it?

Putting aside some of the various controversies about the reported unemployment data (such as the nagging questions about the validity of the participation rate), I am going to show you a pair of tables put together by the fantastic Ben Carlson from A Wealth of Common Sense. They track future stock market returns looking out 5 and 10 years (going back to 1948) based on the unemployment rate at the time.

Looking 5 Years Out:

Looking 10 Years Out:

The results of both tables are essentially the same: future returns are highest when the current unemployment rate is high and lowest when the current unemployment rate is low.

In addition, since 1948 there has not been a time when unemployment was above 7% and future 5 and 10 year stock market returns ended up being negative.

To some degree, this makes intuitive sense. You want to be buying low, when everyone else is worried about the current jobs situation. You also want to be buying when economic conditions are improving (and it's much easier to lower a 10% unemployment rate than a 4% unemployment rate).

However, many retail investors do not think this way. They wait for conditions to improve, for the coast to become clear, before finally getting the courage to invest. And in most cases, this ensures that they are buying high (at elevated valuations).

I am generally an optimistic person. I believe that over the long term, stocks tend to represent a compelling opportunity to grow one's wealth. I am certainly not forecasting an imminent stock market crash.

However, it is difficult to look at the two tables above, recognize that U.S. unemployment is now firmly below 5% and expect that future mid-to-long term stock market returns will be above average.

Nevertheless, it is also important to remember this relationship during the next recession, when stocks are being pummeled and it appears as though conditions will never improve. High levels of joblessness do seem to result in future investment opportunity, for those brave enough to act.

It would be foolish to believe that this type of relationship will continue for certain. The future is never exactly like the past. However, astute investors recognize that knowledge of history can be a useful tool when forecasting the future. And given the strong job market that currently exists in the United States, sixty years of history suggests that the next 5-10 years of stock market returns will likely be disappointing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.