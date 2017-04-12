Take Profits On Gold, Wait With Patience To Re-Enter

This price is a delayed reaction to the NFP numbers, which has filtered into good action in gold stocks, gold miners, and the juniors.

There will likely be a pullback after this move. Traders watching this price action should wait for further price action to see if this breakout means even higher prices.

Gold rallied about 1.5% to 1274$/oz. This is a good opportunity to take some profits, and sit on the sidelines to observe economic data up ahead.

Introduction

In this article, I will talk about a myriad of factors influencing gold prices and the ETF (NYSEARCA: GLD). I will explain recent price action, what I think is coming, and relationships with the dollar. I'll also talk about why I am deciding to take some profits on my gold holdings, and when I will re-enter.

A few days ago, I was writing an article on gold, because we saw that markets had been locked in a tight trading range for a while, and I was expecting a huge move to break out sometime. As I was writing late Thursday night, news came out that Trump had authorized missiles against Syria. Immediately, spot gold rose to 1270$/oz on the news. In my opinion, the price had finally broken through resistance.

Safe Haven Dollar Depresses Nonfarm Payroll Movement

As we saw, on April 6th, gold rallied, but it quickly reversed on the 7th. For GLD, the ETF opened higher, and reversed also.

What happened is that the dollar rallied instead. Whenever there is geopolitical tension or uncertainty, traders tend to pile into the dollar and yen as a safe haven. So although gold rallied immediately after the news came out, the dollar eventually took over as a safe haven, and gold inevitably fell relative to the dollar. This all happened on Friday, April 7th.

However, the major number that comes out the first Friday of the month, which is April 7th, is the nonfarm payroll number from the BLS. NFP increased 98k, way below an expected 180k. If you look at the dollar, when NFP beats expectations, the dollar rises, and when it doesn't, the dollar declines.

However, gold, which tends to move opposite to the dollar, should have rallied on weak NFP numbers. Instead, it declined. Trading algorithms shorted the one day move in gold on Friday due to unwinding tensions with Syria, which negated the would be rally in gold caused by the NFP.

So the shorts delayed the rally in gold from NFP. We went lower despite weak NFP, but that all turned on April 11th. The weak NFP manifested itself in the S&P closing lower, and gold strength. We've broken the 200 SMA of 1260$/oz all the way to 1270$/oz. This is a very bullish sign for gold.

Technical Factors

However, the technicals show that we will likely have a period of consolidation or even a slight pullback. From the graphs above, the RSI on the daily charts and the 4 hour charts all show a cross above the 70 level. RSI never holds for a long time above 70. The price has also crossed the standard deviation above on the Bollinger Bands. It will likely revert back from that resistance.

I've also been holding (NYSEARCA: JNUG) as I waited for gold to break out of the trading range, and it rallied high on Tuesday. If we look at it now, the MACD histogram is beginning to shrink, and we are nearing RSI highs. With this bet that has paid off with underlying gold movement, I will wait to re-enter JNUG when I see another buying opportunity.

Conclusion

In the short-term, I am taking profits due to the technicals indicating that gold may be headed downward ahead. If the breakout above the 200 SMA continues with a lot more steam, and we end up green in the next couple of days, I will likely be buying more as the trend begins moving due to momentum. At this price, I am content to convert paper profits into cash, and wait for further confirmation before I re-enter into gold. I will also liquidate my position in JNUG, and look for a good environment to re-enter. My long-term view on gold remains bullish, but as with all investments, I want to buy low, and sell high.

