Marlin Business Services Looks Good Here

The company has put up some serious growth and I believe this will continue.

Thesis

I believe Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) is an undiscovered small cap opportunity. I believe the company combines an attractive valuation with good growth prospects. I believe that the way the economy appears to be going will benefit Marlin. I believe the company will reward shareholders through appreciation and dividends.

About The Company

Marlin Business Services provides financing solutions to small and mid sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment. Equipment ranges from computers and printers to phones and security. The company also offers property insurance coverage on its equipment and issues FDIC insured deposits and maintains money market accounts.

The company is definitely small cap with a market cap of just over $300m. Average daily trade volume is extremely low at around 30,000 shares. Insiders own a significant amount of stock at more than 15%. Institutions own just under 80% of the shares. The low volume, low market cap, and high insider/institutional ownership suggests this stock is unknown to many retail investors.

What I Like

Marlin has a P/E of 18.6 which is right in line with the average among financial institutions. Forward P/E for Marlin is 13.8 which looks pretty nice. PEG for the company is 1.3 which bakes in a bit of future growth. Price/book for the company is 1.9 which is also in line with the industry average. Valuation metrics for Marlin are shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Marlin Business Services Valuation Metrics

Source: Simply Wall St

Earnings are expected to grow 13.7% next year. According to S&P Capital IQ, only two analysts cover Marlin so there is no projections further out than two years. The company's five year annual average for earnings growth is just over 19% which is pretty impressive. This exceeds the financial institutions five year average of 13.8%. Past and future earnings for the company are shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Marlin Business Services Past And Future Earnings

Source: Simply Wall St

The performance metrics for Marlin are pretty standard. Return on equity and assets are slightly under industry average at 11.1% and 2.1% respectively. Return on capital exceeds competition at 16%. Marlin has some nice margins with an operating margin of 35% and a profit margin of 21%.

The company's balance sheet is flawless. Marlin has no debt, $42.8m in operating cash flow and $71m of cash on the books. It also pays out an attractive dividend of 2.24%. Payout ratio is a manageable 40.5%. There is a lot to like in the balance sheet and dividend area of Marlin. However, I see opportunity beyond that.

Opportunities And Drivers

Marlin lends money to small (and medium) businesses. I for one believe that the economy will continue to grow and recover. That is the main argument for this company. Everywhere I look I see signs of improvement. Houses are being built as fast as can be. Unemployment is sub 5%. Things are looking pretty good these days. This is also a substantial risk but that will be addressed later. The point is, if the economy is doing well and people start their own companies, Marlin will prosper.

The recovering economy is already showing up in Marlin's growth rates. Year over year, quarterly revenue was up 14% and quarterly earnings were up 62%. From 2009 through 2016, annual origination volume posted a CAGR of 28%. The past two years Marlin has been investing in something they call 'Marlin 2.0'. Before I talk about that, Marlin 1.0 is equipment financing. A breakdown of Marlin 1.0 is shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Marlin Business Services 1.0 Breakdown

Source: Marlin Business Services Presentation

Marlin 2.0's vision is "to become the leading provider of credit products and services to small businesses while delivering exceptional value and services to customers". Its mission statement is "helping small businesses nationwide achieve the American Dream". How noble. Anyway, Marlin plans on doing this by leveraging underutilized assets it already has. It says the market for this is large and highly fragmented. The company also plans on expanding product and service offerings. This sounds great to me and I believe it will succeed. Marlin put out some operating targets for 2.0. This is shown in Figure 4.

Figure 4: Marlin Business Services 'Marlin 2.0' Targets

Source: Marlin Business Services Presentation

Finally, with such a small market cap and some nice growth, Marlin could be snatched up by a larger financial institutions very easily. This is pure speculation and I like the company without the prospect of a buyout on the table. But hey, anything can happen.

Risks

So this all sounds great but what's the catch? Well, the economy could tank. Marlin got absolutely obliterated during the financial crisis. Share price dropped from about $24 to $2 and change. Yes, a near 90% loss. It goes without saying that should anything like that happen again, Marlin would be hurt more than the average company. It is up to you to determine the impact of the economic climate on Marlin and what you believe will happen going forward.

Marlin also operates in a highly regulated business. The company has a lot of compliance to do and this could change going forward. Fortunately, I believe the current administration to be friendly toward financial institutions. I think if that if anything changes regarding regulations no financial companies, it will be for the better. Again, I don't have a crystal ball, but that is what I think will happen.

Other risks seem to just come with the territory. Marlin is subject to default rates increasing. Consult the company's 10-K for further risks. They seem pretty standard to me.

Final Thoughts

I believe Marlin to be a company displaying excellent growth at a low valuation. I believe the company will continue to grow and perhaps even expand its multiple. I like that the insiders have a significant stake and I like that the company is investing in its future. I am more than happy to sit back and collect a nice dividend as the company builds Marlin 2.0. I believe that the economy will be conducive to small and medium businesses and I believe they will use Marlin for financing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MRLN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.