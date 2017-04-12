Views On Wells' Crisis Management And Private Real Estate Development: Earnings Preview (Video)

When Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) reports its Q1 2017 earnings on Thursday, April 13, the focus is likely to continue to be on the fall-out from the account-creation scandal which resulted in former CEO John Stumpf's resignation. After the hubris from prior management was dealt with, Wells Fargo has followed the crisis management playbook to a tee. They have been up front with what they are doing to make it right for the customer and they are sacrificing some margin to do so.

Last quarter's conference call began with a mea culpa and a plan to stem the bleeding and emerge as a stronger company. We expect much the same this quarter. As a result, while near-term results will no doubt be a focus of much scrutiny, it's the longer term plan that is likely to draw more questions and set the stage for the stock price movement.

In this Tusk Media Earnings Preview, Andrew Hall and Ben Nye game out the likely scenarios for the upcoming quarter. Both agree that the company is likely to continue with a contrite tone because the conference call will be watched by more than just financial analysts; it will be watched by news agencies and public relations personnel.

Mr. Nye suspects that the company will continue to express reticence with respect to future improvements in the efficiency ratio, a metric that gauges the overall operating margin for the business (lower is better). This is because management has an incentive to remain conservative as long as any aggressive targets raise eyebrows from media agencies or consumer watchdogs.

Mr. Hall thinks the company overall is in a good space as long as they can manage through the scandal. He likes the exposure to housing and talks about the demand for mortgages and development loans he's seeing in the private side.

As touched on in our bank earnings macro video, the pair believe general economic growth is improving and inflation is picking up.

