The Game Didn't Change Much For Blackberry Or Qualcomm

This is so because what was at stake here was structurally different from the challenges Qualcomm otherwise faces.

However, I'll argue that this changes nothing for either Blackberry or Qualcomm (other than the money changing hands and Blackberry getting to be worth the additional amount).

Today, Blackberry (NASDAQ:BBRY) announced it won an arbitration award amounting to ~$815 million from Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). This comes to ~$1.38 per fully-diluted Blackberry share.

Sure, this is an ugly development for Blackberry shorts, and I am one of them. There was precious little forewarning about this possibility, so it really struck out of the blue. Blackberry's 20-F, on this issue, had just this to say:

On April 20, 2016, the Company and Qualcomm entered into an agreement to arbitrate a dispute over the application of a royalty cap agreement related to a license agreement between the parties. The Company filed its Demand for Arbitration and Statement of Claim on May 2, 2016. Qualcomm filed its response on May 16, 2016. The arbitration hearing was held from February 27, 2017 to March 3, 2017. Proceedings are ongoing.

As for Qualcomm, its 10-K said the following:

Blackberry Limited (Blackberry) Arbitration: On April 20, 2016, the Company and Blackberry entered into an agreement to arbitrate Blackberry's allegation that it overpaid royalties on certain past sales of subscriber units based on the alleged effect of specific provisions in its license agreement. The arbitration, which is scheduled to begin on February 27, 2017, is being conducted under the rules of the Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services in San Diego, California. Blackberry seeks the return of the alleged overpayment. The Company believes Blackberry's claims are without merit.

No values were mentioned. No way to establish the likelihood of this hitting, and neither the magnitude. The magnitude, at $815 million, however, was pretty surprising. Outside of Blackberry's 20-F and Qualcomm's 10-K, there's even less mention of it. Given how little was known on this actual issue, the hit was a surprise out of the blue.

However, this is where surprises end. I just read an article titled "Did The Game Just Change For BlackBerry?". This article implies further potential consequences for Blackberry, as well as for Qualcomm. I'm going to explain why there isn't much more in the way of further consequences for either company. Here it goes.

Blackberry

This is a one-off payment. It relates to Blackberry alleging it overpaid royalties to Blackberry because its license included a cap. The arbitration court agreed. Blackberry gets back it overpaid. It ends there. Now notice:

Blackberry is no longer building hardware, so it will no longer be paying meaningful royalties to Qualcomm. The cap, whatever it was, is now irrelevant.

Blackberry gets cash and that adds to its already enormous cash pile, at $1.1 billion. This takes it to nearly $2 billion.

But then again, at the prices it's trading today, Blackberry has a market cap of ~$5.25 billion and an EV (enterprise value) of ~$3.25 billion. It's this enterprise value which as to be compared to what Blackberry will soon be: 1) A software business doing $600-$700 million in revenues; 2) Running at a GAAP loss; 3) Running at a small non-GAAP profit (and thus trading for more than 100x non-GAAP earnings); 4) Running at a slightly positive cash flow (including cash not paid because of stock-based compensation); 5) Growing slowly.

This is hardly the kind of business which warrants trading for $3.25 billion. Can it go up anyway? It sure can, in a market that's wildly optimistic about well-known names. Also, the arbitration cash made Blackberry print a new 52 week high, and this can attract "breakout traders". But the underlying thesis didn't change much if anything. The stock basically jumped by an amount close to what it will be getting from Blackberry, and the rest remained constant. We can't even talk about reduced risk, because Blackberry's already-existing $1.1 billion cash hoard was more than enough to assure low risk (of financial distress).

Qualcomm

The one-off payment to Blackberry is intrinsically different from what ails Qualcomm. Here, there isn't a debate about whether Blackberry was overpaying for patents due to their FRAND (Fair, Reasonable, And Non-Discriminatory) status because of those patents being essential to implement a standard.

Instead, here the argument was merely contractual. It merely referred to an existing cap clause which Blackberry argued should apply and Qualcomm argued should not. Ultimately, Blackberry won. But if Blackberry were still doing business selling smartphones, Blackberry wouldn't have been contesting the royalty rates going forward.

What Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and others are doing, though, is actually contesting those rates (both their levels as compared to FRAND expectations and other FRAND patents and how they're different from one smartphone maker to another). In that regard, this judgment against Qualcomm brings nothing new.

Of course, Qualcomm still gets to pay $815 million plus costs, out of the blue. But this is a lot less significant for Qualcomm, paying it, than for Blackberry receiving it.

Conclusion

This development is a positive surprise for Blackberry, which will be getting a large one-off windfall. But it doesn't change Blackberry's or Qualcomm's story and business.

Sure, Qualcomm might still receive other more relevant bad news. That wouldn't be surprising given that Qualcomm does indeed seem to be charging wild amounts. However, this award does not add anything new there - Blackberry didn't challenge the level of royalties it was paying. It just challenged the total amount because its license contract with Qualcomm had a cap in it.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BBRY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.