Chicago Bridge & Iron Setting Itself Up For A Brighter Future

The company still has a long ways to go on this front, but, in time, this could become an even more meaningful portion of the enterprise.

In September of last year, I wrote an article about my favorite segment belonging to Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI), its Technology segment. In it, I made the case that this is the crown jewel of the enterprise due to its margins and that, in time, it would add even more value to the business. Since publication of that piece, a number of developments have come along and, as a result, I figured it would be wise for me to revisit the issue and give my thoughts on whether the segment still has potential or if, by any chance, I was incorrect.

Huge developments

So far this year, the management team at CBI has been very active in terms of finding opportunities for its technology portfolio. Since January 1st, the firm landed 6 contracts (defined as different arrangements, not individual applications of its portfolio on a product-by-product or service-by-service basis). To put this in perspective, you need only look at the graph below, which shows the number of contracts landed by this segment per year. As a note, this excludes any contracts where management may have rolled the deals into larger contracts on their investor relations page or in cases where management has not disclosed specific awards.

Through the start of April this year, CBI has been awarded these 6 contracts, and though this may not look like much, it's a lot when you consider that in 2016, the number for the full year was 5 contracts. In 2015, it was just 4. The largest since 2012 was 2014 when we saw a total of 10 contracts awarded to the company's Technology segment. I would imagine that in addition to the firm benefiting from continued investment in this space, it is also benefiting from the recovery in the energy market, which has encouraged (and even required to some degree) investment by companies across the globe.

Not only are we seeing more contract awards this year, we're also seeing larger ones. Last month, for instance, the company landed a deal as the primary licensor for up to 30 proprietary technologies related to gasification, refining, and petrochemicals to a firm named Jinzhou Port Co. Ltd. in China. It was the largest single project yet that CBI has won related to this segment and will involve the use of, potentially, more than one-third of its technology portfolio.

The latest deal came on April 6th, provided by Tianjin Bohua Chemical Development Co. Ltd. The work in question will involve the licensing, engineering, and design of a 530kta ethylbenzene unit, a methanol-to-olefins light olefins recovery unit, and a 300kta polypropylene unit. An earlier deal in the past month included 5 different technologies in its portfolio through its joint venture with Chevron (NYSE:CVX), a firm called Chevron Lummus Global.

Technology is growing

As part of seeing additional projects awarded under this segment, CBI's backlog is increasing. As you can see in the image below, the firm's backlog under its Technology segment as of the end of 2016 stood at nearly $1.03 billion. This is a bit larger than the $963.06 million seen a year earlier (though the move higher during a tough energy downturn is uplifting), and is far larger than the $652.75 million the company saw at the end of its 2014 fiscal year. Due to this growth, combined with decreases in backlog elsewhere (in large part due to divestitures), the segment's share of CBI's backlog increased from 2.1% in 2014 to 5.6% today.

Now, it should be mentioned that even though backlog has been rising under this segment, the financial performance of the segment has suffered over the past 12 months. In the graph below, you can see that both revenue and segment operating income took a beating in 2016. This should be expected given the tough environment for companies like it, but so long as nothing bad happens, the uptick in backlog should show up fairly soon in the form of higher sales and profits.

Another note that I feel investors should understand is just how profitable CBI's Technology segment truly is. Even though sales and profits dropped last year, its segment operating margin still came in at a hefty 37% of sales. Although this is smaller than in 2014 and 2015, its total segment profit margins accounted for 16% of the firm's total adjusted (for impairments) segment operating income for last year. This compares to 14% of adjusted profits in 2015 and is in spite of the fact that the firm's Technology segment comprised a very modest 2.7% of the company's overall sales (though this will change a bit after Capital Services is officially sold off).

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems as though, while 2016 was a drop from a sales and operating profit perspective, the future for CBI's Technology segment is looking brighter than ever. New contracts should continue to add to the firm's backlog and, in turn, its revenue and segment operating income. What's more is that, though these contracts are not material in terms of revenue, their contribution to the company's bottom line because of their hefty margins should lift CBI in the long run. In time, if management continues to innovate and to focus on its technology portfolio, there is even a chance that the company could shift its primary area of expertise in that direction, but that road would be a long one to travel given the size of the segment compared to the business as a whole.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.