Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Could Be A Strong Investment Opportunity In 2017

Topline data from Phase 2 trial evaluating edasalonexent in boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy seems to be affected by trial design.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) is a clinical stage biotechnology company with a vision to become a premier player in the rare disease segment. The company witnessed a drastic drop in share prices after release of topline data from phase 2 trial, Part B of the MoveDMD Trial. In this trial, the investigational drug, edasalonexent, failed to meet both primary and secondary clinical endpoints.

I believe that the rapid selloff of Catabasis share sis more of an over-reaction from the investor community. Further, the company also has a healthy balance sheet, which is more of an exception in case of biotechnology stocks. Finally, Catabasios has already dropped at rock bottom levels.

In this article, I will present my rationale for preferring Catabasis Pharmaceuticals as an investment opportunity in 2017.

Phase 2 trial data may have missed the mark due to trial design

In part B of the MoveDMD trial, Catabasis aimed to establish efficacy of oral therapy, Edasalonexent, by testing it on 30 boys in the age group of 4 years to 7 years and suffering with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Patients were administered one of the two dosages, 67mg/kg/day and 100mg/kg/day.

Similar to previous studies conducted in this segment, the company selected MRI T2 as early biomarker to demonstrate the effect of the investigational drug on muscle characteristics such as inflammation and composition. Functional tests, however, help determine the long term impact of the therapy on patients.

While MRI T2 has not demonstrated statistically significant improvement after 12 weeks of Edasalonexent therapy, the company has reported treatment associated effects in the 100mg/kg/day cohort of test patients. The patients demonstrated improvement in all six functional tests which involved North Star Ambulatory Assessment, pediatric outcomes data collection instrument, and muscle strength. Since these effects are not statistically significant, the company plans to study whether the drug can establish its efficacy based on long term data that will be collected in open label extension Part C of the MoveDMD trial.

In its fourth quarter 2016 earnings transcript, Catabasis has explained why it continues to be hopeful about positive long term data for Edasalonexent. According to Catabasis,

"The investigational drug has also reported favorable safety and tolerability. Hence, I believe that it would not be wise to write off this research program before getting hands on long term data from Part C of the MoveDMD trial. This data will also help Catabasis better understand the effective dosage that is required for significant activity. This is expected to help in selecting appropriate endpoints in Phase 3 clinical trial."

Interim data from Part C trial is expected in 2Q 2017 while final data from this trial is scheduled to be released by end of 2017.

Trials for rare diseases may turn out to be suboptimal.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy or DMD is a rare disease affecting males. Caused by absence of dystrophin and chronic activation of NF-kB, it results in progressive muscle degeneration in affected patients. This is coupled with inhibition of muscle regeneration and culminates in progressive deterioration of muscle health for the patients. Besides affective quality of life, DMD also results in early death.

Currently, DMD affects around 15,000 patients in USA and approximately 19,000 patients in European Union. Further, there are limited options available to control disease progression and delay death. In such a scenario, Edasalonexent therapy aims to become a standard of care in this area with significant unmet demand.

However, rare disease trials including Part B MoveDMD are riddled with issues related to substantial enrollment of test subjects.

As can be seen in the diagram, patients in the 100mg/kg/day cohort were suffering with advanced DMD. This may have affected the final outcome as compared to placebo in Part B trial. This again provides a basis for expecting positive results for Edasalonexent based on long term data.

Catabasis has a healthy balance sheet, with substantial cash and available for sale securities

Since clinical stage companies do not have a steady flow of funds, it is paramount that we first study the cash asset and debt sitting on their balance sheets. This assessment can act as the first filter in determining whether the company can continue being a going concern. At the end of December 2016, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals had total current assets of around $39.5 million, of which $23.6 million were cash and cash equivalents and $14.9 million was available-for-sale securities.

The company, however, has a high cash burn rate

In 2016, Catabasis spent around $32.9 million on operating expenses and around $0.5 million on purchase of property and equipment.

In absence of any unscheduled debt repayments, the company is confident that it can service all its liabilities and ongoing operating and capital expenditure programs till March 31, 2018.

Since, Edasalonexent may not be commercially launched prior to 2019, Catabasis will have to opt for a public funding round or enter into collaborative agreements with other pharmaceutical players. The company may also become an acquisition target for other big pharmaceutical companies.

Delay in commercial launch can affect revenue potential of Edasalonexent

In September 2016, FDA approved the first ever therapy for DMD, Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), Exondys 51. Since the drug can be used only by those patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene amenable to exon 51 skipping, it targets a relatively smaller 13% of the total DMD population.

While the uptake of this newly approved drug has been slow in 2016, it is expected to pick up pace with increasing physician and patient awareness and improving access.

Similar to Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) is also involved in exploring a treatment option for DMD patients in Phase 2 trial, irrespective of their mutational status. Since these are orphan drugs, FDA may grant the first launched drug a marketing exclusivity period, barring competition.

So what are analysts talking about Catabasis Pharmaceuticals?

The mean price target for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has been predicted to be around $5.7. I believe that this is a fair indication of the growth potential for the company in next one year, considering that the target price was close to $15 in January 2017. Hence, considering the current depressed stock price, I believe that Catabasis may manage to report almost 300% return on investment by end of 2017 or early 2018. Hence, I believe that this can be an excellent entry point for a retail investor with above average risk appetite.

