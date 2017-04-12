EOG's Lesser Known International Upside

While not as glamorous as its unconventional operations at home, each division offers EOG some upside that the market may not be factoring in.

Best known for its operations in several of America's top shale plays, EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) also has an international footprint that often gets swept under the rug. From the UK's East Irish Sea to China's Sichuan Basin, here's a look at EOG Resources' overseas holdings that rarely if ever get mentioned.

China update

Not a lot is known about EOG Resources' Chinese operations, which it acquired from ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) back in 2008. EOG bought the Petroleum Contract owned 100% by Conoco cover the Chuan Zhong Block, which Conoco got when it purchased Burlington Resources. At the time, the asset was producing 10.3 MMcf/d of natural gas.

The Chuan Zhong Block in China's Sichuan Basin covers 295,000 acres and includes the Ba Jiao Chang gas field. Production started up from the block in 1999, but recently it has been the emergence of hydraulic fracturing that has reinvigorated interest in the Sichuan Basin's oil & more specifically gas potential.

EOG increased output from the asset up to 15 MMcf/d net in 2016, with plans to drill four more wells this year. Admittedly, that is a very small amount of production but it's worth keeping in mind that EOG is active in the region.

UK update

The East Irish Sea in UK territorial waters is home to EOG's Conwy development. First-oil was achieved in early-2016, long past its original start-up plan. EOG owns an 100% interest in Blocks 110/7b and 110/12a, which it acquired back in 2007, where the Conwy prospect is located. At the end of 2016, EOG had 4,000 net undeveloped acres in the UK.

A big development headache EOG ran into is that the reservoir pressure wasn't high enough to justify its original production guidance of 20,000 bo/d. Management was forced to materially revise that lower to 10,000 bo/d, which is roughly where the Conwy development is currently producing at.

That is most likely where production will stay going forward until reservoir pressure drops and output begins declining in a few years. Optimization work is underway but it appears more likely that EOG's focus will be on mitigating production declines instead of boosting near term output.

EOG's Conwy production is entirely weighted towards crude oil, which should be getting strong realizations that are on par with Brent, which trades at a slight premium to WTI. 2017 will mark the first full year the Conwy project is operational bolstering EOG's liquids production, and cash flow from the project can be used to fund its growth ambitions back at home.

Trinidad & Tobago update

The unconventional giant's largest international asset is in Trinidad & Tobago, which produced roughly 10% of its production base in 2016. On average, EOG produced 340 MMcf/d of dry gas net in 2016, along with a marginal amount of liquids production. That was equal to ~57,000 BOE/d net.

EOG Resources owns 80% of the Pelican Field, 50% of the Sercan Area which houses the Sercan gas field, 80% of the South East Coast Consortium Block (with a smaller stake in the Deep Ibis area), and a 100% stake in Modified Block U(a), Block U(b), and Block 4(a). By the end of 2016, EOG had 40,000 net undeveloped acres in Trinidad & Tobago.

On the downstream front, EOG Resources also has a 12% equity interest in an anhydrous ammonia plant and a 10% equity interest in an anhydrous ammonia plant, both of which are located at Port Lisas, Trinidad. All of the natural gas EOG produces in the area is sold to the Natural Gas Company Of Trinidad and Tobago, or NGC.

Due to maintenance activity and production declines, EOG's T&T output is set to move down to 295 MMcf/d of dry gas net this year, equal to ~48,000 BOE/d net. That includes the favorable impact of EOG's Sercan development program, which saw one net well come online late last year. Two more net wells are planned for the Sercan gas field in Q1, with another three net wells set to be drilled during the second half of this year.

There will be a staggered impact from this program but it may be enough to stabilize EOG's T&T production base heading into 2018, with the possibility for growth depending on well productivity. EOG and its partner bpTT, which is largely owned by BP Plc (NYSE:BP), expects the Sercan development to add 275 MMcf/d of gross dry gas production to their T&T upstream operations.

Final thoughts

Most if not all of the articles in the news talking about EOG Resources Inc seem to never bring up its international footprint. Compared to the firm's high-flying unconventional business profile its positions in Trinidad & Tobago, the UK, and China seem boring or insignificant.

This, however, isn't the case. EOG Resources Inc's international division (particularly in the UK and T&T) generates plenty of cash flow and is most likely actually profitable due to the low cost nature of these conventional developments. Its China division, while small, is also interesting as it provides EOG Resources Inc with a way to capitalize on surging Chinese gas demand over the decades to come.

Last year, EOG Resources Inc sold out of Argentina and Canada. The assets mentioned above are its three remaining international operations, and are worth keeping in mind when considering investing in or betting against the firm. Investors looking to read more about EOG Resources Inc should check out this article on why it is firms like this that give OPEC a headache, which focuses on its financial status and unconventional asset base.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.