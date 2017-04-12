Disturbing Market Signs (Or Maybe An Opportunity)

I've been following two key indicators to evaluate the direction of the stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) (NYSEARCA:DIA) (NASDAQ:QQQ): 1) the 2.30% support level on the 10-year T-Bond, and 2) the VIX Term Structure.

So, on April 11th, the yield on 10-year T-Bond (NYSEARCA:TLT) finally closed below 2.30%. Of course, we need the follow through to validate the breakdown. However, it's clear, inventors are shifting to risk-free assets, or the risk-off trade. This is clearly a negative for all risky assets, specifically the stock market.

Next, the VIX Futures Term Structure has considerably inverted on April 11th, see chart below. The front month contract F1 now exceeds the second F2 and the third month contract F3, almost a parity with the fourth month contract F4. This is also very bearish for the stock market, as it indicates a high probability of a negative event occurring in a very near future (NYSEARCA:VXX).

Yet, the stock market remains resilient. On April 11th, as these two indicators flashed warning signs, the stock market closed only modestly negative, after making a comeback from an early day sell-off - a familiar story. More importantly, small stocks (NYSEARCA:IWM) closed much higher 0.74%. This is highly contradictory to have high beta stocks (Russell 2000) lead the market higher during the risk-off day, as T-Bond price surged, as well as VIX and gold (NYSEARCA:GLD).

So, what do we expect from here? Clearly, the VIX Term Structure is indicating an immediate negative event. I will not speculate to what this event is, the list is long: China, North Korea, Russia, Syria, the Fed, earnings, weak employment numbers, deflating Trump optimism, etc.

The stock market will have to eventually wake up to this event, whatever the event is. The more resilient market we have in the meantime, the more severe the correction/crash will be.

However, if this "negative event" never occurs, the fears will subside, as reflected mostly in the VIX Term Structure - the near-term F1 contract will fall below the F2 and F3 contracts. As a result, the market could actually break to the upside to new all-time highs.

So, now we actually have the major negative market driver - the immediate negative event priced in VIX; and the major positive market driver - the possibility that this fear is overblown and it never materializes.

Again, I would not try to speculate on what the fear is all about, but I do recommend monitoring the fear level implied from the VIX futures, as well as T-Bonds and gold. I will follow this closely, and update accordingly, so please click the follow button for more efficient updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.